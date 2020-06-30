Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  Equities  >  Xetra  >  Scout24 AG    G24   DE000A12DM80

SCOUT24 AG

(G24)
  Report
Real-time Estimate Quote. Real-time Estimate Tradegate - 06/30 05:10:43 am
68.975 EUR   +0.18%
04:35aSCOUT24 AG : Release of a capital market information
EQ
06/23SCOUT24 : Gets a Buy rating from JP Morgan
MD
06/23SCOUT24 : UBS gives a Buy rating
MD
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
News SummaryMost relevantAll newsPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector newsAnalyst Recommendations

Scout24 AG: Release of a capital market information

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
06/30/2020 | 04:35am EDT

DGAP Post-admission Duties announcement: Scout24 AG / Announcement corresponding to Art. 5 para. 1 lit. b), para. 3 of Regulation (EU) No 596/2014 and Art. 2 para. 3 of Delegated Regulation (EU) 2016/1052
Scout24 AG: Release of a capital market information

30.06.2020 / 10:32
Dissemination of a Post-admission Duties announcement transmitted by DGAP - a service of EQS Group AG.
The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.

Announcement corresponding to Art. 5 para. 1 lit. b), para. 3 of Regulation (EU) No 596/2014 and Art. 2 para. 3 of Delegated Regulation (EU) 2016/1052

In the period from June 22, 2020 until and including June 26, 2020, a total number of 240,490 shares were repurchased within the framework of the share buy-back programme of Scout24 AG as announced on 3 April 2020 pursuant to Art. 5 para. 1 lit. a) of Regulation (EU) No 596/2014 and Art. 2 para. 1 of Delegated Regulation (EU) 2016/1052.

The purchase was carried out exclusively via stock exchanges by a credit institution commissioned by Scout24 AG.

The following quantities have been purchased:

Day of repurchase Aggregated volume in number of shares Weighted average share price
in EUR		 Market (MIC Code)  
06/22/2020 - - -  
06/23/2020 22,182 69.06 XETR  
06/24/2020 66,240 69.28 XETR  
06/25/2020 75,077 69.05 XETR  
06/26/2020 76,991 69.02 XETR  
 

The total volume of shares repurchased within the framework of this share buy-back in the period from April 6, 2020 until and including June 26, 2020 therefore amounts to 2,177,039 shares.

Detailed information on the transactions relating to the share buy-back programme is, corresponding to Art. 2 para. 3 of Delegated Regulation (EU) 2016/1052, available on the website of Scout24 AG at https://www.scout24.com/en/investors/share/share-buybacks/share-buyback-program-april-2020.

Munich, June 29, 2020

Scout24 AG

The Management Board


30.06.2020 The DGAP Distribution Services include Regulatory Announcements, Financial/Corporate News and Press Releases.
Archive at www.dgap.de
Language: English
Company: Scout24 AG
Bothestr. 13-15
81675 Munich
Germany
Internet: www.scout24.com

 
End of News DGAP News Service

1082139  30.06.2020 

fncls.ssp?fn=show_t_gif&application_id=1082139&application_name=news&site_id=zonebourse

© EQS 2020
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
Latest news on SCOUT24 AG
04:35aSCOUT24 AG : Release of a capital market information
EQ
06/23SCOUT24 : Gets a Buy rating from JP Morgan
MD
06/23SCOUT24 : UBS gives a Buy rating
MD
06/23SCOUT24 AG : Release of a capital market information
EQ
06/18SCOUT24 AG : Annual General Meeting of Scout24 AG resolves dividend and paves th..
EQ
06/17SCOUT24 AG : Notification and public disclosure of transactions by persons
EQ
06/17SCOUT24 AG : Release of a capital market information
EQ
06/15SCOUT24 AG : Release according to Article 40, Section 1 of the WpHG [the German ..
EQ
06/11SCOUT24 AG : Release according to Article 40, Section 1 of the WpHG [the German ..
EQ
06/09SCOUT24 AG : Release according to Article 40, Section 1 of the WpHG [the German ..
EQ
More news
Financials
Sales 2020 343 M 384 M 384 M
Net income 2020 2 279 M 2 555 M 2 555 M
Net cash 2020 1 570 M 1 760 M 1 760 M
P/E ratio 2020 3,05x
Yield 2020 0,94%
Capitalization 7 083 M 7 966 M 7 938 M
EV / Sales 2019
EV / Sales 2020 16,1x
Nbr of Employees 1 681
Free-Float 97,4%
Chart SCOUT24 AG
Duration : Period :
Scout24 AG Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends SCOUT24 AG
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBullishBullishBullish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 13
Average target price 64,73 €
Last Close Price 68,85 €
Spread / Highest target 16,2%
Spread / Average Target -5,98%
Spread / Lowest Target -20,1%
EPS Revisions
Managers
NameTitle
Tobias Hartmann Chief Executive Officer
Hans-Holger Albrecht Chairman-Supervisory Board
Dirk Schmelzer Chief Financial Officer
Peter Schwarzenbauer Member-Supervisory Board
Ciara Smyth Member-Supervisory Board
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
SCOUT24 AG16.79%7 966
TENCENT HOLDINGS LIMITED29.39%594 180
NETFLIX, INC.38.22%196 698
NASPERS LIMITED35.91%77 216
UBER TECHNOLOGIES, INC.-0.37%51 378
SPOTIFY TECHNOLOGY S.A.77.29%49 304
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
SOLUTIONS
About
Stock Market Quotes Interactive brokers Offre Binck Best of des tweets Stock Market News Börse: Aktien, Kurse und Nachrichten
Copyright © 2020 Surperformance. All rights reserved. Market data are provided by Factset, Morningstar,S&P Capital IQ and vwd Group