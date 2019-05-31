Scout24 AG: Correction of a release from 20/05/2019 according to Article 40, Section 1 of the WpHG [the German Securities Trading Act] with the objective of Europe-wide distribution

1. Details of issuer

Name: Scout24 AG Street: Bothestr. 11-15 Postal code: 81675 City: Munich

Germany Legal Entity Identifier (LEI): 5493007EIKM2ENQS7U66

X Acquisition/disposal of shares with voting rights Acquisition/disposal of instruments Change of breakdown of voting rights Other reason:



3. Details of person subject to the notification obligation

Natural person (first name, surname): Mr James G. Dinan

Date of birth: 22 May 1959

% of voting rights attached to shares

(total of 7.a.) % of voting rights through instruments

(total of 7.b.1 + 7.b.2) Total of both in %

(7.a. + 7.b.) Total number of voting rights pursuant to Sec. 41 WpHG New 4.48 % 0 % 4.48 % 107600000 Previous notification n/a % n/a % n/a % /

ISIN Absolute In % Direct

(Sec. 33 WpHG) Indirect

(Sec. 34 WpHG) Direct

(Sec. 33 WpHG) Indirect

(Sec. 34 WpHG) DE000A12DM80 4816231 % 4.48 % Total 4816231 4.48 %

Type of instrument Expiration or maturity date Exercise or conversion period Voting rights absolute Voting rights in % % Total %

Type of instrument Expiration or maturity date Exercise or conversion period Cash or physical settlement Voting rights absolute Voting rights in % % Total %

Person subject to the notification obligation is not controlled nor does it control any other undertaking(s) that directly or indirectly hold(s) an interest in the (underlying) issuer (1.). X Full chain of controlled undertakings starting with the ultimate controlling natural person or legal entity:

Name % of voting rights (if at least 3% or more) % of voting rights through instruments (if at least 5% or more) Total of both (if at least 5% or more) Mr. James G. Dinan % % % York Capital Management Global Advisors, LLC 4.48 % % 4.48 % YCM Master Holdings I LP % % % York Offshore Holdings II, LLC % % % York European Strategic Investors Holdings Fund, L.P. % % % --- --- --- --- Mr. James G. Dinan % % % York Capital Management Global Advisors, LLC 4.48 % % 4.48 % YCM Master Holdings I LP % % % York European Opportunities Domestic Holding, LLC % % % York European Opportunities Investments Master Fund, L.P. % % % --- --- --- --- Mr. James G. Dinan % % % York Capital Management Global Advisors, LLC 4.48 % % 4.48 % YCM Master Holdings I LP % % % York Asian Strategic Holdings, LLC % % % York European Strategic Metric Master, L.P. % % % --- --- --- --- Mr. James G. Dinan % % % York Capital Management Global Advisors, LLC 4.48 % % 4.48 % YCM Master Holdings I LP % % % Dinan Management, LLC % % % York Multi-Strategy Master Fund, L.P. % % % --- --- --- --- Mr. James G. Dinan % % % York Capital Management Global Advisors, LLC 4.48 % % 4.48 % YCM Master Holdings II LP % % % York UCITs Holdings, LLC % % % York Event Driven UCITS Fund % % % --- --- --- --- Mr. James G. Dinan % % % York Capital Management Global Advisors, LLC 4.48 % % 4.48 % YCM Master Holdings I LP % % % Dinan Management, LLC % % % Jorvik Multi-Strategy Master Fund, L.P. % % % --- --- --- --- Mr. James G. Dinan % % % York Capital Management Global Advisors, LLC 4.48 % % 4.48 % YCM Master Holdings I LP % % % Exuma Management, LLC % % % Exuma Capital, L.P. % % % --- --- --- --- Mr. James G. Dinan % % % York Capital Management Global Advisors, LLC 4.48 % % 4.48 % York Registered Holdings, LP % % % --- --- --- --- Mr. James G. Dinan % % % York Capital Management Global Advisors, LLC 4.48 % % 4.48 % YCM Master Holdings I LP % % % York European Focus Domestic Holdings, LLC % % % York European Focus Master Fund, L.P. % % % --- --- --- --- Mr. James G. Dinan % % % York Capital Management Global Advisors, LLC 4.48 % % 4.48 % YCM Master Holdings I LP % % % Dinan Management, LLC % % % York Capital Management, L.P. % % %

holding directly 3% or more voting rights, if different from 3.(only in case of attribution of voting rights in accordance with Sec. 34 para. 1 sent. 1 No. 6 WpHG)

Date of general meeting:

Holding total positions after general meeting (6.) after annual general meeting:



Proportion of voting rights Proportion of instruments Total of both % % %

Date