Scout24 AG: Release of a capital market information

Announcement corresponding to Art. 5 para. 1 lit. b), para. 3 of Regulation (EU) No 596/2014 and Art. 2 para. 3 of Delegated Regulation (EU) 2016/1052

In the period from September 16, 2019 until and including September 20, 2019, a total number of 304,500 shares were repurchased within the framework of the share buy-back programme of Scout24 AG as announced on 30 August, 2019 pursuant to Art. 5 para. 1 lit. a) of Regulation (EU) No 596/2014 and Art. 2 para. 1 of Delegated Regulation (EU) 2016/1052.

The purchase was carried out exclusively via stock exchanges by a credit institution commissioned by Scout24 AG.

The following quantities have been purchased:

Day of repurchase Aggregated volume in number of shares Weighted average share price

in EUR Market (MIC Code) 09/16/2019 4,280 49.95 BATE 12,386 49.58 CHIX 3,689 49.83 TRQX 40,845 49.72 XETA 09/17/2019 4,262 49.38 BATE 18,233 49.36 CHIX 3,793 49.56 TRQX 35,012 49.76 XETA 09/18/2019 4,604 49.96 BATE 19,228 49.99 CHIX 4,055 49.87 TRQX 32,913 50.07 XETA 09/19/2019 4,653 50.18 BATE 18,278 50.21 CHIX 3,804 50.32 TRQX 33,765 50.31 XETA 09/20/2019 4,771 50.08 BATE 19,853 50.14 CHIX 3,977 50.07 TRQX 32,099 50.15 XETA

The total volume of shares repurchased within the framework of this share buy-back in the period from September 2, 2019 until and including September 20, 2019 therefore amounts to 856,907 shares.

Detailed information on the transactions relating to the share buy-back programme is, corresponding to Art. 2 para. 3 of Delegated Regulation (EU) 2016/1052, available the website of Scout24 AG at www.scout24.com/buyback.

Munich, September 23, 2019

Scout24 AG

The Management Board