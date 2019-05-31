|
Scout24 AG: Correction of a release from 20/05/2019 according to Article 40, Section 1 of the WpHG [the German Securities Trading Act] with the objective of Europe-wide distribution
05/31/2019 | 12:14pm EDT
Notification of Major Holdings
1. Details of issuer
2. Reason for notification
Name:
Scout24 AG
Street:
Bothestr. 11-15
Postal code:
81675
City:
Munich
Germany
Legal Entity Identifier (LEI):
5493007EIKM2ENQS7U66
3. Details of person subject to the notification obligation
X
Acquisition/disposal of shares with voting rights
Acquisition/disposal of instruments
Change of breakdown of voting rights
Other reason:
4. Names of shareholder(s)
Natural person (first name, surname): Mr James G.Dinan
Date of birth: 22 May 1959
holding directly 3% or more voting rights, if different from 3.5. Date on which threshold was crossed or reached:6. Total positions
7. Details on total positionsa. Voting rights attached to shares (Sec. 33, 34 WpHG)
% of voting rights attached to shares
(total of 7.a.)
% of voting rights through instruments
(total of 7.b.1 + 7.b.2)
Total of both in %
(7.a. + 7.b.)
Total number of voting rights pursuant to Sec. 41 WpHG
New
4.48 %
0 %
4.48 %
107600000
Previous notification
n/a %
n/a %
n/a %
b.1. Instruments according to Sec. 38 (1) no. 1 WpHG
ISIN
Absolute
In %
Direct
(Sec. 33 WpHG)
Indirect
(Sec. 34 WpHG)
Direct
(Sec. 33 WpHG)
|
Indirect
(Sec. 34 WpHG)
DE000A12DM80
4816231
4.48 %
Total
4816231
4.48 %
b.2. Instruments according to Sec. 38 (1) no. 2 WpHG
Type of instrument
Expiration or maturity date
Exercise or conversion period
Voting rights absolute
Voting rights in %
Total
8. Information in relation to the person subject to the notification obligation
Type of instrument
Expiration or maturity date
Exercise or conversion period
Cash or physical settlement
Voting rights absolute
Voting rights in %
Total
Person subject to the notification obligation is not controlled nor does it control any other undertaking(s) that directly or indirectly hold(s) an interest in the (underlying) issuer (1.).
X
Full chain of controlled undertakings starting with the ultimate controlling natural person or legal entity:
9. In case of proxy voting according to Sec. 34 para. 3 WpHG
Name
% of voting rights (if at least 3% or more)
% of voting rights through instruments (if at least 5% or more)
Total of both (if at least 5% or more)
Mr. James G. Dinan
York Capital Management Global Advisors, LLC
4.48 %
4.48 %
YCM Master Holdings I LP
York Offshore Holdings II, LLC
York European Strategic Investors Holdings Fund, L.P.
---
---
---
---
Mr. James G. Dinan
York Capital Management Global Advisors, LLC
4.48 %
4.48 %
YCM Master Holdings I LP
York European Opportunities Domestic Holding, LLC
York European Opportunities Investments Master Fund, L.P.
---
---
---
---
Mr. James G. Dinan
York Capital Management Global Advisors, LLC
4.48 %
4.48 %
YCM Master Holdings I LP
York Asian Strategic Holdings, LLC
York European Strategic Metric Master, L.P.
---
---
---
---
Mr. James G. Dinan
York Capital Management Global Advisors, LLC
4.48 %
4.48 %
YCM Master Holdings I LP
Dinan Management, LLC
York Multi-Strategy Master Fund, L.P.
---
---
---
---
Mr. James G. Dinan
York Capital Management Global Advisors, LLC
4.48 %
4.48 %
YCM Master Holdings II LP
York UCITs Holdings, LLC
York Event Driven UCITS Fund
---
---
---
---
Mr. James G. Dinan
York Capital Management Global Advisors, LLC
4.48 %
4.48 %
YCM Master Holdings I LP
Dinan Management, LLC
Jorvik Multi-Strategy Master Fund, L.P.
---
---
---
---
Mr. James G. Dinan
York Capital Management Global Advisors, LLC
4.48 %
4.48 %
YCM Master Holdings I LP
Exuma Management, LLC
Exuma Capital, L.P.
---
---
---
---
Mr. James G. Dinan
York Capital Management Global Advisors, LLC
4.48 %
4.48 %
York Registered Holdings, LP
---
---
---
---
Mr. James G. Dinan
York Capital Management Global Advisors, LLC
4.48 %
4.48 %
YCM Master Holdings I LP
York European Focus Domestic Holdings, LLC
York European Focus Master Fund, L.P.
---
---
---
---
Mr. James G. Dinan
York Capital Management Global Advisors, LLC
4.48 %
4.48 %
YCM Master Holdings I LP
Dinan Management, LLC
York Capital Management, L.P.
(only in case of attribution of voting rights in accordance with Sec. 34 para. 1 sent. 1 No. 6 WpHG)
Date of general meeting:
Holding total positions after general meeting (6.) after annual general meeting:
10. Other explanatory remarks:
Proportion of voting rights
Proportion of instruments
Total of both
%
%
%
Date
