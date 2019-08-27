Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  Equities  >  Xetra  >  Scout24    G24   DE000A12DM80

SCOUT24

(G24)
  Report  
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
News SummaryMost relevantAll newsOfficial PublicationsSector newsMarketScreener StrategiesAnalyst Recommendations

Scout24 AG: Release according to Article 40, Section 1 of the WpHG [the German Securities Trading Act] with the objective of Europe-wide distribution

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
08/27/2019 | 03:30am EDT

DGAP Voting Rights Announcement: Scout24 AG
Scout24 AG: Release according to Article 40, Section 1 of the WpHG [the German Securities Trading Act] with the objective of Europe-wide distribution

27.08.2019 / 09:24
Dissemination of a Voting Rights Announcement transmitted by DGAP - a service of EQS Group AG.
The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.

Notification of Major Holdings

1. Details of issuer
Name: Scout24 AG
Street: Bothestr. 11-15
Postal code: 81675
City: Munich
Germany
Legal Entity Identifier (LEI): 5493007EIKM2ENQS7U66

2. Reason for notification
X Acquisition/disposal of shares with voting rights
  Acquisition/disposal of instruments
  Change of breakdown of voting rights
  Other reason:

3. Details of person subject to the notification obligation
Legal entity: Baillie Gifford & Co
City of registered office, country: Edinburgh, United Kingdom

4. Names of shareholder(s)
holding directly 3% or more voting rights, if different from 3.
 

5. Date on which threshold was crossed or reached:
22 Aug 2019

6. Total positions
  % of voting rights attached to shares
(total of 7.a.)		 % of voting rights through instruments
(total of 7.b.1 + 7.b.2)		 Total of both in %
(7.a. + 7.b.)		 Total number of voting rights pursuant to Sec. 41 WpHG
New 5.11 % 0.00 % 5.11 % 107600000
Previous notification 3.56 % 0.00 % 3.56 % /

7. Details on total positions
a. Voting rights attached to shares (Sec. 33, 34 WpHG)
ISIN Absolute In %
  Direct
(Sec. 33 WpHG)		 Indirect
(Sec. 34 WpHG)		 Direct
(Sec. 33 WpHG)		 Indirect
(Sec. 34 WpHG)
DE000A12DM80 5495739 % 5.11 %
Total 5495739 5.11 %

b.1. Instruments according to Sec. 38 (1) no. 1 WpHG
Type of instrument Expiration or maturity date Exercise or conversion period Voting rights absolute Voting rights in %
%
    Total %

b.2. Instruments according to Sec. 38 (1) no. 2 WpHG
Type of instrument Expiration or maturity date Exercise or conversion period Cash or physical settlement Voting rights absolute Voting rights in %
%
      Total %

8. Information in relation to the person subject to the notification obligation
  Person subject to the notification obligation is not controlled nor does it control any other undertaking(s) that directly or indirectly hold(s) an interest in the (underlying) issuer (1.).
X Full chain of controlled undertakings starting with the ultimate controlling natural person or legal entity:

Name % of voting rights (if at least 3% or more) % of voting rights through instruments (if at least 5% or more) Total of both (if at least 5% or more)
Baillie Gifford & Co % % %
Baillie Gifford Overseas Limited 4.32 % % %

9. In case of proxy voting according to Sec. 34 para. 3 WpHG
(only in case of attribution of voting rights in accordance with Sec. 34 para. 1 sent. 1 No. 6 WpHG)

Date of general meeting:
Holding total positions after general meeting (6.) after annual general meeting:
Proportion of voting rights Proportion of instruments Total of both
% % %

10. Other explanatory remarks:
 

Date
26 Aug 2019


27.08.2019 The DGAP Distribution Services include Regulatory Announcements, Financial/Corporate News and Press Releases.
Archive at www.dgap.de
Language: English
Company: Scout24 AG
Bothestr. 11-15
81675 Munich
Germany
Internet: www.scout24.com

 
End of News DGAP News Service

863569  27.08.2019 

fncls.ssp?fn=show_t_gif&application_id=863569&application_name=news&site_id=zonebourse

© EQS 2019
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
Latest news on SCOUT24
03:30aSCOUT24 AG : Release according to Article 40, Section 1 of the WpHG [the German ..
EQ
08/20SCOUT24 AG : Release according to Article 40, Section 1 of the WpHG [the German ..
PU
08/20SCOUT24 AG : Release according to Article 40, Section 1 of the WpHG [the German ..
EQ
08/16SCOUT24 AG : Release according to Article 40, Section 1 of the WpHG [the German ..
PU
08/16SCOUT24 AG : Release according to Article 40, Section 1 of the WpHG [the German ..
EQ
08/14Axel Springer on lookout for M&A even as KKR deal awaits closing
RE
08/14SCOUT24 AG : Release according to Article 40, Section 1 of the WpHG [the German ..
PU
08/14SCOUT24 AG : Release according to Article 40, Section 1 of the WpHG [the German ..
EQ
08/13Scout24 to explore sale or spin-off of autos platform
RE
08/13SCOUT24 CAN AFFORD LEVERAGE RATIO OF : Ceo
RE
More news
Financials (EUR)
Sales 2019 620 M
EBIT 2019 237 M
Net income 2019 134 M
Debt 2019 744 M
Yield 2019 1,24%
P/E ratio 2019 42,0x
P/E ratio 2020 29,7x
EV / Sales2019 10,3x
EV / Sales2020 9,03x
Capitalization 5 649 M
Chart SCOUT24
Duration : Period :
Scout24 Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends SCOUT24
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBullishBullishBullish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 15
Average target price 51,38  €
Last Close Price 52,35  €
Spread / Highest target 18,4%
Spread / Average Target -1,86%
Spread / Lowest Target -17,9%
EPS Revisions
Managers
NameTitle
Tobias Hartmann Chairman & Chief Executive Officer
Christian Albert Heinrich Gisy Chief Financial Officer
David Roche Member-Supervisory Board
Liliana Solomon Member-Supervisory Board
Michael Zahn Member-Supervisory Board
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
SCOUT2430.73%6 278
TENCENT HOLDINGS LTD3.49%404 452
NETFLIX10.21%127 603
NASPERS LIMITED20.71%97 335
SPOTIFY TECHNOLOGY SA21.43%24 808
COSTAR GROUP INC83.12%22 188
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
Premium service
About
Stock Market Quotes Interactive brokers Offre Binck Best of des tweets Stock Market News Börse: Aktien, Kurse und Nachrichten
Copyright © 2019 Superformance. All rights reserved. Market data are provided by Factset, Morningstar and vwd Group