SCOUT24 AG

(G24)
Scout24 AG: Preliminary announcement of the publication of financial reports according to Articles 114, 115, 117 of the WpHG [the German Securities Act]

03/11/2020 | 09:55am EDT

DGAP Preliminary announcement financial reports: Scout24 AG / Preliminary announcement on the disclosure of financial statements
Scout24 AG: Preliminary announcement of the publication of financial reports according to Articles 114, 115, 117 of the WpHG [the German Securities Act]

11.03.2020 / 14:50
Preliminary announcement of the publication of financial reports according to Articles 114, 115, 117 of the WpHG [the German Securities Act] transmitted by DGAP - a service of EQS Group AG.
The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.

Scout24 AG hereby announces that the following financial reports shall be disclosed:

Report Type: Annual financial report

Language: German
Date of disclosure: March 26, 2020
Address: https://www.scout24.com/Investor-Relations/Finanzpublikationen/Finanzberichte/Finanzberichte.aspx

Report Type: Annual financial report of the group

Language: German
Date of disclosure: March 26, 2020
Address: https://www.scout24.com/Investor-Relations/Finanzpublikationen/Finanzberichte/Finanzberichte.aspx

Language: English
Date of disclosure: March 26, 2020
Address: https://www.scout24.com/en/Investor-Relations/Financial-Publications/Financial-Reports/Financial-reports-44.aspx

11.03.2020 The DGAP Distribution Services include Regulatory Announcements, Financial/Corporate News and Press Releases.
Archive at www.dgap.de
Language: English
Company: Scout24 AG
Bothestr. 11-15
81675 Munich
Germany
Internet: www.scout24.com

 
End of News DGAP News Service

994559  11.03.2020 

© EQS 2020
