Scout24 AG: Release of a capital market information

Announcement corresponding to Art. 5 para. 1 lit. b), para. 3 of Regulation (EU) No 596/2014 and Art. 2 para. 3 of Delegated Regulation (EU) 2016/1052

In the period from May 25, 2020 until and including May 29, 2020, a total number of 227,967 shares were repurchased within the framework of the share buy-back programme of Scout24 AG as announced on 3 April 2020 pursuant to Art. 5 para. 1 lit. a) of Regulation (EU) No 596/2014 and Art. 2 para. 1 of Delegated Regulation (EU) 2016/1052.

The purchase was carried out exclusively via stock exchanges by a credit institution commissioned by Scout24 AG.

The following quantities have been purchased:

Day of repurchase Aggregated volume in number of shares Weighted average share price

in EUR Market (MIC Code) 05/25/2020 10,222 67.04 XETR 05/26/2020 27,298 68.23 XETR 05/27/2020 78,025 66.74 XETR 05/28/2020 100,000 67.09 XETR 05/29/2020 12,422 67.91 XETR

The total volume of shares repurchased within the framework of this share buy-back in the period from April 6, 2020 until and including May 29, 2020 therefore amounts to 1,492,401 shares.

Detailed information on the transactions relating to the share buy-back programme is, corresponding to Art. 2 para. 3 of Delegated Regulation (EU) 2016/1052, available on the website of Scout24 AG at www.scout24.com/sharebuyback2020.

Munich, June 2, 2020

Scout24 AG

The Management Board