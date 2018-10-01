Log in
SCOTTISH MORTGAGE INVESTMENT TRUST
10/01 05:22:20 pm
549.395 GBp   +1.50%
Scottish Mortgage Investment Trust : Inv Tst PLC - Closed Period Confirmation

10/01/2018 | 05:07pm CEST

Scottish Mortgage Investment Trust PLC

Legal Entity Identifier:213800G37DCS3Q9IJM38

Closed Period Confirmation

The Directors of the Company confirm that they are satisfied that all inside information which the Directors and the Company have leading up to the announcement of results for the period ended 30 September 2018 has been notified to a Regulated Information Service.

Baillie Gifford & Co Limited

Company Secretaries

1 October 2018

Regulated Information Classification: Additional regulated information required to be disclosed under the laws of a Member State of the European Union

Disclaimer

Scottish Mortgage Investment Trust plc published this content on 01 October 2018 and is solely responsible for the information contained herein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 01 October 2018 15:06:03 UTC
