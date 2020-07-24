Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  Equities  >  Xetra  >  Scout24 AG    G24   DE000A12DM80

SCOUT24 AG

(G24)
  Report
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
News SummaryMost relevantAll newsPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector newsAnalyst Recommendations

Scout24 AG: Release according to Article 40, Section 1 of the WpHG [the German Securities Trading Act] with the objective of Europe-wide distribution

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
07/24/2020 | 11:05am EDT

DGAP Voting Rights Announcement: Scout24 AG
Scout24 AG: Release according to Article 40, Section 1 of the WpHG [the German Securities Trading Act] with the objective of Europe-wide distribution

24.07.2020 / 17:00
Dissemination of a Voting Rights Announcement transmitted by DGAP - a service of EQS Group AG.
The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.

Notification of Major Holdings

1. Details of issuer
Name: Scout24 AG
Street: Bothestr. 13-15
Postal code: 81675
City: Munich
Germany
Legal Entity Identifier (LEI): 5493007EIKM2ENQS7U66

2. Reason for notification
X Acquisition/disposal of shares with voting rights
  Acquisition/disposal of instruments
  Change of breakdown of voting rights
  Other reason:

3. Details of person subject to the notification obligation
Legal entity: DWS Investment GmbH
City of registered office, country: Frankfurt am Main, Germany

4. Names of shareholder(s)
holding directly 3% or more voting rights, if different from 3.
 

5. Date on which threshold was crossed or reached:
17 Jul 2020

6. Total positions
  % of voting rights attached to shares
(total of 7.a.)		 % of voting rights through instruments
(total of 7.b.1 + 7.b.2)		 Total of both in %
(7.a. + 7.b.)		 Total number of voting rights pursuant to Sec. 41 WpHG
New 2.78 % 0.00 % 2.78 % 107600000
Previous notification 3.001073420074 % 0.00 % 3.001073420074 % /

7. Details on total positions
a. Voting rights attached to shares (Sec. 33, 34 WpHG)
ISIN Absolute In %
  Direct
(Sec. 33 WpHG)		 Indirect
(Sec. 34 WpHG)		 Direct
(Sec. 33 WpHG)		 Indirect
(Sec. 34 WpHG)
DE000A12DM80 0 2994743 0.00 % 2.78 %
Total 2994743 2.78 %

b.1. Instruments according to Sec. 38 (1) no. 1 WpHG
Type of instrument Expiration or maturity date Exercise or conversion period Voting rights absolute Voting rights in %
0 0.00 %
    Total 0 0.00 %

b.2. Instruments according to Sec. 38 (1) no. 2 WpHG
Type of instrument Expiration or maturity date Exercise or conversion period Cash or physical settlement Voting rights absolute Voting rights in %
0 0.00 %
      Total 0 0.00 %

8. Information in relation to the person subject to the notification obligation
X Person subject to the notification obligation is not controlled nor does it control any other undertaking(s) that directly or indirectly hold(s) an interest in the (underlying) issuer (1.).
  Full chain of controlled undertakings starting with the ultimate controlling natural person or legal entity:

Name % of voting rights (if at least 3% or more) % of voting rights through instruments (if at least 5% or more) Total of both (if at least 5% or more)
 

9. In case of proxy voting according to Sec. 34 para. 3 WpHG
(only in case of attribution of voting rights in accordance with Sec. 34 para. 1 sent. 1 No. 6 WpHG)

Date of general meeting:
Holding total positions after general meeting (6.) after annual general meeting:
Proportion of voting rights Proportion of instruments Total of both
% % %

10. Other explanatory remarks:
 

Date
23 Jul 2020


24.07.2020 The DGAP Distribution Services include Regulatory Announcements, Financial/Corporate News and Press Releases.
Archive at www.dgap.de
Language: English
Company: Scout24 AG
Bothestr. 13-15
81675 Munich
Germany
Internet: www.scout24.com

 
End of News DGAP News Service

1101313  24.07.2020 

fncls.ssp?fn=show_t_gif&application_id=1101313&application_name=news&site_id=zonebourse

© EQS 2020
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
Latest news on SCOUT24 AG
11:11aSCOUT24 AG : Release according to Article 40, Section 1 of the WpHG [the German ..
PU
11:05aSCOUT24 AG : Release according to Article 40, Section 1 of the WpHG [the German ..
EQ
07/20SCOUT24 : Goldman Sachs reiterates its Buy rating
MD
07/20SCOUT24 AG : Release of a capital market information
EQ
07/20SCOUT24 AG : Release according to Article 40, Section 1 of the WpHG [the German ..
EQ
07/20SCOUT24 AG : Publication of acquisition or disposal in respect of own shares acc..
EQ
07/16SCOUT24 : JP Morgan maintains a Buy rating
MD
07/15SCOUT24 : Reduced to Neutral by UBS
MD
07/13SCOUT24 AG : Release according to Article 40, Section 1 of the WpHG [the German ..
EQ
07/13SCOUT24 AG : Release of a capital market information
EQ
More news
Financials
Sales 2020 345 M 401 M 401 M
Net income 2020 2 279 M 2 652 M 2 652 M
Net cash 2020 1 571 M 1 828 M 1 828 M
P/E ratio 2020 3,36x
Yield 2020 0,85%
Capitalization 7 744 M 8 974 M 9 012 M
EV / Sales 2019
EV / Sales 2020 17,9x
Nbr of Employees 1 681
Free-Float 97,4%
Chart SCOUT24 AG
Duration : Period :
Scout24 AG Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends SCOUT24 AG
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBullishBullishBullish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 14
Average target price 69,28 €
Last Close Price 75,75 €
Spread / Highest target 9,57%
Spread / Average Target -8,54%
Spread / Lowest Target -25,4%
EPS Revisions
Managers
NameTitle
Tobias Hartmann Chief Executive Officer
Hans-Holger Albrecht Chairman-Supervisory Board
Dirk Schmelzer Chief Financial Officer
Peter Schwarzenbauer Member-Supervisory Board
Ciara Smyth Member-Supervisory Board
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
SCOUT24 AG28.50%8 974
TENCENT HOLDINGS LIMITED40.58%681 038
NETFLIX, INC.47.60%210 620
PROSUS N.V.28.75%161 609
NASPERS LIMITED40.61%83 585
UBER TECHNOLOGIES, INC.8.17%55 782
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
SOLUTIONS
About
Stock Market Quotes Interactive brokers Offre Binck Best of des tweets Stock Market News Börse: Aktien, Kurse und Nachrichten
Copyright © 2020 Surperformance. All rights reserved. Market data are provided by Factset, Morningstar,S&P Capital IQ and vwd Group