Scottish Mortgage Investment Trust : Inv Tst PLC - Issue of Equity

Scottish Mortgage Investment Trust PLC
Legal Entity Identifier:213800G37DCS3Q9IJM38
Issue of Equity
On 5 April 2019, owing to demand in the market, the Company announces that, pursuant to its block listing facility, the Company has issued 1,350,000 Ordinary Shares of 5p each fully paid. Following the issuance there will be 1,476,955,880 Ordinary Shares in issue. These shares were issued for cash on 5 April 2019 at a price of 528.0p per share and at a premium to the prevailing net asset value.
Baillie Gifford & Co Limited
Company Secretaries
5 April 2019
Regulated Information Classification: Acquisition or disposal of the issuer's own shares
