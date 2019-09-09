Scout24 AG: Release of a capital market information
09/09/2019
DGAP Post-admission Duties announcement: Scout24 AG
Announcement corresponding to Art. 5 para. 1 lit. b), para. 3 of Regulation (EU) No 596/2014 and Art. 2 para. 3 of Delegated Regulation (EU) 2016/1052
Scout24 AG: Release of a capital market information
09.09.2019 / 17:43
Dissemination of a Post-admission Duties announcement transmitted by DGAP - a service of EQS Group AG.
The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.
Announcement corresponding to Art. 5 para. 1 lit. b), para. 3 of Regulation (EU) No 596/2014 and Art. 2 para. 3 of Delegated Regulation (EU) 2016/1052
In the period from September 2, 2019 until and including September 6, 2019, a total number of 250,207 shares were repurchased within the framework of the share buy-back programme of Scout24 AG as announced on 30 August, 2019 pursuant to Art. 5 para. 1 lit. a) of Regulation (EU) No 596/2014 and Art. 2 para. 1 of Delegated Regulation (EU) 2016/1052.
The purchase was carried out exclusively via stock exchanges by a credit institution commissioned by Scout24 AG.
The following quantities have been purchased:
Day of repurchase
Aggregated volume in number of shares
Weighted average share price in EUR
Market (MIC Code)
09/02/2019
3,494
53.35
BATE
13,311
53.33
CHIX
3,191
53.37
TRQX
148
53.05
XETA
15,663
53.13
XETR
09/03/2019
3,317
52.96
BATE
13,240
52.93
CHIX
2,561
52.95
TRQX
11,920
52.92
XETA
20,162
52.91
XETR
09/04/2019
3,394
53.10
BATE
13,410
52.95
CHIX
3,152
52.92
TRQX
25,144
52.98
XETA
09/05/2019
3,126
51.80
BATE
13,548
51.60
CHIX
3,087
51.52
TRQX
39,239
51.45
XETA
09/06/2019
3,856
51.48
BATE
15,684
51.57
CHIX
3,344
51.76
TRQX
36,216
51.41
XETA
The total volume of shares repurchased within the framework of this share buy-back in the period from September 2, 2019 until and including September 6, 2019 therefore amounts to 250,207 shares.
Detailed information on the transactions relating to the share buy-back programme is, corresponding to Art. 2 para. 3 of Delegated Regulation (EU) 2016/1052, available the website of Scout24 AG at www.scout24.com/buyback.
Munich, September 9, 2019
Scout24 AG
The Management Board
