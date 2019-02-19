Scottish and Southern Energy : Scrip Alternative

SSE PLC

INTERIM DIVIDEND FOR THE YEAR ENDED 31 MARCH 2019

SCRIP ALTERNATIVE

SSE plc was notified on 18 February 2019 that a total of 26,830 shareholders have elected to receive the interim dividend for the year ended 31 March 2019 of 29.3 pence per ordinary share in respect of 482,404,834 ordinary shares in the form of Scrip dividend. This will result in a reduction in final dividend cash funding of £141,344,616.

A total of 12,543,773 new ordinary shares, fully paid, will be issued on 15 March 2019, representing an increase of 1.21% on the issued share capital (excluding treasury shares) on the dividend record date of 18 January 2019. The relevant Scrip Reference Share Price was 1,127 pence per ordinary share.

In May 2018, SSE confirmed its intention to buy back shares where take-up of the full year dividend exceeds 20%, starting in financial year 2018/19. The level of any scrip-related buy back will therefore only be known when the 2018/19 full year dividend scrip uptake is confirmed in September 2019.