Scout24 AG: Release of a capital market information

06/30/2020 | 04:35am EDT
DGAP Post-admission Duties announcement: Scout24 AG
/ Announcement corresponding to Art. 5 para. 1 lit. b), para. 3 of Regulation (EU) No 596/2014 and Art. 2 para. 3 of Delegated Regulation (EU) 2016/1052
30.06.2020 / 10:32
Announcement corresponding to Art. 5 para. 1 lit. b), para. 3 of Regulation (EU) No 596/2014 and Art. 2 para. 3 of Delegated Regulation (EU) 2016/1052
In the period from June 22, 2020 until and including June 26, 2020, a total number of 240,490 shares were repurchased within the framework of the share buy-back programme of Scout24 AG as announced on 3 April 2020 pursuant to Art. 5 para. 1 lit. a) of Regulation (EU) No 596/2014 and Art. 2 para. 1 of Delegated Regulation (EU) 2016/1052.
The purchase was carried out exclusively via stock exchanges by a credit institution commissioned by Scout24 AG.
The following quantities have been purchased:
Day of repurchase
Aggregated volume in number of shares
Weighted average share price in EUR
Market (MIC Code)
06/22/2020
-
-
-
06/23/2020
22,182
69.06
XETR
06/24/2020
66,240
69.28
XETR
06/25/2020
75,077
69.05
XETR
06/26/2020
76,991
69.02
XETR
The total volume of shares repurchased within the framework of this share buy-back in the period from April 6, 2020 until and including June 26, 2020 therefore amounts to 2,177,039 shares.