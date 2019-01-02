Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  Equities  >  Xetra  >  Scout24 AG    G24   DE000A12DM80

SCOUT24 AG (G24)
Add to my list  
My previous session
Most popular
Manage my lists
  Report  
Real-time Quote. Real-time Tradegate - 01/02 11:02:33 am
41.46 EUR   +3.24%
2018SCOUT24 AG : A good timing to anticipate a change in the trend
2018SCOUT24 AG : half-yearly earnings release
2018SCOUT24 AG : annual earnings release
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
News SummaryMost relevantAll newsOfficial PublicationsSector newsMarketScreener StrategiesAnalyst Recommendations

Scout24 AG: Release according to Article 40, Section 1 of the WpHG [the German Securities Trading Act] with the objective of Europe-wide distribution

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
01/02/2019 | 10:39am CET
Notification of Major Holdings

1. Details of issuer

Name: Scout24 AG
Street: Bothestr. 11-15
Postal code: 81675
City: Munich
Germany
Legal Entity Identifier (LEI): 5493007EIKM2ENQS7U66

2. Reason for notification
X Acquisition/disposal of shares with voting rights
Acquisition/disposal of instruments
Change of breakdown of voting rights
Other reason:
3. Details of person subject to the notification obligation
Legal entity: Morgan Stanley
City of registered office, country: Wilmington, Delaware, United States of America (USA)

4. Names of shareholder(s)
holding directly 3% or more voting rights, if different from 3.
Morgan Stanley & Co. International plc

5. Date on which threshold was crossed or reached:
6. Total positions
% of voting rights attached to shares
(total of 7.a.) 		% of voting rights through instruments
(total of 7.b.1 + 7.b.2) 		Total of both in %
(7.a. + 7.b.) 		Total number of voting rights pursuant to Sec. 41 WpHG
New 7.55 % 0.40 % 7.95 % 107600000
Previous notification 2.71 % 0.16 % 2.86 % /

7. Details on total positions
a. Voting rights attached to shares (Sec. 33, 34 WpHG)
ISIN Absolute In %
Direct
(Sec. 33 WpHG) 		Indirect
(Sec. 34 WpHG) 		Direct
(Sec. 33 WpHG) 		Indirect
(Sec. 34 WpHG)
DE000A12DM80 0 8119906 0.00 % 7.55 %
Total 8119906 7.55 %

b.1. Instruments according to Sec. 38 (1) no. 1 WpHG
Type of instrument Expiration or maturity date Exercise or conversion period Voting rights absolute Voting rights in %
Right of recall over securities lending agreements at any time at any time 404076 0.38 %
Total 404076 0.38 %

b.2. Instruments according to Sec. 38 (1) no. 2 WpHG
Type of instrument Expiration or maturity date Exercise or conversion period Cash or physical settlement Voting rights absolute Voting rights in %
Retail Structured Product From 02.02.2067 to 10.10.2068 at any time Cash 104 0 %
Equity Swap From 27.12.2019 to 19.04.2021 at any time Cash 30442 0.03 %
Total 30546 0.03 %

8. Information in relation to the person subject to the notification obligation
Person subject to the notification obligation is not controlled nor does it control any other undertaking(s) that directly or indirectly hold(s) an interest in the (underlying) issuer (1.).
X Full chain of controlled undertakings starting with the ultimate controlling natural person or legal entity:

Name % of voting rights (if at least 3% or more) % of voting rights through instruments (if at least 5% or more) Total of both (if at least 5% or more)
Morgan Stanley % % %
Morgan Stanley Capital Management, LLC % % %
Morgan Stanley Domestic Holdings, Inc. % % %
Morgan Stanley Capital Services LLC % % %
- % % %
Morgan Stanley % % %
Morgan Stanley Capital Management, LLC % % %
Morgan Stanley Domestic Holdings, Inc. % % %
Morgan Stanley & Co. LLC % % %
- % % %
Morgan Stanley % % %
Morgan Stanley International Holdings Inc. % % %
Morgan Stanley International Limited % % %
Morgan Stanley Investments (UK) % % %
Morgan Stanley & Co. International plc 4.85 % % 5.08 %
- % % %
Morgan Stanley % % %
Morgan Stanley Capital Management, LLC % % %
Morgan Stanley Investment Management Inc. % % %
- % % %
Morgan Stanley % % %
MSDW Offshore Equity Services Inc. % % %
FUNDLOGIC SAS % % %

9. In case of proxy voting according to Sec. 34 para. 3 WpHG (only in case of attribution of voting rights in accordance with Sec. 34 para. 1 sent. 1 No. 6 WpHG)

Date of general meeting:
Holding total positions after general meeting (6.) after annual general meeting:

Proportion of voting rights Proportion of instruments Total of both
% % %

10. Other explanatory remarks:
Date

Disclaimer

Scout24 AG published this content on 02 January 2019 and is solely responsible for the information contained herein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 02 January 2019 09:38:08 UTC
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
Latest news on SCOUT24 AG
10:39aSCOUT24 AG : Release according to Article 40, Section 1 of the WpHG [the German ..
PU
10:30aSCOUT24 AG : Release according to Article 40, Section 1 of the WpHG [the German ..
EQ
2018SCOUT24 AG : Release according to Article 40, Section 1 of the WpHG [the German ..
EQ
2018SCOUT24 AG : Release according to Article 40, Section 1 of the WpHG [the German ..
EQ
2018SCOUT24 : Combination of AutoScout24 in Spain and Autocasión
EQ
2018SCOUT24 AG : Release according to Article 40, Section 1 of the WpHG [the German ..
EQ
2018EUROPE MARKETS: Europe Stocks End Lower As Global Economy Clouds Darken
DJ
2018EUROPE : European shares on track for worst quarter since 2011
RE
2018SCOUT24 AG : Release according to Article 40, Section 1 of the WpHG [the German ..
EQ
2018SCOUT24 : appoints two new board members
PU
More news
Financials (€)
Sales 2018 533 M
EBIT 2018 238 M
Net income 2018 140 M
Debt 2018 710 M
Yield 2018 1,59%
P/E ratio 2018 30,52
P/E ratio 2019 25,68
EV / Sales 2018 9,43x
EV / Sales 2019 7,84x
Capitalization 4 321 M
Chart SCOUT24 AG
Duration : Period :
Scout24 AG Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends SCOUT24 AG
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBullishNeutralNeutral
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 16
Average target price 44,8 €
Spread / Average Target 12%
EPS Revisions
Managers
NameTitle
Tobias Hartmann Chief Executive Officer
Hans-Holger Albrecht Chairman-Supervisory Board
Christian Gisy Chief Financial Officer
David Roche Member-Supervisory Board
Liliana Solomon Member-Supervisory Board
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
SCOUT24 AG0.00%4 965
TENCENT HOLDINGS LTD0.00%381 779
NETFLIX39.44%111 673
NASPERS LIMITED0.00%87 860
SPOTIFY TECHNOLOGY SA0.00%19 984
IAC/INTERACTIVECORP49.69%15 131
MarketScreener.com :
About :
Stay Connected :
Partners :
Copyright © 2019 Surperformance. All rights reserved.