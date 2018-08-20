Scottish Mortgage Investment Trust : Inv Tst PLC - Issue of Equity

Scottish Mortgage Investment Trust PLC
Issue of Equity
On 20 August 2018, owing to demand in the market, the Company announces that, pursuant to its block listing facility, the Company has issued 500,000 Ordinary Shares of 5p each fully paid. Following the issuance there will be 1,441,805,880 Ordinary Shares in issue. These shares were issued for cash on 20 August 2018 at a price of 544.00p per share and at a premium to the prevailing net asset value.
20 August 2018
