Scout24 AG: Release of a capital market information
0
11/25/2019 | 01:55pm EST
DGAP Post-admission Duties announcement: Scout24 AG
/ Announcement corresponding to Art. 5 para. 1 lit. b), para. 3 of Regulation (EU) No 596/2014 and Art. 2 para. 3 of Delegated Regulation (EU) 2016/1052
Scout24 AG: Release of a capital market information
25.11.2019 / 19:49
Dissemination of a Post-admission Duties announcement transmitted by DGAP - a service of EQS Group AG.
The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.
Announcement corresponding to Art. 5 para. 1 lit. b), para. 3 of Regulation (EU) No 596/2014 and Art. 2 para. 3 of Delegated Regulation (EU) 2016/1052
In the period from November 18, 2019 until and including November 22, 2019, a total number of 113.300 shares were repurchased within the framework of the share buy-back programme of Scout24 AG as announced on 30 August, 2019 pursuant to Art. 5 para. 1 lit. a) of Regulation (EU) No 596/2014 and Art. 2 para. 1 of Delegated Regulation (EU) 2016/1052.
The purchase was carried out exclusively via stock exchanges by a credit institution commissioned by Scout24 AG.
The following quantities have been purchased:
Day of repurchase
Aggregated volume in number of shares
Weighted average share price in EUR
Market (MIC Code)
11/18/2019
3,973
51.99
BATE
7,051
52.01
CHIX
3,581
51.96
TRQX
20,695
52.02
XETA
11/19/2019
1,782
52.15
BATE
6,127
52.24
CHIX
2,323
52.24
TRQX
11,168
52.25
XETA
11/20/2019
900
52.32
BATE
2,352
52.38
CHIX
1,665
52.40
TRQX
14,083
52.31
XETA
11/21/2019
4,991
52.54
AQXE
826
52.66
BATE
1,210
52.71
CHIX
1,540
52.71
COSI
6,985
52.65
JSSI
335
52.65
TRQX
2,913
52.59
XETA
11/22/2019
1,905
52.70
BATE
6,557
52.70
CHIX
1,304
52.65
TRQX
9,034
52.75
XETA
The total volume of shares repurchased within the framework of this share buy-back in the period from September 2, 2019 until and including November 22, 2019 therefore amounts to 2,031,341 shares.
Detailed information on the transactions relating to the share buy-back programme is, corresponding to Art. 2 para. 3 of Delegated Regulation (EU) 2016/1052, available on the website of Scout24 AG at www.scout24.com/buyback.
Munich, November 25, 2019
Scout24 AG
The Management Board
25.11.2019 The DGAP Distribution Services include Regulatory Announcements, Financial/Corporate News and Press Releases. Archive at www.dgap.de