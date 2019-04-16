Scottish Mortgage Investment Trust : Inv Tst PLC - Issue of Equity

Log in
SCOTTISH MORTGAGE INVESTMENT TRUST

(SMT)
04/16/2019 | 01:23pm EDT

Scottish Mortgage Investment Trust PLC

Legal Entity Identifier:213800G37DCS3Q9IJM38

Issue of Equity

On 16 April 2019, owing to demand in the market, the Company announces that, pursuant to its block listing facility, the Company has issued 500,000 Ordinary Shares of 5p each fully paid. Following the issuance there will be 1,478,105,880 Ordinary Shares in issue. These shares were issued for cash on 16 April 2019 at a price of 531.5p per share and at a premium to the prevailing net asset value.

Baillie Gifford & Co Limited

Company Secretaries

16 April 2019

Regulated Information Classification: Acquisition or disposal of the issuer's own shares

Disclaimer

Scottish Mortgage Investment Trust plc published this content on 16 April 2019 and is solely responsible for the information contained herein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 16 April 2019 17:22:01 UTC
