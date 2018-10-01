Scottish Mortgage Investment Trust : Inv Tst PLC - Closed Period Confirmation

Scottish Mortgage Investment Trust PLC
Legal Entity Identifier:213800G37DCS3Q9IJM38
Closed Period Confirmation
The Directors of the Company confirm that they are satisfied that all inside information which the Directors and the Company have leading up to the announcement of results for the period ended 30 September 2018 has been notified to a Regulated Information Service.
Baillie Gifford & Co Limited
Company Secretaries
1 October 2018
Regulated Information Classification: Additional regulated information required to be disclosed under the laws of a Member State of the European Union
