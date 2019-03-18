Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  Equities  >  Xetra  >  Scout24 AG    G24   DE000A12DM80

SCOUT24 AG

(G24)
Add to my list  
My previous session
Most popular
Manage my lists
  Report  
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
News SummaryMost relevantAll newsOfficial PublicationsSector newsMarketScreener StrategiesAnalyst Recommendations

Scout24 AG: Preliminary announcement of the publication of financial reports according to Articles 114, 115, 117 of the WpHG [the German Securities Act]

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
03/18/2019 | 07:35am EDT

DGAP Preliminary announcement financial reports: Scout24 AG / Preliminary announcement on the disclosure of financial statements
Scout24 AG: Preliminary announcement of the publication of financial reports according to Articles 114, 115, 117 of the WpHG [the German Securities Act]

18.03.2019 / 12:33
Preliminary announcement of the publication of financial reports according to Articles 114, 115, 117 of the WpHG [the German Securities Act] transmitted by DGAP - a service of EQS Group AG.
The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.

Scout24 AG hereby announces that the following financial reports shall be disclosed :

Report: Annual financial report
Date of disclosure / German: March 25, 2019 German: https://www.scout24.com/Investor-Relations/Finanzpublikationen/Finanzberichte/Finanzberichte.aspx

Report: Annual financial report of the group Date of disclosure / German: March 25, 2019 Date of disclosure / English: March 25, 2019 German: https://www.scout24.com/Investor-Relations/Finanzpublikationen/Finanzberichte/Finanzberichte.aspx English: https://www.scout24.com/en/Investor-Relations/Financial-Publications/Financial-Reports/Financial-reports-44.aspx


18.03.2019 The DGAP Distribution Services include Regulatory Announcements, Financial/Corporate News and Press Releases.
Archive at www.dgap.de
Language: English
Company: Scout24 AG
Bothestr. 11-15
81675 Munich
Germany
Internet: www.scout24.com

 
End of News DGAP News Service

787751  18.03.2019 

fncls.ssp?fn=show_t_gif&application_id=787751&application_name=news&site_id=zonebourse

© EQS 2019
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
Latest news on SCOUT24 AG
07:35aSCOUT24 AG : Preliminary announcement of the publication of financial reports ac..
EQ
03/13SCOUT24 AG : Release according to Article 40, Section 1 of the WpHG [the German ..
PU
03/13SCOUT24 AG : Release according to Article 40, Section 1 of the WpHG [the German ..
EQ
03/07SCOUT24 AG : Correction of a release from 22/02/2019 according to Article 40, Se..
EQ
03/07Media group Schibsted bets on online ads spin-off
RE
02/28SCOUT24 AG : Release according to Article 40, Section 1 of the WpHG [the German ..
EQ
02/26SCOUT24 AG : Release according to Article 40, Section 1 of the WpHG [the German ..
EQ
02/22SCOUT24 AG : Release according to Article 40, Section 1 of the WpHG [the German ..
EQ
02/22Buyout firms abandon debt-laden ways for pricey deals
RE
02/20SCOUT24 AG : Release according to Article 40, Section 1 of the WpHG [the German ..
EQ
More news
Financials (€)
Sales 2019 624 M
EBIT 2019 269 M
Net income 2019 164 M
Debt 2019 598 M
Yield 2019 1,62%
P/E ratio 2019 29,33
P/E ratio 2020 25,05
EV / Sales 2019 8,90x
EV / Sales 2020 7,84x
Capitalization 4 952 M
Chart SCOUT24 AG
Duration : Period :
Scout24 AG Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends SCOUT24 AG
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBullishBullishNeutral
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 12
Average target price 46,2 €
Spread / Average Target 0,50%
EPS Revisions
Managers
NameTitle
Tobias Hartmann Chairman & Chief Executive Officer
Christian Albert Heinrich Gisy Chief Financial Officer
David Roche Member-Supervisory Board
Liliana Solomon Member-Supervisory Board
Michael Zahn Member-Supervisory Board
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
SCOUT24 AG14.59%5 607
TENCENT HOLDINGS LTD14.04%435 927
NETFLIX35.04%157 813
NASPERS LIMITED12.36%94 947
SPOTIFY TECHNOLOGY SA25.03%25 663
IQIYI INC81.71%19 553
logo marketscreener.com
MarketScreener.com :
About :
Stay Connected :
Partners :
Copyright © 2019 Surperformance. All rights reserved.