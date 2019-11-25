Log in
Scout24 AG: Release of a capital market information

11/25/2019 | 01:55pm EST

DGAP Post-admission Duties announcement: Scout24 AG / Announcement corresponding to Art. 5 para. 1 lit. b), para. 3 of Regulation (EU) No 596/2014 and Art. 2 para. 3 of Delegated Regulation (EU) 2016/1052
Scout24 AG: Release of a capital market information
25.11.2019 / 19:49
Dissemination of a Post-admission Duties announcement transmitted by DGAP - a service of EQS Group AG.
The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.

Announcement corresponding to Art. 5 para. 1 lit. b), para. 3 of Regulation (EU) No 596/2014 and Art. 2 para. 3 of Delegated Regulation (EU) 2016/1052

In the period from November 18, 2019 until and including November 22, 2019, a total number of 113.300 shares were repurchased within the framework of the share buy-back programme of Scout24 AG as announced on 30 August, 2019 pursuant to Art. 5 para. 1 lit. a) of Regulation (EU) No 596/2014 and Art. 2 para. 1 of Delegated Regulation (EU) 2016/1052.

The purchase was carried out exclusively via stock exchanges by a credit institution commissioned by Scout24 AG.

The following quantities have been purchased:

Day of repurchase Aggregated volume in number of shares Weighted average share price
in EUR		 Market (MIC Code)  
11/18/2019 3,973 51.99 BATE  
  7,051 52.01 CHIX  
  3,581 51.96 TRQX  
  20,695 52.02 XETA  
11/19/2019 1,782 52.15 BATE  
  6,127 52.24 CHIX  
  2,323 52.24 TRQX  
  11,168 52.25 XETA  
11/20/2019 900 52.32 BATE  
  2,352 52.38 CHIX  
  1,665 52.40 TRQX  
  14,083 52.31 XETA  
11/21/2019 4,991 52.54 AQXE  
  826 52.66 BATE  
  1,210 52.71 CHIX  
  1,540 52.71 COSI  
  6,985 52.65 JSSI  
  335 52.65 TRQX  
  2,913 52.59 XETA  
11/22/2019 1,905 52.70 BATE  
  6,557 52.70 CHIX  
  1,304 52.65 TRQX  
  9,034 52.75 XETA  
 

The total volume of shares repurchased within the framework of this share buy-back in the period from September 2, 2019 until and including November 22, 2019 therefore amounts to 2,031,341 shares.

Detailed information on the transactions relating to the share buy-back programme is, corresponding to Art. 2 para. 3 of Delegated Regulation (EU) 2016/1052, available on the website of Scout24 AG at www.scout24.com/buyback.

Munich, November 25, 2019

Scout24 AG

The Management Board


25.11.2019 The DGAP Distribution Services include Regulatory Announcements, Financial/Corporate News and Press Releases.
Archive at www.dgap.de
Language: English
Company: Scout24 AG
Bothestr. 11-15
81675 Munich
Germany
Internet: www.scout24.com

 
End of News DGAP News Service

921419  25.11.2019 

fncls.ssp?fn=show_t_gif&application_id=921419&application_name=news&site_id=zonebourse

© EQS 2019
