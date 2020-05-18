Scout24 AG: Release of a capital market information

Announcement corresponding to Art. 5 para. 1 lit. b), para. 3 of Regulation (EU) No 596/2014 and Art. 2 para. 3 of Delegated Regulation (EU) 2016/1052
In the period from May 11, 2020 until and including May 15, 2020, a total number of 213,037 shares were repurchased within the framework of the share buy-back programme of Scout24 AG as announced on 3 April 2020 pursuant to Art. 5 para. 1 lit. a) of Regulation (EU) No 596/2014 and Art. 2 para. 1 of Delegated Regulation (EU) 2016/1052.
The purchase was carried out exclusively via stock exchanges by a credit institution commissioned by Scout24 AG.
The following quantities have been purchased:
|Day of repurchase
|Aggregated volume in number of shares
|Weighted average share price
in EUR
|Market (MIC Code)
|05/11/2020
|25,447
|61.39
|XETR
|05/12/2020
|89,962
|61.10
|XETR
|05/13/2020
|79,681
|61.26
|XETR
|05/14/2020
|17,947
|61.31
|XETR
|05/15/2020
|-
|-
|-
The total volume of shares repurchased within the framework of this share buy-back in the period from April 6, 2020 until and including May 15, 2020 therefore amounts to 1,216,661 shares.
Detailed information on the transactions relating to the share buy-back programme is, corresponding to Art. 2 para. 3 of Delegated Regulation (EU) 2016/1052, available on the website of Scout24 AG at www.scout24.com/sharebuyback2020.
Munich, May 18, 2020
Scout24 AG
The Management Board