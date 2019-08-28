Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  Equities  >  Xetra  >  Scout24    G24   DE000A12DM80

SCOUT24

(G24)
  Report  
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
News SummaryMost relevantAll newsOfficial PublicationsSector newsMarketScreener StrategiesAnalyst Recommendations

Scout24 AG : Notification and public disclosure of transactions by persons

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
08/28/2019 | 08:25am EDT


Notification and public disclosure of transactions by persons discharging managerial responsibilities and persons closely associated with them

28.08.2019 / 14:21
The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.

1. Details of the person discharging managerial responsibilities / person closely associated

a) Name
Title:
First name: Tobias
Last name(s): Hartmann

2. Reason for the notification

a) Position / status
Position: Member of the managing body

b) Initial notification

3. Details of the issuer, emission allowance market participant, auction platform, auctioneer or auction monitor

a) Name
Scout24 AG

b) LEI
5493007EIKM2ENQS7U66 

4. Details of the transaction(s)

a) Description of the financial instrument, type of instrument, identification code
Type: Share
ISIN: DE000A12DM80

b) Nature of the transaction
Acquisition

c) Price(s) and volume(s)
Price(s) Volume(s)
52.00 EUR 55484.00 EUR
52.05 EUR 126637.65 EUR

d) Aggregated information
Price Aggregated volume
52.03 EUR 182121.65 EUR

e) Date of the transaction
2019-08-28; UTC+2

f) Place of the transaction
Name: Xetra
MIC: XETR


28.08.2019 The DGAP Distribution Services include Regulatory Announcements, Financial/Corporate News and Press Releases.
Archive at www.dgap.de
Language: English
Company: Scout24 AG
Bothestr. 11-15
81675 Munich
Germany
Internet: www.scout24.com

 
End of News DGAP News Service

53527  28.08.2019 


© EQS 2019
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
Latest news on SCOUT24
08:25aSCOUT24 AG : Notification and public disclosure of transactions by persons
EQ
08/27SCOUT24 AG : Release according to Article 40, Section 1 of the WpHG [the German ..
EQ
08/20SCOUT24 AG : Release according to Article 40, Section 1 of the WpHG [the German ..
PU
08/20SCOUT24 AG : Release according to Article 40, Section 1 of the WpHG [the German ..
EQ
08/16SCOUT24 AG : Release according to Article 40, Section 1 of the WpHG [the German ..
PU
08/16SCOUT24 AG : Release according to Article 40, Section 1 of the WpHG [the German ..
EQ
08/14Axel Springer on lookout for M&A even as KKR deal awaits closing
RE
08/14SCOUT24 AG : Release according to Article 40, Section 1 of the WpHG [the German ..
PU
08/14SCOUT24 AG : Release according to Article 40, Section 1 of the WpHG [the German ..
EQ
08/13Scout24 to explore sale or spin-off of autos platform
RE
More news
Financials (EUR)
Sales 2019 620 M
EBIT 2019 237 M
Net income 2019 134 M
Debt 2019 744 M
Yield 2019 1,25%
P/E ratio 2019 41,5x
P/E ratio 2020 29,4x
EV / Sales2019 10,2x
EV / Sales2020 8,95x
Capitalization 5 595 M
Chart SCOUT24
Duration : Period :
Scout24 Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends SCOUT24
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBullishBullishBullish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 15
Average target price 51,64  €
Last Close Price 51,80  €
Spread / Highest target 19,7%
Spread / Average Target -0,30%
Spread / Lowest Target -17,0%
EPS Revisions
Managers
NameTitle
Tobias Hartmann Chairman & Chief Executive Officer
Christian Albert Heinrich Gisy Chief Financial Officer
David Roche Member-Supervisory Board
Liliana Solomon Member-Supervisory Board
Michael Zahn Member-Supervisory Board
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
SCOUT2429.48%6 207
TENCENT HOLDINGS LTD3.62%394 883
NETFLIX8.73%127 423
NASPERS LIMITED21.84%96 042
SPOTIFY TECHNOLOGY SA17.96%24 064
COSTAR GROUP INC83.12%22 390
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
Premium service
About
Stock Market Quotes Interactive brokers Offre Binck Best of des tweets Stock Market News Börse: Aktien, Kurse und Nachrichten
Copyright © 2019 Superformance. All rights reserved. Market data are provided by Factset, Morningstar and vwd Group