Scout24 AG: Release according to Article 40, Section 1 of the WpHG [the German Securities Trading Act] with the objective of Europe-wide distribution

Name: Scout24 AG Street: Bothestr. 11-15 Postal code: 81675 City: Munich

Germany Legal Entity Identifier (LEI): 5493007EIKM2ENQS7U66

Legal entity: Allianz Global Investors GmbH

City of registered office, country: Frankfurt/Main , Germany

(7.a. + 7.b.) Total number of voting rights pursuant to Sec. 41 WpHG New 2.96 % 0.00 % 2.96 % 107600000 Previous notification 3.02 % 0.00 % 3.02 % /

(Sec. 34 WpHG) DE000A12DM80 3180878 % 2.96 % Total 3180878 2.96 %

Person subject to the notification obligation is not controlled nor does it control any other undertaking(s) that directly or indirectly hold(s) an interest in the (underlying) issuer (1.). X Full chain of controlled undertakings starting with the ultimate controlling natural person or legal entity:

Name % of voting rights (if at least 3% or more) % of voting rights through instruments (if at least 5% or more) Total of both (if at least 5% or more) Allianz SE % % % Allianz Asset Management GmbH % % % Allianz Global Investors GmbH % % %

