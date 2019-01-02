Scout24 AG: Release according to Article 40, Section 1 of the WpHG [the German Securities Trading Act] with the objective of Europe-wide distribution

Notification of Major Holdings
1. Details of issuer
2. Reason for notification
|
Name:
|
Scout24 AG
|
Street:
|
Bothestr. 11-15
|
Postal code:
|
81675
|
City:
|
Munich
Germany
|
Legal Entity Identifier (LEI):
|
5493007EIKM2ENQS7U66
3. Details of person subject to the notification obligation
|
X
|
Acquisition/disposal of shares with voting rights
|
|
Acquisition/disposal of instruments
|
|
Change of breakdown of voting rights
|
|
Other reason:
4. Names of shareholder(s)
|
Legal entity: Morgan Stanley
City of registered office, country: Wilmington, Delaware, United States of America (USA)
holding directly 3% or more voting rights, if different from 3.
5. Date on which threshold was crossed or reached:6. Total positions
|
Morgan Stanley & Co. International plc
7. Details on total positionsa. Voting rights attached to shares (Sec. 33, 34 WpHG)
|
|
% of voting rights attached to shares
(total of 7.a.)
|
% of voting rights through instruments
(total of 7.b.1 + 7.b.2)
|
Total of both in %
(7.a. + 7.b.)
|
Total number of voting rights pursuant to Sec. 41 WpHG
|
New
|
7.55 %
|
0.40 %
|
7.95 %
|
107600000
|
Previous notification
|
2.71 %
|
0.16 %
|
2.86 %
|
/
b.1. Instruments according to Sec. 38 (1) no. 1 WpHG
|
ISIN
|
Absolute
|
In %
|
|
Direct
(Sec. 33 WpHG)
|
Indirect
(Sec. 34 WpHG)
|
Direct
(Sec. 33 WpHG)
|
Indirect
(Sec. 34 WpHG)
|
DE000A12DM80
|
0
|
8119906
|
0.00 %
|
7.55 %
|
Total
|
8119906
|
7.55 %
b.2. Instruments according to Sec. 38 (1) no. 2 WpHG
|
Type of instrument
|
Expiration or maturity date
|
Exercise or conversion period
|
Voting rights absolute
|
Voting rights in %
|
Right of recall over securities lending agreements
|
at any time
|
at any time
|
404076
|
0.38 %
|
|
|
Total
|
404076
|
0.38 %
8. Information in relation to the person subject to the notification obligation
|
Type of instrument
|
Expiration or maturity date
|
Exercise or conversion period
|
Cash or physical settlement
|
Voting rights absolute
|
Voting rights in %
|
Retail Structured Product
|
From 02.02.2067 to 10.10.2068
|
at any time
|
Cash
|
104
|
0 %
|
Equity Swap
|
From 27.12.2019 to 19.04.2021
|
at any time
|
Cash
|
30442
|
0.03 %
|
|
|
|
Total
|
30546
|
0.03 %
|
|
Person subject to the notification obligation is not controlled nor does it control any other undertaking(s) that directly or indirectly hold(s) an interest in the (underlying) issuer (1.).
|
X
|
Full chain of controlled undertakings starting with the ultimate controlling natural person or legal entity:
9. In case of proxy voting according to Sec. 34 para. 3 WpHG
|
Name
|
% of voting rights (if at least 3% or more)
|
% of voting rights through instruments (if at least 5% or more)
|
Total of both (if at least 5% or more)
|
Morgan Stanley
|
%
|
%
|
%
|
Morgan Stanley Capital Management, LLC
|
%
|
%
|
%
|
Morgan Stanley Domestic Holdings, Inc.
|
%
|
%
|
%
|
Morgan Stanley Capital Services LLC
|
%
|
%
|
%
|
-
|
%
|
%
|
%
|
Morgan Stanley
|
%
|
%
|
%
|
Morgan Stanley Capital Management, LLC
|
%
|
%
|
%
|
Morgan Stanley Domestic Holdings, Inc.
|
%
|
%
|
%
|
Morgan Stanley & Co. LLC
|
%
|
%
|
%
|
-
|
%
|
%
|
%
|
Morgan Stanley
|
%
|
%
|
%
|
Morgan Stanley International Holdings Inc.
|
%
|
%
|
%
|
Morgan Stanley International Limited
|
%
|
%
|
%
|
Morgan Stanley Investments (UK)
|
%
|
%
|
%
|
Morgan Stanley & Co. International plc
|
4.85 %
|
%
|
5.08 %
|
-
|
%
|
%
|
%
|
Morgan Stanley
|
%
|
%
|
%
|
Morgan Stanley Capital Management, LLC
|
%
|
%
|
%
|
Morgan Stanley Investment Management Inc.
|
%
|
%
|
%
|
-
|
%
|
%
|
%
|
Morgan Stanley
|
%
|
%
|
%
|
MSDW Offshore Equity Services Inc.
|
%
|
%
|
%
|
FUNDLOGIC SAS
|
%
|
%
|
%
(only in case of attribution of voting rights in accordance with Sec. 34 para. 1 sent. 1 No. 6 WpHG)
Date of general meeting:
Holding total positions after general meeting (6.) after annual general meeting:
10. Other explanatory remarks:
|
Proportion of voting rights
|
Proportion of instruments
|
Total of both
|
%
|
%
|
%
Date
