SCOUT24 AG

(G24)
04/15 05:31:41 am
57.625 EUR   -0.22%
04:55a SCOUT24 AG : Release of a capital market information
EQ
04/14SCOUT24 : Kepler Chevreux keeps its Buy rating
MD
04/03SCOUT24 AG : Release of a capital market information
EQ
Scout24 AG: Release of a capital market information

04/15/2020 | 04:55am EDT

DGAP Post-admission Duties announcement: Scout24 AG / Announcement corresponding to Art. 5 para. 1 lit. b), para. 3 of Regulation (EU) No 596/2014 and Art. 2 para. 3 of Delegated Regulation (EU) 2016/1052
Scout24 AG: Release of a capital market information

15.04.2020 / 10:51
Dissemination of a Post-admission Duties announcement transmitted by DGAP - a service of EQS Group AG.
The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.

Announcement corresponding to Art. 5 para. 1 lit. b), para. 3 of Regulation (EU) No 596/2014 and Art. 2 para. 3 of Delegated Regulation (EU) 2016/1052

In the period from April 6, 2020 until and including April 9, 2020, a total number of 229,529 shares were repurchased within the framework of the share buy-back programme of Scout24 AG as announced on 3 April 2020 pursuant to Art. 5 para. 1 lit. a) of Regulation (EU) No 596/2014 and Art. 2 para. 1 of Delegated Regulation (EU) 2016/1052.

The purchase was carried out exclusively via stock exchanges by a credit institution commissioned by Scout24 AG.

The following quantities have been purchased:

Day of repurchase Aggregated volume in number of shares Weighted average share price
in EUR		 Market (MIC Code)  
04/06/2020 12,650 54.47 XETA  
04/07/2020 70,837 55.75 XETA  
04/08/2020 75,023 55.86 XETA  
04/09/2020 71,019 57.22 XETA  
 

The total volume of shares repurchased within the framework of this share buy-back in the period from April 6, 2020 until and including April 9, 2020 therefore amounts to 229,529 shares.

Detailed information on the transactions relating to the share buy-back programme is, corresponding to Art. 2 para. 3 of Delegated Regulation (EU) 2016/1052, available on the website of Scout24 AG at www.scout24.com/sharebuyback2020 .

Munich, April 15, 2020

Scout24 AG

The Management Board


15.04.2020 The DGAP Distribution Services include Regulatory Announcements, Financial/Corporate News and Press Releases.
Archive at www.dgap.de
Language: English
Company: Scout24 AG
Bothestr. 11-15
81675 Munich
Germany
Internet: www.scout24.com

 
End of News DGAP News Service

1021783  15.04.2020 

© EQS 2020
