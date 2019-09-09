Log in
SCOUT24

(G24)
Scout24 AG: Release of a capital market information

09/09/2019

DGAP Post-admission Duties announcement: Scout24 AG / Announcement corresponding to Art. 5 para. 1 lit. b), para. 3 of Regulation (EU) No 596/2014 and Art. 2 para. 3 of Delegated Regulation (EU) 2016/1052
09.09.2019 / 17:43
Dissemination of a Post-admission Duties announcement transmitted by DGAP - a service of EQS Group AG.
The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.

Announcement corresponding to Art. 5 para. 1 lit. b), para. 3 of Regulation (EU) No 596/2014 and Art. 2 para. 3 of Delegated Regulation (EU) 2016/1052

In the period from September 2, 2019 until and including September 6, 2019, a total number of 250,207 shares were repurchased within the framework of the share buy-back programme of Scout24 AG as announced on 30 August, 2019 pursuant to Art. 5 para. 1 lit. a) of Regulation (EU) No 596/2014 and Art. 2 para. 1 of Delegated Regulation (EU) 2016/1052.

The purchase was carried out exclusively via stock exchanges by a credit institution commissioned by Scout24 AG.

The following quantities have been purchased:

Day of repurchase Aggregated volume in number of shares Weighted average share price
in EUR		   Market (MIC Code)
09/02/2019 3,494 53.35   BATE
  13,311 53.33   CHIX
  3,191 53.37   TRQX
  148 53.05   XETA
  15,663 53.13   XETR
09/03/2019 3,317 52.96   BATE
  13,240 52.93   CHIX
  2,561 52.95   TRQX
  11,920 52.92   XETA
  20,162 52.91   XETR
09/04/2019 3,394 53.10   BATE
  13,410 52.95   CHIX
  3,152 52.92   TRQX
  25,144 52.98   XETA
09/05/2019 3,126 51.80   BATE
  13,548 51.60   CHIX
  3,087 51.52   TRQX
  39,239 51.45   XETA
09/06/2019 3,856 51.48   BATE
  15,684 51.57   CHIX
  3,344 51.76   TRQX
  36,216 51.41   XETA
 

The total volume of shares repurchased within the framework of this share buy-back in the period from September 2, 2019 until and including September 6, 2019 therefore amounts to 250,207 shares.

Detailed information on the transactions relating to the share buy-back programme is, corresponding to Art. 2 para. 3 of Delegated Regulation (EU) 2016/1052, available the website of Scout24 AG at www.scout24.com/buyback.

Munich, September 9, 2019

Scout24 AG

The Management Board


Language: English
Company: Scout24 AG
Bothestr. 11-15
81675 Munich
Germany
Internet: www.scout24.com

 
End of News DGAP News Service

870825  09.09.2019 

© EQS 2019
Financials (EUR)
Sales 2019 621 M
EBIT 2019 245 M
Net income 2019 148 M
Debt 2019 659 M
Yield 2019 1,27%
P/E ratio 2019 36,9x
P/E ratio 2020 29,0x
EV / Sales2019 9,97x
EV / Sales2020 8,85x
Capitalization 5 531 M
Chart SCOUT24
Duration : Period :
Scout24 Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends SCOUT24
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsNeutralBullishBullish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 15
Average target price 51,71  €
Last Close Price 51,20  €
Spread / Highest target 21,1%
Spread / Average Target 1,00%
Spread / Lowest Target -16,0%
EPS Revisions
Managers
NameTitle
Tobias Hartmann Chairman & Chief Executive Officer
Christian Albert Heinrich Gisy Chief Financial Officer
David Roche Member-Supervisory Board
Liliana Solomon Member-Supervisory Board
Michael Zahn Member-Supervisory Board
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
SCOUT2427.99%6 111
TENCENT HOLDINGS LTD9.09%416 127
NETFLIX8.41%127 047
NASPERS LIMITED27.32%104 602
SPOTIFY TECHNOLOGY SA19.88%24 456
COSTAR GROUP INC82.61%22 514
