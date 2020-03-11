DGAP Preliminary announcement financial reports: Scout24 AG / Preliminary announcement on the disclosure of financial statements

Scout24 AG: Preliminary announcement of the publication of financial reports according to Articles 114, 115, 117 of the WpHG [the German Securities Act]



11.03.2020 / 14:50

Preliminary announcement of the publication of financial reports according to Articles 114, 115, 117 of the WpHG [the German Securities Act] transmitted by DGAP - a service of EQS Group AG.

The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.







Report Type: Annual financial report



Language: German

Date of disclosure: March 26, 2020

Address:



Report Type: Annual financial report of the group



Language: German

Date of disclosure: March 26, 2020

Address:



Language: English

Date of disclosure: March 26, 2020

Address:

Scout24 AG hereby announces that the following financial reports shall be disclosed:Language: GermanDate of disclosure: March 26, 2020Address: https://www.scout24.com/Investor-Relations/Finanzpublikationen/Finanzberichte/Finanzberichte.aspx Language: GermanDate of disclosure: March 26, 2020Address: https://www.scout24.com/Investor-Relations/Finanzpublikationen/Finanzberichte/Finanzberichte.aspx Language: EnglishDate of disclosure: March 26, 2020Address: https://www.scout24.com/en/Investor-Relations/Financial-Publications/Financial-Reports/Financial-reports-44.aspx

11.03.2020 The DGAP Distribution Services include Regulatory Announcements, Financial/Corporate News and Press Releases.

Archive at www.dgap.de

