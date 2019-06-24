Scout24 AG: Release according to Article 40, Section 1 of the WpHG [the German Securities Trading Act] with the objective of Europe-wide distribution

1. Details of issuer

Name: Scout24 AG Street: Bothestr. 11-15 Postal code: 81675 City: Munich

Germany Legal Entity Identifier (LEI): 5493007EIKM2ENQS7U66

Acquisition/disposal of shares with voting rights
Acquisition/disposal of instruments
Change of breakdown of voting rights



3. Details of person subject to the notification obligation

Legal entity: Credit Suisse Group AG

City of registered office, country: Zurich , Switzerland

% of voting rights attached to shares

(total of 7.a.) % of voting rights through instruments

(total of 7.b.1 + 7.b.2) Total of both in %

(7.a. + 7.b.) Total number of voting rights pursuant to Sec. 41 WpHG New 0.07 % 3.35 % 3.41 % 107600000 Previous notification 5.28 % 0.22 % 5.50 % /

ISIN Absolute In % Direct

(Sec. 33 WpHG) Indirect

(Sec. 34 WpHG) Direct

(Sec. 33 WpHG) Indirect

(Sec. 34 WpHG) DE000A12DM80 74157 % 0.07 % Total 74157 0.07 %

Type of instrument Expiration or maturity date Exercise or conversion period Voting rights absolute Voting rights in % Right of recall over securities lending agreements undetermined at any time 3599689 3.35 % Total 3599689 3.35 %

Type of instrument Expiration or maturity date Exercise or conversion period Cash or physical settlement Voting rights absolute Voting rights in % % Total %

Person subject to the notification obligation is not controlled nor does it control any other undertaking(s) that directly or indirectly hold(s) an interest in the (underlying) issuer (1.). X Full chain of controlled undertakings starting with the ultimate controlling natural person or legal entity:

Name % of voting rights (if at least 3% or more) % of voting rights through instruments (if at least 5% or more) Total of both (if at least 5% or more) Credit Suisse Group AG % % % Credit Suisse AG % % % Credit Suisse Investments (UK) % % % Credit Suisse Investment Holdings (UK) % % % Credit Suisse Securities (Europe) Limited % % % --- --- --- --- Credit Suisse Group AG % % % Credit Suisse AG % % % Credit Suisse Holdings (USA), Inc. % % % Credit Suisse (USA), Inc. % % % Credit Suisse Securities (USA) LLC % % % --- --- --- --- Credit Suisse Group AG % % % Credit Suisse AG % % % Credit Suisse AG, Dublin Branch % % % --- --- --- --- Credit Suisse Group AG % % % Credit Suisse AG % % % Credit Suisse Asset Management International Holding AG % % % Credit Suisse Asset Management & Investor Services (Schweiz) Holding AG % % % Credit Suisse Funds AG % % %

holding directly 3% or more voting rights, if different from 3.(only in case of attribution of voting rights in accordance with Sec. 34 para. 1 sent. 1 No. 6 WpHG)

Date of general meeting:

Holding total positions after general meeting (6.) after annual general meeting:



Proportion of voting rights Proportion of instruments Total of both % % %

The non-inclusion of voting rights in the trading book provided for in section 6 § 36 WpHG was applied for an amount of 1.66%.

Date