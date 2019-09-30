Scout24 AG: Release of a capital market information
0
09/30/2019 | 11:10am EDT
DGAP Post-admission Duties announcement: Scout24 AG
/ Announcement corresponding to Art. 5 para. 1 lit. b), para. 3 of Regulation (EU) No 596/2014 and Art. 2 para. 3 of Delegated Regulation (EU) 2016/1052
Scout24 AG: Release of a capital market information
30.09.2019 / 17:05
Dissemination of a Post-admission Duties announcement transmitted by DGAP - a service of EQS Group AG.
The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.
Announcement corresponding to Art. 5 para. 1 lit. b), para. 3 of Regulation (EU) No 596/2014 and Art. 2 para. 3 of Delegated Regulation (EU) 2016/1052
In the period from September 23, 2019 until and including September 27, 2019, a total number of 181,394 shares were repurchased within the framework of the share buy-back programme of Scout24 AG as announced on 30 August, 2019 pursuant to Art. 5 para. 1 lit. a) of Regulation (EU) No 596/2014 and Art. 2 para. 1 of Delegated Regulation (EU) 2016/1052.
The purchase was carried out exclusively via stock exchanges by a credit institution commissioned by Scout24 AG.
The following quantities have been purchased:
Day of repurchase
Aggregated volume in number of shares
Weighted average share price in EUR
Market (MIC Code)
09/23/2019
4,820
50.27
BATE
18,574
50.23
CHIX
3,904
50.29
TRQX
33,202
50.22
XETA
09/24/2019
5,084
50.95
BATE
8,463
50.83
CHIX
4,378
51.05
TRQX
19,370
50.80
XETA
09/25/2019
5,208
50.92
BATE
13,074
50.89
CHIX
4,563
50.84
TRQX
16,155
50.94
XETA
09/26/2019
2,597
51.93
BATE
7,279
51.89
CHIX
2,238
51.79
TRQX
10,186
51.81
XETA
09/27/2019
4,633
52.04
BATE
5,008
51.85
CHIX
2,834
51.97
TRQX
9,825
51.99
XETA
The total volume of shares repurchased within the framework of this share buy-back in the period from September 2, 2019 until and including September 27, 2019 therefore amounts to 1,038,302 shares.
Detailed information on the transactions relating to the share buy-back programme is, corresponding to Art. 2 para. 3 of Delegated Regulation (EU) 2016/1052, available the website of Scout24 AG at www.scout24.com/buyback.
Munich, September 30, 2019
Scout24 AG
The Management Board
30.09.2019 The DGAP Distribution Services include Regulatory Announcements, Financial/Corporate News and Press Releases. Archive at www.dgap.de