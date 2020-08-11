Scout24 AG: Release of a capital market information
0
08/11/2020 | 12:50pm EDT
DGAP Post-admission Duties announcement: Scout24 AG
/ Announcement corresponding to Art. 5 para. 1 lit. b), para. 3 of Regulation (EU) No 596/2014 and Art. 2 para. 3 of Delegated Regulation (EU) 2016/1052
Scout24 AG: Release of a capital market information
11.08.2020 / 18:45
Dissemination of a Post-admission Duties announcement transmitted by DGAP - a service of EQS Group AG.
The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.
Announcement corresponding to Art. 5 para. 1 lit. b), para. 3 of Regulation (EU) No 596/2014 and Art. 2 para. 3 of Delegated Regulation (EU) 2016/1052
In the period from August 03, 2020 until and including August 07, 2020, a total number of 167,096 shares were repurchased within the framework of the share buy-back programme of Scout24 AG as announced on 3 April 2020 pursuant to Art. 5 para. 1 lit. a) of Regulation (EU) No 596/2014 and Art. 2 para. 1 of Delegated Regulation (EU) 2016/1052.
The purchase was carried out exclusively via stock exchanges by a credit institution commissioned by Scout24 AG.
The following quantities have been purchased:
Day of repurchase
Aggregated volume in number of shares
Weighted average share price in EUR
Market (MIC Code)
08/03/2020
20,789
73.79
XETR
08/04/2020
5,833
72.80
BATE
3,755
72.76
CHIX
1,124
73.06
TRQM
10,348
73.07
TRQX
55,802
73.18
XETR
08/05/2020
57,315
73.43
XETR
08/06/2020
12,130
73.75
XETR
08/07/2020
-
-
-
The total volume of shares repurchased within the framework of this share buy-back in the period from April 06, 2020 until and including August 07, 2020 therefore amounts to 3,083,899 shares.