Scout24 AG: Release of a capital market information

In the period from June 22, 2020 until and including June 26, 2020, a total number of 240,490 shares were repurchased within the framework of the share buy-back programme of Scout24 AG as announced on 3 April 2020 pursuant to Art. 5 para. 1 lit. a) of Regulation (EU) No 596/2014 and Art. 2 para. 1 of Delegated Regulation (EU) 2016/1052.

The purchase was carried out exclusively via stock exchanges by a credit institution commissioned by Scout24 AG.

The following quantities have been purchased:

Day of repurchase Aggregated volume in number of shares Weighted average share price

in EUR Market (MIC Code) 06/22/2020 - - - 06/23/2020 22,182 69.06 XETR 06/24/2020 66,240 69.28 XETR 06/25/2020 75,077 69.05 XETR 06/26/2020 76,991 69.02 XETR

The total volume of shares repurchased within the framework of this share buy-back in the period from April 6, 2020 until and including June 26, 2020 therefore amounts to 2,177,039 shares.

Detailed information on the transactions relating to the share buy-back programme is, corresponding to Art. 2 para. 3 of Delegated Regulation (EU) 2016/1052, available on the website of Scout24 AG at https://www.scout24.com/en/investors/share/share-buybacks/share-buyback-program-april-2020.

Munich, June 29, 2020

Scout24 AG

The Management Board