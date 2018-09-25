Log in
SCOUT24 : ?Tobias Hartmann appointed new CEO of Scout24 AG
EQ
SCOUT24 AG : Change of Personnel
EQ
SCOUT24 AG : Release according to Article 40, Section 1 of the WpHG ..
EQ
Scout24 AG: Change of Personnel

09/25/2018 | 07:45pm CEST

DGAP-Ad-hoc: Scout24 AG / Key word(s): Change of Personnel
Scout24 AG: Change of Personnel

25-Sep-2018 / 19:38 CET/CEST
Disclosure of an inside information acc. to Article 17 MAR of the Regulation (EU) No 596/2014, transmitted by DGAP - a service of EQS Group AG.
The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.

Scout24 AG: Change of Personnel


Munich, 25 September 2018 - Scout24 AG announces that today the supervisory board won Tobias Hartmann as new CEO. Tobias Hartmann will take office on 1 January 2019 or earlier. He is currently member of the management board of HelloFresh SE and responsible for the business in the USA.

The supervisory board has also approved the unanimous termination of the duties of the current CEO, Gregory Ellis, with effect of 31 December 2018. Mr Ellis will support the successor on the assumption of the new office. As announced previously, Mr Ellis will leave the company for personal reasons and on his own request. The supervisory board regrets this and thanks Mr Ellis for his high level of commitment and the very successful work over the past 4.5 years in office.

In addition, Christian Gisy has announced that he will not be available for an extension of the contract as Chief Financial Officer that expires on 30 September 2019.
 

Notifying Person and Investor Relations

Britta Schmidt
Vice President Investor Relations & Controlling
Fon: +49 89 44456 3278
Email: ir@scout24.com

Media Relations

Jan Flaskamp
Vice President Communications & Marketing
Fon: +49 30 24301 0721
Email: mediarelations@scout24.com

25-Sep-2018 CET/CEST The DGAP Distribution Services include Regulatory Announcements, Financial/Corporate News and Press Releases.
Archive at www.dgap.de
Language: English
Company: Scout24 AG
Bothestr. 11-15
81675 Munich
Germany
Phone: +49 89 44456 - 0
Fax: +49 89 44456 - 3000
E-mail: ir@scout24.com
Internet: www.scout24.com
ISIN: DE000A12DM80
WKN: A12DM8
Indices: MDAX
Listed: Regulated Market in Berlin, Frankfurt (Prime Standard); Regulated Unofficial Market in Dusseldorf, Hamburg, Hanover, Munich, Stuttgart, Tradegate Exchange; London

 
End of Announcement DGAP News Service

726533  25-Sep-2018 CET/CEST

fncls.ssp?fn=show_t_gif&application_id=726533&application_name=news&site_id=zonebourse

© EQS 2018
