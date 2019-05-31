Log in
Scout24 AG: Correction of a release from 20/05/2019 according to Article 40, Section 1 of the WpHG [the German Securities Trading Act] with the objective of Europe-wide distribution

05/31/2019 | 12:14pm EDT
Notification of Major Holdings

1. Details of issuer

Name: Scout24 AG
Street: Bothestr. 11-15
Postal code: 81675
City: Munich
Germany
Legal Entity Identifier (LEI): 5493007EIKM2ENQS7U66

2. Reason for notification
X Acquisition/disposal of shares with voting rights
Acquisition/disposal of instruments
Change of breakdown of voting rights
Other reason:
3. Details of person subject to the notification obligation
Natural person (first name, surname): Mr James G.Dinan
Date of birth: 22 May 1959

4. Names of shareholder(s)
holding directly 3% or more voting rights, if different from 3.

5. Date on which threshold was crossed or reached:
6. Total positions
% of voting rights attached to shares
(total of 7.a.) 		% of voting rights through instruments
(total of 7.b.1 + 7.b.2) 		Total of both in %
(7.a. + 7.b.) 		Total number of voting rights pursuant to Sec. 41 WpHG
New 4.48 % 0 % 4.48 % 107600000
Previous notification n/a % n/a % n/a % /

7. Details on total positions
a. Voting rights attached to shares (Sec. 33, 34 WpHG)
ISIN Absolute In %
Direct
(Sec. 33 WpHG) 		Indirect
(Sec. 34 WpHG) 		Direct
(Sec. 33 WpHG) 		Indirect
(Sec. 34 WpHG)
DE000A12DM80 4816231 % 4.48 %
Total 4816231 4.48 %

b.1. Instruments according to Sec. 38 (1) no. 1 WpHG
Type of instrument Expiration or maturity date Exercise or conversion period Voting rights absolute Voting rights in %
%
Total %

b.2. Instruments according to Sec. 38 (1) no. 2 WpHG
Type of instrument Expiration or maturity date Exercise or conversion period Cash or physical settlement Voting rights absolute Voting rights in %
%
Total %

8. Information in relation to the person subject to the notification obligation
Person subject to the notification obligation is not controlled nor does it control any other undertaking(s) that directly or indirectly hold(s) an interest in the (underlying) issuer (1.).
X Full chain of controlled undertakings starting with the ultimate controlling natural person or legal entity:

Name % of voting rights (if at least 3% or more) % of voting rights through instruments (if at least 5% or more) Total of both (if at least 5% or more)
Mr. James G. Dinan % % %
York Capital Management Global Advisors, LLC 4.48 % % 4.48 %
YCM Master Holdings I LP % % %
York Offshore Holdings II, LLC % % %
York European Strategic Investors Holdings Fund, L.P. % % %
--- --- --- ---
Mr. James G. Dinan % % %
York Capital Management Global Advisors, LLC 4.48 % % 4.48 %
YCM Master Holdings I LP % % %
York European Opportunities Domestic Holding, LLC % % %
York European Opportunities Investments Master Fund, L.P. % % %
--- --- --- ---
Mr. James G. Dinan % % %
York Capital Management Global Advisors, LLC 4.48 % % 4.48 %
YCM Master Holdings I LP % % %
York Asian Strategic Holdings, LLC % % %
York European Strategic Metric Master, L.P. % % %
--- --- --- ---
Mr. James G. Dinan % % %
York Capital Management Global Advisors, LLC 4.48 % % 4.48 %
YCM Master Holdings I LP % % %
Dinan Management, LLC % % %
York Multi-Strategy Master Fund, L.P. % % %
--- --- --- ---
Mr. James G. Dinan % % %
York Capital Management Global Advisors, LLC 4.48 % % 4.48 %
YCM Master Holdings II LP % % %
York UCITs Holdings, LLC % % %
York Event Driven UCITS Fund % % %
--- --- --- ---
Mr. James G. Dinan % % %
York Capital Management Global Advisors, LLC 4.48 % % 4.48 %
YCM Master Holdings I LP % % %
Dinan Management, LLC % % %
Jorvik Multi-Strategy Master Fund, L.P. % % %
--- --- --- ---
Mr. James G. Dinan % % %
York Capital Management Global Advisors, LLC 4.48 % % 4.48 %
YCM Master Holdings I LP % % %
Exuma Management, LLC % % %
Exuma Capital, L.P. % % %
--- --- --- ---
Mr. James G. Dinan % % %
York Capital Management Global Advisors, LLC 4.48 % % 4.48 %
York Registered Holdings, LP % % %
--- --- --- ---
Mr. James G. Dinan % % %
York Capital Management Global Advisors, LLC 4.48 % % 4.48 %
YCM Master Holdings I LP % % %
York European Focus Domestic Holdings, LLC % % %
York European Focus Master Fund, L.P. % % %
--- --- --- ---
Mr. James G. Dinan % % %
York Capital Management Global Advisors, LLC 4.48 % % 4.48 %
YCM Master Holdings I LP % % %
Dinan Management, LLC % % %
York Capital Management, L.P. % % %

9. In case of proxy voting according to Sec. 34 para. 3 WpHG (only in case of attribution of voting rights in accordance with Sec. 34 para. 1 sent. 1 No. 6 WpHG)

Date of general meeting:
Holding total positions after general meeting (6.) after annual general meeting:

Proportion of voting rights Proportion of instruments Total of both
% % %

10. Other explanatory remarks:
Date

Disclaimer

Scout24 AG published this content on 31 May 2019 and is solely responsible for the information contained herein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 31 May 2019 16:13:06 UTC
