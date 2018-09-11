Log in
SCOTTISH MORTGAGE INVESTMENT TRUST    SMT   GB00BLDYK618

SCOTTISH MORTGAGE INVESTMENT TRUST (SMT)
Real-time Quote. Real-time Cboe Europe - 09/11 05:30:00 pm
530.85 GBp   +0.25%
Scottish Mortgage Investment Trust : Inv Tst PLC - Issue of Equity

09/11/2018 | 06:12pm CEST

Scottish Mortgage Investment Trust PLC

Legal Entity Identifier:213800G37DCS3Q9IJM38

Issue of Equity

On 11 September 2018, owing to demand in the market, the Company announces that, pursuant to its block listing facility, the Company has issued 500,000 Ordinary Shares of 5p each fully paid. Following the issuance there will be 1,448,605,880 Ordinary Shares in issue. These shares were issued for cash on 11 September 2018 at a price of 530.30p per share and at a premium to the prevailing net asset value.

Baillie Gifford & Co Limited

Company Secretaries

11 September 2018

Regulated Information Classification: Acquisition or disposal of the issuer's own shares

Disclaimer

Scottish Mortgage Investment Trust plc published this content on 11 September 2018 and is solely responsible for the information contained herein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 11 September 2018 16:11:15 UTC
Managers
NameTitle
Fiona C. McBain Chairman
John Anderson Kay Senior Independent Non-Executive Director
Paola Subacchi Independent Non-Executive Director
Laurence Justin Dowley Independent Non-Executive Director
Patrick H. Maxwell Independent Non-Executive Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
SCOTTISH MORTGAGE INVESTMENT TRUST17.93%10 003
CANNAE HOLDINGS INC16.56%1 417
COMPASS DIVERSIFIED HOLDINGS4.42%1 060
DRAPER ESPRIT37.93%698
INDIA GRID TRUST--.--%363
SARATOGA INVESTMENT CORP7.51%179
