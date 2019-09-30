Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  Equities  >  Xetra  >  Scout24    G24   DE000A12DM80

SCOUT24

(G24)
  Report  
Real-time Quote. Real-time Tradegate - 09/30 11:16:25 am
52.275 EUR   -0.05%
11:10aSCOUT24 AG : Release of a capital market information
EQ
09/25LOCAL COMMITMENT : The Berlin Social Academy enters the 7th round
PU
09/23SCOUT24 AG : Release of a capital market information
EQ
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
News SummaryMost relevantAll newsOfficial PublicationsSector newsMarketScreener StrategiesAnalyst Recommendations

Scout24 AG: Release of a capital market information

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
09/30/2019 | 11:10am EDT

DGAP Post-admission Duties announcement: Scout24 AG / Announcement corresponding to Art. 5 para. 1 lit. b), para. 3 of Regulation (EU) No 596/2014 and Art. 2 para. 3 of Delegated Regulation (EU) 2016/1052
Scout24 AG: Release of a capital market information

30.09.2019 / 17:05
Dissemination of a Post-admission Duties announcement transmitted by DGAP - a service of EQS Group AG.
The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.

Announcement corresponding to Art. 5 para. 1 lit. b), para. 3 of Regulation (EU) No 596/2014 and Art. 2 para. 3 of Delegated Regulation (EU) 2016/1052

In the period from September 23, 2019 until and including September 27, 2019, a total number of 181,394 shares were repurchased within the framework of the share buy-back programme of Scout24 AG as announced on 30 August, 2019 pursuant to Art. 5 para. 1 lit. a) of Regulation (EU) No 596/2014 and Art. 2 para. 1 of Delegated Regulation (EU) 2016/1052.

The purchase was carried out exclusively via stock exchanges by a credit institution commissioned by Scout24 AG.

The following quantities have been purchased:

Day of repurchase Aggregated volume in number of shares Weighted average share price
in EUR		   Market (MIC Code)
09/23/2019 4,820 50.27   BATE
  18,574 50.23   CHIX
  3,904 50.29   TRQX
  33,202 50.22   XETA
09/24/2019 5,084 50.95   BATE
  8,463 50.83   CHIX
  4,378 51.05   TRQX
  19,370 50.80   XETA
09/25/2019 5,208 50.92   BATE
  13,074 50.89   CHIX
  4,563 50.84   TRQX
  16,155 50.94   XETA
09/26/2019 2,597 51.93   BATE
  7,279 51.89   CHIX
  2,238 51.79   TRQX
  10,186 51.81   XETA
09/27/2019 4,633 52.04   BATE
  5,008 51.85   CHIX
  2,834 51.97   TRQX
  9,825 51.99   XETA
 

The total volume of shares repurchased within the framework of this share buy-back in the period from September 2, 2019 until and including September 27, 2019 therefore amounts to 1,038,302 shares.

Detailed information on the transactions relating to the share buy-back programme is, corresponding to Art. 2 para. 3 of Delegated Regulation (EU) 2016/1052, available the website of Scout24 AG at www.scout24.com/buyback.

Munich, September 30, 2019

Scout24 AG

The Management Board


30.09.2019 The DGAP Distribution Services include Regulatory Announcements, Financial/Corporate News and Press Releases.
Archive at www.dgap.de
Language: English
Company: Scout24 AG
Bothestr. 11-15
81675 Munich
Germany
Internet: www.scout24.com

 
End of News DGAP News Service

882831  30.09.2019 

fncls.ssp?fn=show_t_gif&application_id=882831&application_name=news&site_id=zonebourse

© EQS 2019
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
Latest news on SCOUT24
11:10aSCOUT24 AG : Release of a capital market information
EQ
09/25LOCAL COMMITMENT : The Berlin Social Academy enters the 7th round
PU
09/23SCOUT24 AG : Release of a capital market information
EQ
09/18SCOUT24 AG : Release according to Article 40, Section 1 of the WpHG [the German ..
PU
09/18SCOUT24 AG : Release according to Article 40, Section 1 of the WpHG [the German ..
EQ
09/16SCOUT24 AG : Release according to Article 40, Section 1 of the WpHG [the German ..
PU
09/16SCOUT24 AG : Release according to Article 40, Section 1 of the WpHG [the German ..
EQ
09/16SCOUT24 AG : Release of a capital market information
EQ
09/11SCOUT24 AG : Notification and public disclosure of transactions by persons
EQ
09/10SCOUT24 AG : Release according to Article 40, Section 1 of the WpHG [the German ..
PU
More news
Financials (EUR)
Sales 2019 621 M
EBIT 2019 240 M
Net income 2019 148 M
Debt 2019 662 M
Yield 2019 1,26%
P/E ratio 2019 37,4x
P/E ratio 2020 29,4x
EV / Sales2019 10,1x
EV / Sales2020 8,96x
Capitalization 5 583 M
Chart SCOUT24
Duration : Period :
Scout24 Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends SCOUT24
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsNeutralBullishBullish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 15
Average target price 52,26  €
Last Close Price 51,85  €
Spread / Highest target 19,6%
Spread / Average Target 0,80%
Spread / Lowest Target -17,1%
EPS Revisions
Managers
NameTitle
Tobias Hartmann Chairman & Chief Executive Officer
Dirk Schmelzer Chief Financial Officer
David Roche Member-Supervisory Board
Liliana Solomon Member-Supervisory Board
Michael Zahn Member-Supervisory Board
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
SCOUT2430.23%6 112
TENCENT HOLDINGS LTD4.64%401 449
NETFLIX-1.71%115 186
NASPERS LIMITED-17.16%67 285
COSTAR GROUP INC70.83%21 062
TENCENT MUSIC ENTERTAINMENT GROUP - ADR-2.57%21 061
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
Premium service
About
Stock Market Quotes Interactive brokers Offre Binck Best of des tweets Stock Market News Börse: Aktien, Kurse und Nachrichten
Copyright © 2019 Superformance. All rights reserved. Market data are provided by Factset, Morningstar and vwd Group