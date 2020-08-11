Scout24 AG: Release of a capital market information

Log in
08/11/2020 | 12:50pm EDT

DGAP Post-admission Duties announcement: Scout24 AG / Announcement corresponding to Art. 5 para. 1 lit. b), para. 3 of Regulation (EU) No 596/2014 and Art. 2 para. 3 of Delegated Regulation (EU) 2016/1052
11.08.2020 / 18:45
Dissemination of a Post-admission Duties announcement transmitted by DGAP - a service of EQS Group AG.
The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.

Announcement corresponding to Art. 5 para. 1 lit. b), para. 3 of Regulation (EU) No 596/2014 and Art. 2 para. 3 of Delegated Regulation (EU) 2016/1052

In the period from August 03, 2020 until and including August 07, 2020, a total number of 167,096 shares were repurchased within the framework of the share buy-back programme of Scout24 AG as announced on 3 April 2020 pursuant to Art. 5 para. 1 lit. a) of Regulation (EU) No 596/2014 and Art. 2 para. 1 of Delegated Regulation (EU) 2016/1052.

The purchase was carried out exclusively via stock exchanges by a credit institution commissioned by Scout24 AG.

The following quantities have been purchased:

Day of repurchase Aggregated volume in number of shares Weighted average share price
in EUR		 Market (MIC Code)  
08/03/2020 20,789 73.79 XETR  
08/04/2020 5,833 72.80 BATE  
  3,755 72.76 CHIX  
  1,124 73.06 TRQM  
  10,348 73.07 TRQX  
  55,802 73.18 XETR  
08/05/2020 57,315 73.43 XETR  
08/06/2020 12,130 73.75 XETR  
08/07/2020 - - -  
 

The total volume of shares repurchased within the framework of this share buy-back in the period from April 06, 2020 until and including August 07, 2020 therefore amounts to 3,083,899 shares.

Detailed information on the transactions relating to the share buy-back programme is, corresponding to Art. 2 para. 3 of Delegated Regulation (EU) 2016/1052, available on the website of Scout24 AG at https://www.scout24.com/en/investors/share/share-buybacks/share-buyback-program-april-2020.

Munich, August 11, 2020

Scout24 AG

The Management Board


11.08.2020 The DGAP Distribution Services include Regulatory Announcements, Financial/Corporate News and Press Releases.
Archive at www.dgap.de
Language: English
Company: Scout24 AG
Bothestr. 13-15
81675 Munich
Germany
Internet: www.scout24.com

 
End of News DGAP News Service

1115737  11.08.2020 

fncls.ssp?fn=show_t_gif&application_id=1115737&application_name=news&site_id=zonebourse

© EQS 2020
