Scout24 AG: Release according to Article 40, Section 1 of the WpHG [the German Securities Trading Act] with the objective of Europe-wide distribution

Name: Scout24 AG Street: Bothestr. 11-15 Postal code: 81675 City: Munich

Germany Legal Entity Identifier (LEI): 5493007EIKM2ENQS7U66

Acquisition/disposal of shares with voting rights X Acquisition/disposal of instruments Change of breakdown of voting rights Other reason:



Legal entity: The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc.

City of registered office, country: Wilmington, Delaware , United States of America (USA)

(7.a. + 7.b.) Total number of voting rights pursuant to Sec. 41 WpHG New 0.02 % 5.36 % 5.38 % 107600000 Previous notification 0 % 0 % 0 % /

(Sec. 33 WpHG) Indirect

(Sec. 34 WpHG) Direct

(Sec. 33 WpHG) Indirect

(Sec. 34 WpHG) DE000A12DM80 22295 % 0.02 % Total 22295 0.02 %

Type of instrument Expiration or maturity date Exercise or conversion period Voting rights absolute Voting rights in % Securities Lending Open 5060752 4.70 % Total 5060752 4.70 %

Type of instrument Expiration or maturity date Exercise or conversion period Cash or physical settlement Voting rights absolute Voting rights in % Swap 25.03.2020 Cash 500000 0.46 % CFD 19.02.2029 Cash 205456 0.19 % Total 705456 0.66 %

Person subject to the notification obligation is not controlled nor does it control any other undertaking(s) that directly or indirectly hold(s) an interest in the (underlying) issuer (1.). X Full chain of controlled undertakings starting with the ultimate controlling natural person or legal entity:

Name % of voting rights (if at least 3% or more) % of voting rights through instruments (if at least 5% or more) Total of both (if at least 5% or more) The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. % % % Goldman Sachs (UK) L.L.C. % % % Goldman Sachs Group UK Limited % % % Goldman Sachs International % 5.03 % 5.03 % The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. % % % Goldman Sachs & Co. LLC % % % The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. % % % GSAM Holdings LLC % % % Goldman Sachs Asset Management, L.P. % % %

