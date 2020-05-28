|
Scout24 AG: Release according to Article 40, Section 1 of the WpHG [the German Securities Trading Act] with the objective of Europe-wide distribution
05/28/2020 | 12:25pm EDT
|
28.05.2020 / 18:21
Dissemination of a Voting Rights Announcement transmitted by DGAP - a service of EQS Group AG.
The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.
Notification of Major Holdings
1. Details of issuer
2. Reason for notification
|Name:
|Scout24 AG
|Street:
|Bothestr. 13-15
|Postal code:
|81675
|City:
|Munich
Germany
|Legal Entity Identifier (LEI):
|5493007EIKM2ENQS7U66
3. Details of person subject to the notification obligation
|X
|Acquisition/disposal of shares with voting rights
|
|Acquisition/disposal of instruments
|
|Change of breakdown of voting rights
|
|Other reason:
4. Names of shareholder(s)
|Natural person (first name, surname): Masroor Taale Siddiqui
Date of birth: 17 Nov 1971
holding directly 3% or more voting rights, if different from 3.5. Date on which threshold was crossed or reached:
6. Total positions
7. Details on total positions
a. Voting rights attached to shares (Sec. 33, 34 WpHG)
|
|% of voting rights attached to shares
(total of 7.a.)
|% of voting rights through instruments
(total of 7.b.1 + 7.b.2)
|Total of both in %
(7.a. + 7.b.)
|Total number of voting rights pursuant to Sec. 41 WpHG
|New
|2.86 %
|0 %
|2.86 %
|107600000
|Previous notification
|3.04 %
|0 %
|3.04 %
|/
b.1. Instruments according to Sec. 38 (1) no. 1 WpHG
|ISIN
|Absolute
|In %
|
|Direct
(Sec. 33 WpHG)
|Indirect
(Sec. 34 WpHG)
|Direct
(Sec. 33 WpHG)
|Indirect
(Sec. 34 WpHG)
|DE000A12DM80
|0
|3076405
|0 %
|2.86 %
|Total
|3076405
|2.86 %
b.2. Instruments according to Sec. 38 (1) no. 2 WpHG
|Type of instrument
|Expiration or maturity date
|Exercise or conversion period
|Voting rights absolute
|Voting rights in %
|
|
|
|
| %
|
|
|Total
|
| %
8. Information in relation to the person subject to the notification obligation
|Type of instrument
|Expiration or maturity date
|Exercise or conversion period
|Cash or physical settlement
|Voting rights absolute
|Voting rights in %
|
|
|
|
|
| %
|
|
|
|Total
|
| %
|
|Person subject to the notification obligation is not controlled nor does it control any other undertaking(s) that directly or indirectly hold(s) an interest in the (underlying) issuer (1.).
|X
|Full chain of controlled undertakings starting with the ultimate controlling natural person or legal entity:
9. In case of proxy voting according to Sec. 34 para. 3 WpHG
|Name
|% of voting rights (if at least 3% or more)
|% of voting rights through instruments (if at least 5% or more)
|Total of both (if at least 5% or more)
|Masroor Taale Siddiqui
| %
| %
| %
|Naya Capital Management Limited
| %
| %
| %
|Naya Capital Management UK Limited
| %
| %
| %
|---
|---
|---
|---
|Masroor Taale Siddiqui
| %
| %
| %
|Naya Capital Management Limited
| %
| %
| %
|Naya (GP) Limited
| %
| %
| %
|Naya Fund LP
| %
| %
| %
|Naya Master Fund LP
| %
| %
| %
|---
|---
|---
|---
|Masroor Taale Siddiqui
| %
| %
| %
|Naya Capital Management Limited
| %
| %
| %
|Naya (GP) Limited
| %
| %
| %
|Nayawood LP
| %
| %
| %
(only in case of attribution of voting rights in accordance with Sec. 34 para. 1 sent. 1 No. 6 WpHG)
Date of general meeting:
Holding total positions after general meeting (6.) after annual general meeting:
10. Other explanatory remarks:
|Proportion of voting rights
|Proportion of instruments
|Total of both
| %
| %
| %
Date
28.05.2020 The DGAP Distribution Services include Regulatory Announcements, Financial/Corporate News and Press Releases.
Archive at www.dgap.de
|Language:
|English
|Company:
|Scout24 AG
|
|Bothestr. 13-15
|
|81675 Munich
|
|Germany
|Internet:
|www.scout24.com
|
|End of News
|DGAP News Service
1058311 28.05.2020
© EQS 2020
|
