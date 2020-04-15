Scout24 AG: Release of a capital market information

Announcement corresponding to Art. 5 para. 1 lit. b), para. 3 of Regulation (EU) No 596/2014 and Art. 2 para. 3 of Delegated Regulation (EU) 2016/1052
In the period from April 6, 2020 until and including April 9, 2020, a total number of 229,529 shares were repurchased within the framework of the share buy-back programme of Scout24 AG as announced on 3 April 2020 pursuant to Art. 5 para. 1 lit. a) of Regulation (EU) No 596/2014 and Art. 2 para. 1 of Delegated Regulation (EU) 2016/1052.
The purchase was carried out exclusively via stock exchanges by a credit institution commissioned by Scout24 AG.
The following quantities have been purchased:
|Day of repurchase
|Aggregated volume in number of shares
|Weighted average share price
in EUR
|Market (MIC Code)
|
|04/06/2020
|12,650
|54.47
|XETA
|
|04/07/2020
|70,837
|55.75
|XETA
|
|04/08/2020
|75,023
|55.86
|XETA
|
|04/09/2020
|71,019
|57.22
|XETA
|
The total volume of shares repurchased within the framework of this share buy-back in the period from April 6, 2020 until and including April 9, 2020 therefore amounts to 229,529 shares.
Detailed information on the transactions relating to the share buy-back programme is, corresponding to Art. 2 para. 3 of Delegated Regulation (EU) 2016/1052, available on the website of Scout24 AG at www.scout24.com/sharebuyback2020 .
Munich, April 15, 2020
Scout24 AG
The Management Board