Scout24 AG: Release of a capital market information

Announcement corresponding to Art. 5 para. 1 lit. b), para. 3 of Regulation (EU) No 596/2014 and Art. 2 para. 3 of Delegated Regulation (EU) 2016/1052

In the period from August 03, 2020 until and including August 07, 2020, a total number of 167,096 shares were repurchased within the framework of the share buy-back programme of Scout24 AG as announced on 3 April 2020 pursuant to Art. 5 para. 1 lit. a) of Regulation (EU) No 596/2014 and Art. 2 para. 1 of Delegated Regulation (EU) 2016/1052.

The purchase was carried out exclusively via stock exchanges by a credit institution commissioned by Scout24 AG.

The following quantities have been purchased:

Day of repurchase Aggregated volume in number of shares Weighted average share price

in EUR Market (MIC Code) 08/03/2020 20,789 73.79 XETR 08/04/2020 5,833 72.80 BATE 3,755 72.76 CHIX 1,124 73.06 TRQM 10,348 73.07 TRQX 55,802 73.18 XETR 08/05/2020 57,315 73.43 XETR 08/06/2020 12,130 73.75 XETR 08/07/2020 - - -

The total volume of shares repurchased within the framework of this share buy-back in the period from April 06, 2020 until and including August 07, 2020 therefore amounts to 3,083,899 shares.

Detailed information on the transactions relating to the share buy-back programme is, corresponding to Art. 2 para. 3 of Delegated Regulation (EU) 2016/1052, available on the website of Scout24 AG at https://www.scout24.com/en/investors/share/share-buybacks/share-buyback-program-april-2020.

Munich, August 11, 2020

Scout24 AG

The Management Board