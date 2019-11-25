Scout24 AG: Release of a capital market information

Announcement corresponding to Art. 5 para. 1 lit. b), para. 3 of Regulation (EU) No 596/2014 and Art. 2 para. 3 of Delegated Regulation (EU) 2016/1052

In the period from November 18, 2019 until and including November 22, 2019, a total number of 113.300 shares were repurchased within the framework of the share buy-back programme of Scout24 AG as announced on 30 August, 2019 pursuant to Art. 5 para. 1 lit. a) of Regulation (EU) No 596/2014 and Art. 2 para. 1 of Delegated Regulation (EU) 2016/1052.

The purchase was carried out exclusively via stock exchanges by a credit institution commissioned by Scout24 AG.

The following quantities have been purchased:

Day of repurchase Aggregated volume in number of shares Weighted average share price

in EUR Market (MIC Code) 11/18/2019 3,973 51.99 BATE 7,051 52.01 CHIX 3,581 51.96 TRQX 20,695 52.02 XETA 11/19/2019 1,782 52.15 BATE 6,127 52.24 CHIX 2,323 52.24 TRQX 11,168 52.25 XETA 11/20/2019 900 52.32 BATE 2,352 52.38 CHIX 1,665 52.40 TRQX 14,083 52.31 XETA 11/21/2019 4,991 52.54 AQXE 826 52.66 BATE 1,210 52.71 CHIX 1,540 52.71 COSI 6,985 52.65 JSSI 335 52.65 TRQX 2,913 52.59 XETA 11/22/2019 1,905 52.70 BATE 6,557 52.70 CHIX 1,304 52.65 TRQX 9,034 52.75 XETA

The total volume of shares repurchased within the framework of this share buy-back in the period from September 2, 2019 until and including November 22, 2019 therefore amounts to 2,031,341 shares.

Detailed information on the transactions relating to the share buy-back programme is, corresponding to Art. 2 para. 3 of Delegated Regulation (EU) 2016/1052, available on the website of Scout24 AG at www.scout24.com/buyback.

Munich, November 25, 2019

Scout24 AG

The Management Board