Scout24 AG: Scout24 AG publishes preliminary figures for 2019: An eventful year with record results



19.02.2020 / 07:30

Scout24 AG publishes preliminary figures for 2019:

An eventful year with record results The Group fully achieves its targets for the 2019 financial year

Group revenue increases by 15.4% to EUR 613.6 million

Group ordinary operating EBITDA margin stands at 52.5%

Future focus will be on high-margin business ImmoScout24

Munich / Berlin, 19 February 2020

Group revenue* Ordinary operating EBITDA* Ordinary operating EBITDA margin* Cash Contribution preliminary, EUR million preliminary, EUR million preliminary, percent preliminary, EUR million Q4 2019 FY 2019 Q4 2019 FY 2019 Q4 2019 FY 2019 Q4 2019 FY 2019 157.2 613.6 85.5 321.9 54.4 52.5 78.5 297.4 +7.7% +15.4% +10.2% + 10.4% +1.2 Pp -2.4 Pp +9.2% +13.0% * Reference to Group revenue and Group EBITDA in this release always relates to both, continuing and discontinued operations together

"We made the right strategic decisions in 2019. At the same time, we set a new record in our operating business. Following the successful sale of AutoScout24, FinanceScout24 and FINANZCHECK.de, our focus will now be on growing ImmoScout24. As the market leader, ImmoScout24 is best positioned to establish a comprehensive ecosystem for real estate agents, home sellers and consumers. Compared with other countries, Germany in particular is still at an early stage of development in this respect and has enormous potential. We will continue to invest in new products and technologies, increasingly digitise the transaction process and expand our reach in our market."



Tobias Hartmann, CEO of Scout24 AG





"ImmoScout24 has reliably achieved its revenue and earnings targets. The relevant parts of the Consumer Services segment that will be integrated with ImmoScout24 in the future, have also developed very favourably. With ImmoScout24, we are now focusing on the segment with the highest margins. We will continue to be a reliable partner for our investors in 2020 and continue on our Scout24 growth path."



Dr Dirk Schmelzer, CFO of Scout24 AG

Business development The Group fully achieves its targets for the 2019 financial year The Scout24 Group has brought an eventful financial year 2019 to an excellent close. The preliminary figures indicate that the Group revenue increased by 15.4% year on year to EUR 613.6 million (2018: EUR 531.7 million). Adjusted for consolidation effects (i.e. including FINANZCHECK.de for the full 2018 financial year, excluding classmarkets, excluding AutoScout24 Spain), the growth rate came to 11.8% (2018 adjusted revenue: EUR 548.6 million). The revenue development is thus fully in line with the forecast for the year (reported growth between 15.0% and 17.0% or adjusted revenue growth ranging between low to mid-teens.). The ordinary operating EBITDA for the 2019 financial year is expected to reach EUR 321.9 million, a year-on-year increase of 10.4% (2018: EUR 291.5 million). The adjusted growth rate came to 13.2%, thus outpacing the comparable revenue growth rate. The ordinary operating EBITDA margin came to 52.5%, thus likewise exceeding the comparable (adjusted) figure for the previous year (2018 adjusted: 51.8%; 2018 reported: 54.8%). This figure also lies within the target corridor of the forecast for the year (between 52.0% and 54.0%). In accordance with the strategic roadmap, and with the sale of AutoScout24, the Company is now turning its attention to the operating segment with the highest margins: ImmoScout24. In future, this segment will include the real estate-related products and solutions of Scout24 Consumer Services. With a revenue growth of 8.1% (adjusted for consolidation effects: 9.0%) and an ordinary operating EBITDA margin of 69.6%, the ImmoScout24 segment fully met management expectations and once again demonstrated its strong growth and earnings power. Including the real estate-related Consumer Services activities, revenue growth would even have come to 9.9% according to preliminary figures (2019: EUR 349.8 million; 2018: EUR 318.1 million). The ordinary operating EBITDA margin would have been 62.2%, up from 61.3% in 2018. With a revenue growth of 12.3% (adjusted for consolidation effects: 16.3%) and an ordinary operating EBITDA margin of 57.3%, the AutoScout24 segment also developed exceedingly well in the financial year 2019 and even managed to significantly surpass its ambitious growth forecast. Revenues in the Scout24 Consumer Services segment, which will be integrated into AutoScout24 and ImmoScout24 in the future, increased by 35.7% to EUR 156.5 million in the financial year 2019. The adjusted revenue growth was 11.9%. The ordinary operating EBITDA margin was 23.9%.



Fourth quarter of 2019 Based on preliminary data, Scout24 generated Group revenues of EUR 157.2 million in the fourth quarter of 2019, up 7.7% compared with the same period of the previous year (EUR 145.9 million). The comparatively weaker revenue growth is mainly due to cyclical effects at FINANZCHECK.de and a market-related decline in display revenue. Both effects are reflected in the Consumer Services segment, whose revenues increased by 6.8% from EUR 37.3 million to EUR 39.8 million in the fourth quarter. The ImmoScout24 segment recorded slightly above-average revenue growth of 8.2% to EUR 69.4 million, with an impressive ordinary operating EBITDA margin of 71.6%. In the AutoScout24 segment, growth decelerated slightly in the fourth quarter. Revenue stood at EUR 48.0 million, an increase of 8.0% compared to the previous year's quarter. The ordinary operating EBITDA margin in this segment reached 55.7%, significantly exceeding expectations. Preliminary ordinary operating EBITDA for the Group totalled EUR 85.5 million, up 10.2% compared with the fourth quarter of 2018 (EUR 77.6 million). The Group's ordinary operating EBITDA margin is expected to reach 54.4%, compared with 53.2% in the fourth quarter of 2018.



Financials by segments The following table provides an overview of the preliminary financial indicators of the Group and the individual operating segments for the fourth quarter and the full financial year 2019 (compared to the previous year): (EUR million) Q4 20191 Q4 2018 +/- FY 20191 FY 20181,2 +/- External revenue 157.2 145.9 7.7% 613.6 531.7 15.4% ImmoScout24 69.4 64.2 8.2% 270.2 250.0 8.1% AutoScout24 48.0 44.5 8.0% 186.9 166.3 12.3% Scout24 Consumer Services 39.8 37.3 6.8% 156.5 115.3 35.7% Ordinary operating EBITDA3 85.5 77.6 10.2% 321.9 291.5 10.4% ImmoScout24 49.7 44.4 11.9% 188.0 170.3 10.4% AutoScout24 26.7 24.8 7.9% 107.1 88.4 21.1% Scout24 Consumer Services 11.4 9.4 21.8% 37.5 40.4 -7.2% Ordinary operating EBITDA margin, %3 54.4% 53.2% 1.2pp 52.5% 54.8% -2.4pp ImmoScout24 71.6% 69.2% 2.4pp 69.6% 68.1% 1.4pp AutoScout24 55.7% 55.7% 0.0pp 57.3% 53.2% 4.1pp Scout24 Consumer Services 28.7% 25.1% 3.5pp 23.9% 35.0% -11.1pp Capital expenditure (adjusted)4 7.0 5.7 22.8% 24.5 28.3 -13.6% Cash contribution5 78.5 71.9 9.2% 297.4 263.1 13.0% Cash conversion6 91.8% 92.6% -0.8pp 92.4% 90.3% 2.1pp 1) Advertising revenue with OEM partner agencies and the corresponding ordinary operating EBITDA is no longer reported in the AutoScout24 segment as of 1 January 2019 but rather in the Scout24 Consumer Services segment due to the close structural relationship with third-party display revenue; the figures of the previous year have been restated accordingly.

2) The earnings of FINANZCHECK.de are included in the financial figures of Scout24 AG as of 1 September 2018. FINANZCHECK.de is allocable to the Scout24 Consumer Services segment. The contribution to revenue in the four-month period as of September 2018 amounts to EUR 12.3 million, while the contribution to ordinary operating EBITDA is EUR -2.0 million.

3) Ordinary operating EBITDA refers to EBITDA adjusted for non-operating effects. These mainly include expenses for share-based compensation programmes, M&A activities (realised and unrealised), reorganisation, strategic projects as well as other non-operating effects. The ordinary operating EBITDA margin of a segment is defined as ordinary operating EBITDA as a percentage of external segment revenue.

4) Capital expenditure (adjusted) does not include capital expenditure made due to the application of IFRS 16.

5) Cash contribution is defined as ordinary operating EBITDA less capital expenditure (adjusted).

6) The cash conversion rate is defined as ordinary operating EBITDA less capital expenditure divided by ordinary operating EBITDA.



Focus on continuing operations On 19 July 2019, Scout24 announced its intention to strengthen its two core verticals ImmoScout24 and AutoScout24 and integrate the products and solutions of the third operating segment, Scout24 Consumer Services, into these core segments respectively after the end of the 2019 financial year. On 17 December 2019, Scout24 concluded an agreement for the sale of 100% of the shares in AutoScout24, FinanceScout24 and FINANZCHECK.de. The transaction also comprises the operations from the Consumer Services segment which will be integrated into AutoScout24. The sale is expected to be completed in the first half of 2020. Once the transaction is completed, the Scout24 Group will concentrate exclusively on its continuing operations. These comprise the ImmoScout24 segment as well as the operations of Consumer Services allocated to this segment. The latter encompass transactions with financial partners (e.g. savings banks with estate agency activities), banks, financing consultants, loan brokers, insurance companies and insurance intermediaries, removal companies, advertisers (for advertising space on the IS24 marketplace) and consumers (e.g. credit checks and premium memberships for consumers).



As presented at the Capital Markets Day on 26 November 2019, the focus of continuing operations is on the development of a comprehensive ecosystem for real estate in Germany. ImmoScout24 intends to develop into a fully connected digital marketplace for the main user groups - real estate agents, home sellers and consumers. The goal is to process a real estate transaction for all concerned parties in the most digital and efficient way, in order to provide the best user experience and a maximum degree of transparency. New products and services are constantly being developed to this end. These will not only allow existing processes to be simplified and improved, but also significantly expand Scout24's market reach and growth potential.



On 26 March 2020 Scout24 will publish the final annual report 2019 and the sustainability report 2019 simultaneously. To this end, Scout24 has launched a website: report.scout24.com. From today on, weekly stories related to the reports will be published there under the theme "Make it happen".



