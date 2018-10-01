Scottish Mortgage Investment Trust : Inv Tst PLC - Closed Period Confirmation

Scottish Mortgage Investment Trust PLC

Closed Period Confirmation

The Directors of the Company confirm that they are satisfied that all inside information which the Directors and the Company have leading up to the announcement of results for the period ended 30 September 2018 has been notified to a Regulated Information Service.

1 October 2018

