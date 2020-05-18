Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  Equities  >  Xetra  >  Scout24 AG    G24   DE000A12DM80

SCOUT24 AG

(G24)
  Report
Real-time Estimate Quote. Real-time Estimate Tradegate - 05/18 06:00:05 am
64.475 EUR   +0.43%
05:35aSCOUT24 AG : Release of a capital market information
EQ
05/15SCOUT24 : Receives a Buy rating from Deutsche Bank
MD
05/15SCOUT24 : Warburg Research reiterates its Neutral rating
MD
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
News SummaryMost relevantAll newsPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector newsAnalyst Recommendations

Scout24 AG: Release of a capital market information

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
05/18/2020 | 05:35am EDT

DGAP Post-admission Duties announcement: Scout24 AG / Announcement corresponding to Art. 5 para. 1 lit. b), para. 3 of Regulation (EU) No 596/2014 and Art. 2 para. 3 of Delegated Regulation (EU) 2016/1052
Scout24 AG: Release of a capital market information

18.05.2020 / 11:34
Dissemination of a Post-admission Duties announcement transmitted by DGAP - a service of EQS Group AG.
The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.

Announcement corresponding to Art. 5 para. 1 lit. b), para. 3 of Regulation (EU) No 596/2014 and Art. 2 para. 3 of Delegated Regulation (EU) 2016/1052

In the period from May 11, 2020 until and including May 15, 2020, a total number of 213,037 shares were repurchased within the framework of the share buy-back programme of Scout24 AG as announced on 3 April 2020 pursuant to Art. 5 para. 1 lit. a) of Regulation (EU) No 596/2014 and Art. 2 para. 1 of Delegated Regulation (EU) 2016/1052.

The purchase was carried out exclusively via stock exchanges by a credit institution commissioned by Scout24 AG.

The following quantities have been purchased:

Day of repurchase Aggregated volume in number of shares Weighted average share price
in EUR		 Market (MIC Code)
05/11/2020 25,447 61.39 XETR
05/12/2020 89,962 61.10 XETR
05/13/2020 79,681 61.26 XETR
05/14/2020 17,947 61.31 XETR
05/15/2020 - - -
 

The total volume of shares repurchased within the framework of this share buy-back in the period from April 6, 2020 until and including May 15, 2020 therefore amounts to 1,216,661 shares.

Detailed information on the transactions relating to the share buy-back programme is, corresponding to Art. 2 para. 3 of Delegated Regulation (EU) 2016/1052, available on the website of Scout24 AG at www.scout24.com/sharebuyback2020.

Munich, May 18, 2020

Scout24 AG

The Management Board


18.05.2020 The DGAP Distribution Services include Regulatory Announcements, Financial/Corporate News and Press Releases.
Archive at www.dgap.de
Language: English
Company: Scout24 AG
Bothestr. 11-15
81675 Munich
Germany
Internet: www.scout24.com

 
End of News DGAP News Service

1049339  18.05.2020 

fncls.ssp?fn=show_t_gif&application_id=1049339&application_name=news&site_id=zonebourse

© EQS 2020
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
Latest news on SCOUT24 AG
05:35aSCOUT24 AG : Release of a capital market information
EQ
05/15SCOUT24 : Receives a Buy rating from Deutsche Bank
MD
05/15SCOUT24 : Warburg Research reiterates its Neutral rating
MD
05/14SCOUT24 : UBS gives a Buy rating
MD
05/14SCOUT24 : Gets a Buy rating from Goldman Sachs
MD
05/14SCOUT24 : Barclays remains Neutral
MD
05/14SCOUT24 : RBC reiterates its Neutral rating
MD
05/14SCOUT24 : Receives a Buy rating from JP Morgan
MD
05/14SCOUT24 : demonstrates growth and resilience in Q1 2020
EQ
05/11SCOUT24 AG : quaterly earnings release
More news
Financials (EUR)
Sales 2020 330 M
EBIT 2020 138 M
Net income 2020 1 396 M
Finance 2020 1 532 M
Yield 2020 1,02%
P/E ratio 2020 4,64x
P/E ratio 2021 53,8x
EV / Sales2020 15,6x
EV / Sales2021 16,0x
Capitalization 6 664 M
Chart SCOUT24 AG
Duration : Period :
Scout24 AG Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends SCOUT24 AG
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBullishNeutralNeutral
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 13
Average target price 62,42 €
Last Close Price 64,20 €
Spread / Highest target 16,8%
Spread / Average Target -2,77%
Spread / Lowest Target -17,4%
EPS Revisions
Managers
NameTitle
Tobias Hartmann Chief Executive Officer
Hans-Holger Albrecht Chairman-Supervisory Board
Dirk Schmelzer Chief Financial Officer
Peter Schwarzenbauer Member-Supervisory Board
Ciara Smyth Member-Supervisory Board
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
SCOUT24 AG8.91%7 212
TENCENT HOLDINGS LIMITED-2.05%514 882
NETFLIX, INC.40.37%199 755
NASPERS LIMITED-1.50%71 018
UBER TECHNOLOGIES, INC.9.18%56 303
SPOTIFY TECHNOLOGY S.A.6.21%29 535
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
SOLUTIONS
About
Stock Market Quotes Interactive brokers Offre Binck Best of des tweets Stock Market News Börse: Aktien, Kurse und Nachrichten
Copyright © 2020 Surperformance. All rights reserved. Market data are provided by Factset, Morningstar,S&P Capital IQ and vwd Group