Scout24 AG: Release of a capital market information

Announcement corresponding to Art. 5 para. 1 lit. b), para. 3 of Regulation (EU) No 596/2014 and Art. 2 para. 3 of Delegated Regulation (EU) 2016/1052

In the period from September 2, 2019 until and including September 6, 2019, a total number of 250,207 shares were repurchased within the framework of the share buy-back programme of Scout24 AG as announced on 30 August, 2019 pursuant to Art. 5 para. 1 lit. a) of Regulation (EU) No 596/2014 and Art. 2 para. 1 of Delegated Regulation (EU) 2016/1052.

The purchase was carried out exclusively via stock exchanges by a credit institution commissioned by Scout24 AG.

The following quantities have been purchased:

Day of repurchase Aggregated volume in number of shares Weighted average share price

in EUR Market (MIC Code) 09/02/2019 3,494 53.35 BATE 13,311 53.33 CHIX 3,191 53.37 TRQX 148 53.05 XETA 15,663 53.13 XETR 09/03/2019 3,317 52.96 BATE 13,240 52.93 CHIX 2,561 52.95 TRQX 11,920 52.92 XETA 20,162 52.91 XETR 09/04/2019 3,394 53.10 BATE 13,410 52.95 CHIX 3,152 52.92 TRQX 25,144 52.98 XETA 09/05/2019 3,126 51.80 BATE 13,548 51.60 CHIX 3,087 51.52 TRQX 39,239 51.45 XETA 09/06/2019 3,856 51.48 BATE 15,684 51.57 CHIX 3,344 51.76 TRQX 36,216 51.41 XETA

The total volume of shares repurchased within the framework of this share buy-back in the period from September 2, 2019 until and including September 6, 2019 therefore amounts to 250,207 shares.

Detailed information on the transactions relating to the share buy-back programme is, corresponding to Art. 2 para. 3 of Delegated Regulation (EU) 2016/1052, available the website of Scout24 AG at www.scout24.com/buyback.

Munich, September 9, 2019

Scout24 AG

The Management Board