Scout24 AG: Release according to Article 40, Section 1 of the WpHG [the German Securities Trading Act] with the objective of Europe-wide distribution

Name: Scout24 AG Street: Bothestr. 11-15 Postal code: 81675 City: Munich

Germany Legal Entity Identifier (LEI): 5493007EIKM2ENQS7U66

Voluntary group notification with triggered threshold on subsidiary level due to internal restructuring

Natural person (first name, surname): Paul E. Singer

Date of birth: 22 Aug 1944

(7.a. + 7.b.) Total number of voting rights pursuant to Sec. 41 WpHG New 0.00 % 7.49 % 7.49 % 107600000 Previous notification 0.00 % 7.49 % 7.49 % /

Type of instrument Expiration or maturity date Exercise or conversion period Cash or physical settlement Voting rights absolute Voting rights in % SWAP 04.10.2024 Cash 8056262 7.49 % Total 8056262 7.49 %

Person subject to the notification obligation is not controlled nor does it control any other undertaking(s) that directly or indirectly hold(s) an interest in the (underlying) issuer (1.). X Full chain of controlled undertakings starting with the ultimate controlling natural person or legal entity:

Name % of voting rights (if at least 3% or more) % of voting rights through instruments (if at least 5% or more) Total of both (if at least 5% or more) Paul E. Singer % % % Elliott International Advisors GP LLC % % % Elliott International Special GP, LLC % % % Hambledon, Inc. % % % Elliott International, L.P. % 5.17 % 5.17 % --- --- --- --- Paul E. Singer % % % Elliott International Capital Advisors Inc. % 5.17 % 5.17 % Elliott International Special GP, LLC % % % Hambledon, Inc. % % % Elliott International, L.P. % 5.17 % 5.17 % --- --- --- --- Paul E. Singer % % % Elliott Advisors GP LLC % % % Elliott Associates, L.P. % % % The Liverpool Limited Partnership % % % --- --- --- --- Paul E. Singer % % % Elliott Advisors GP LLC % % % Elliott Associates, L.P. % % % Liverpool Associates, Ltd. % % % The Liverpool Limited Partnership % % % --- --- --- --- Paul E. Singer % % % Elliott Advisors GP LLC % % % Elliott Capital Advisors, L.P. % % % Elliott Special GP, LLC % % % Elliott Associates, L.P. % % % The Liverpool Limited Partnership % % % --- --- --- --- Paul E. Singer % % % Elliott Advisors GP LLC % % % Elliott Capital Advisors, L.P. % % % Elliott Special GP, LLC % % % Elliott Associates, L.P. % % % Liverpool Associates, Ltd. % % % The Liverpool Limited Partnership % % % --- --- --- --- Paul E. Singer % % % Elliott Advisors GP LLC % % % Elliott Capital Advisors, L.P. % % % Elliott Associates, L.P. % % % The Liverpool Limited Partnership % % % --- --- --- --- Paul E. Singer % % % Elliott Advisors GP LLC % % % Elliott Capital Advisors, L.P. % % % Elliott Associates, L.P. % % % Liverpool Associates, Ltd. % % % The Liverpool Limited Partnership % % % --- --- --- --- Paul E. Singer % % % Elliott Special GP, LLC % % % Elliott Associates, L.P. % % % The Liverpool Limited Partnership % % % --- --- --- --- Paul E. Singer % % % Elliott Special GP, LLC % % % Elliott Associates, L.P. % % % Liverpool Associates, Ltd. % % % The Liverpool Limited Partnership % % % --- --- --- --- Paul E. Singer % % % Braxton Associates, Inc. % % % Elliott Capital Advisors, L.P. % % % Elliott Special GP, LLC % % % Elliott Associates, L.P. % % % The Liverpool Limited Partnership % % % --- --- --- --- Paul E. Singer % % % Braxton Associates, Inc. % % % Elliott Capital Advisors, L.P. % % % Elliott Special GP, LLC % % % Elliott Associates, L.P. % % % Liverpool Associates, Ltd. % % % The Liverpool Limited Partnership % % % --- --- --- --- Paul E. Singer % % % Braxton Associates, Inc. % % % Elliott Capital Advisors, L.P. % % % Elliott Associates, L.P. % % % The Liverpool Limited Partnership % % % --- --- --- --- Paul E. Singer % % % Braxton Associates, Inc. % % % Elliott Capital Advisors, L.P. % % % Elliott Associates, L.P. % % % Liverpool Associates, Ltd. % % % The Liverpool Limited Partnership % % % --- --- --- --- Paul E. Singer % % % Elliott Asset Management LLC % % % Elliott Capital Advisors, L.P. % % % Elliott Special GP, LLC % % % Elliott Associates, L.P. % % % The Liverpool Limited Partnership % % % --- --- --- --- Paul E. Singer % % % Elliott Asset Management LLC % % % Elliott Capital Advisors, L.P. % % % Elliott Special GP, LLC % % % Elliott Associates, L.P. % % % Liverpool Associates, Ltd. % % % The Liverpool Limited Partnership % % % --- --- --- --- Paul E. Singer % % % Elliott Asset Management LLC % % % Elliott Capital Advisors, L.P. % % % Elliott Associates, L.P. % % % The Liverpool Limited Partnership % % % --- --- --- --- Paul E. Singer % % % Elliott Asset Management LLC % % % Elliott Capital Advisors, L.P. % % % Elliott Associates, L.P. % % % Liverpool Associates, Ltd. % % % The Liverpool Limited Partnership % % %

