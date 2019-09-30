Scout24 AG: Release of a capital market information

Announcement corresponding to Art. 5 para. 1 lit. b), para. 3 of Regulation (EU) No 596/2014 and Art. 2 para. 3 of Delegated Regulation (EU) 2016/1052

In the period from September 23, 2019 until and including September 27, 2019, a total number of 181,394 shares were repurchased within the framework of the share buy-back programme of Scout24 AG as announced on 30 August, 2019 pursuant to Art. 5 para. 1 lit. a) of Regulation (EU) No 596/2014 and Art. 2 para. 1 of Delegated Regulation (EU) 2016/1052.

The purchase was carried out exclusively via stock exchanges by a credit institution commissioned by Scout24 AG.

The following quantities have been purchased:

Day of repurchase Aggregated volume in number of shares Weighted average share price

in EUR Market (MIC Code) 09/23/2019 4,820 50.27 BATE 18,574 50.23 CHIX 3,904 50.29 TRQX 33,202 50.22 XETA 09/24/2019 5,084 50.95 BATE 8,463 50.83 CHIX 4,378 51.05 TRQX 19,370 50.80 XETA 09/25/2019 5,208 50.92 BATE 13,074 50.89 CHIX 4,563 50.84 TRQX 16,155 50.94 XETA 09/26/2019 2,597 51.93 BATE 7,279 51.89 CHIX 2,238 51.79 TRQX 10,186 51.81 XETA 09/27/2019 4,633 52.04 BATE 5,008 51.85 CHIX 2,834 51.97 TRQX 9,825 51.99 XETA

The total volume of shares repurchased within the framework of this share buy-back in the period from September 2, 2019 until and including September 27, 2019 therefore amounts to 1,038,302 shares.

Detailed information on the transactions relating to the share buy-back programme is, corresponding to Art. 2 para. 3 of Delegated Regulation (EU) 2016/1052, available the website of Scout24 AG at www.scout24.com/buyback.

Munich, September 30, 2019

Scout24 AG

The Management Board