SCOUT24

(G24)
Scout24 AG: Release of a capital market information

09/23/2019 | 06:35am EDT

DGAP Post-admission Duties announcement: Scout24 AG / Announcement corresponding to Art. 5 para. 1 lit. b), para. 3 of Regulation (EU) No 596/2014 and Art. 2 para. 3 of Delegated Regulation (EU) 2016/1052
Scout24 AG: Release of a capital market information

23.09.2019 / 12:34
Dissemination of a Post-admission Duties announcement transmitted by DGAP - a service of EQS Group AG.
The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.

Announcement corresponding to Art. 5 para. 1 lit. b), para. 3 of Regulation (EU) No 596/2014 and Art. 2 para. 3 of Delegated Regulation (EU) 2016/1052

In the period from September 16, 2019 until and including September 20, 2019, a total number of 304,500 shares were repurchased within the framework of the share buy-back programme of Scout24 AG as announced on 30 August, 2019 pursuant to Art. 5 para. 1 lit. a) of Regulation (EU) No 596/2014 and Art. 2 para. 1 of Delegated Regulation (EU) 2016/1052.

The purchase was carried out exclusively via stock exchanges by a credit institution commissioned by Scout24 AG.

The following quantities have been purchased:

Day of repurchase Aggregated volume in number of shares Weighted average share price
in EUR		   Market (MIC Code)
09/16/2019 4,280 49.95   BATE
  12,386 49.58   CHIX
  3,689 49.83   TRQX
  40,845 49.72   XETA
09/17/2019 4,262 49.38   BATE
  18,233 49.36   CHIX
  3,793 49.56   TRQX
  35,012 49.76   XETA
09/18/2019 4,604 49.96   BATE
  19,228 49.99   CHIX
  4,055 49.87   TRQX
  32,913 50.07   XETA
09/19/2019 4,653 50.18   BATE
  18,278 50.21   CHIX
  3,804 50.32   TRQX
  33,765 50.31   XETA
09/20/2019 4,771 50.08   BATE
  19,853 50.14   CHIX
  3,977 50.07   TRQX
  32,099 50.15   XETA
 

The total volume of shares repurchased within the framework of this share buy-back in the period from September 2, 2019 until and including September 20, 2019 therefore amounts to 856,907 shares.

Detailed information on the transactions relating to the share buy-back programme is, corresponding to Art. 2 para. 3 of Delegated Regulation (EU) 2016/1052, available the website of Scout24 AG at www.scout24.com/buyback.

Munich, September 23, 2019

Scout24 AG

The Management Board


23.09.2019 The DGAP Distribution Services include Regulatory Announcements, Financial/Corporate News and Press Releases.
Archive at www.dgap.de
Language: English
Company: Scout24 AG
Bothestr. 11-15
81675 Munich
Germany
Internet: www.scout24.com

 
End of News DGAP News Service

878043  23.09.2019 

© EQS 2019
