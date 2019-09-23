Scout24 AG: Release of a capital market information
09/23/2019 | 06:35am EDT
23.09.2019 / 12:34
In the period from September 16, 2019 until and including September 20, 2019, a total number of 304,500 shares were repurchased within the framework of the share buy-back programme of Scout24 AG as announced on 30 August, 2019 pursuant to Art. 5 para. 1 lit. a) of Regulation (EU) No 596/2014 and Art. 2 para. 1 of Delegated Regulation (EU) 2016/1052.
The purchase was carried out exclusively via stock exchanges by a credit institution commissioned by Scout24 AG.
The following quantities have been purchased:
Day of repurchase
Aggregated volume in number of shares
Weighted average share price in EUR
Market (MIC Code)
09/16/2019
4,280
49.95
BATE
12,386
49.58
CHIX
3,689
49.83
TRQX
40,845
49.72
XETA
09/17/2019
4,262
49.38
BATE
18,233
49.36
CHIX
3,793
49.56
TRQX
35,012
49.76
XETA
09/18/2019
4,604
49.96
BATE
19,228
49.99
CHIX
4,055
49.87
TRQX
32,913
50.07
XETA
09/19/2019
4,653
50.18
BATE
18,278
50.21
CHIX
3,804
50.32
TRQX
33,765
50.31
XETA
09/20/2019
4,771
50.08
BATE
19,853
50.14
CHIX
3,977
50.07
TRQX
32,099
50.15
XETA
The total volume of shares repurchased within the framework of this share buy-back in the period from September 2, 2019 until and including September 20, 2019 therefore amounts to 856,907 shares.
Detailed information on the transactions relating to the share buy-back programme is, corresponding to Art. 2 para. 3 of Delegated Regulation (EU) 2016/1052, available the website of Scout24 AG at www.scout24.com/buyback.
Munich, September 23, 2019
Scout24 AG
The Management Board
