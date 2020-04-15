Scout24 AG: Release of a capital market information

Announcement corresponding to Art. 5 para. 1 lit. b), para. 3 of Regulation (EU) No 596/2014 and Art. 2 para. 3 of Delegated Regulation (EU) 2016/1052

In the period from April 6, 2020 until and including April 9, 2020, a total number of 229,529 shares were repurchased within the framework of the share buy-back programme of Scout24 AG as announced on 3 April 2020 pursuant to Art. 5 para. 1 lit. a) of Regulation (EU) No 596/2014 and Art. 2 para. 1 of Delegated Regulation (EU) 2016/1052.

The purchase was carried out exclusively via stock exchanges by a credit institution commissioned by Scout24 AG.

The following quantities have been purchased:

Day of repurchase Aggregated volume in number of shares Weighted average share price

in EUR Market (MIC Code) 04/06/2020 12,650 54.47 XETA 04/07/2020 70,837 55.75 XETA 04/08/2020 75,023 55.86 XETA 04/09/2020 71,019 57.22 XETA

The total volume of shares repurchased within the framework of this share buy-back in the period from April 6, 2020 until and including April 9, 2020 therefore amounts to 229,529 shares.

Detailed information on the transactions relating to the share buy-back programme is, corresponding to Art. 2 para. 3 of Delegated Regulation (EU) 2016/1052, available on the website of Scout24 AG at www.scout24.com/sharebuyback2020 .

Munich, April 15, 2020

Scout24 AG

The Management Board