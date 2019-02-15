Scout24 : ?Scout24 welcomes the takeover offer and the strategic partnership with Hellman & Friedman and Blackstone

DGAP-News: Scout24 AG / Key word(s): Offer

?Scout24 welcomes the takeover offer and the strategic partnership with Hellman & Friedman and Blackstone (news with additional features)



15.02.2019 / 08:05

Scout24 welcomes the takeover offer and the strategic partnership with Hellman & Friedman and Blackstone



- Voluntary public takeover offer with a price of EUR 46 per Scout24 share in cash

- Management Board and Supervisory Board welcome the offer

- Investment agreement regarding strategic partnership signed

Berlin / Munich, 15 February 2019 - Today, Scout24 AG ("Scout24"), a leading operator of digital marketplaces specialising in real estate and automotive sectors in Germany and other selected European countries, and Pulver BidCo GmbH ("BidCo"), a holding company jointly controlled by funds advised by Hellman & Friedman LLC and affiliates of The Blackstone Group L.P., have signed an investment agreement forming a strategic partnership. BidCo has announced to pursue a voluntary public takeover offer for all Scout24 shares with a price of EUR 46.00 per Scout24 share in cash ("Takeover Offer").

The Takeover Offer implies an equity value of Scout24 of approximately EUR 4.9 billion and an enterprise value of approximately EUR 5.7 billion. The offer price represents:

ca. 27.4% premium to the unaffected share price of EUR 36.1 on December 13, 2018

ca. 24.4% premium to the unaffected 3-month-volume-weighted average share price of EUR 37.0

The Takeover Offer will be subject to a minimum acceptance threshold of 50% plus one share. Furthermore, the Takeover Offer will be subject to a market MAC (no decline of the DAX 30 by more than 27.5%) and other customary conditions, in particular merger control clearance.

Subject to the careful review of the offer document and their statutory fiduciary duties the Management Board and the Supervisory Board of Scout24 welcome and support the Takeover Offer and the strategic partnership given (i) the significant premium offered to shareholders and (ii) the favourable investment agreement signed today. Hellman & Friedman and Blackstone are value-add and trusted partners of Scout24 which share the long-term ambitions and strategy for the company with the Management Board. Both Scout24's Management Board and Supervisory Board believe that the transaction is in the best interests of the company.

In compliance with their obligations under statutory law the Management Board and the Supervisory Board of Scout24 AG will release a reasoned statement regarding the Takeover Offer after receipt and review of the offer document. Furthermore, the members of the Management Board and the Supervisory Board, subject to applicable legal restrictions, have indicated that they will accept the Takeover Offer for shares in Scout24 AG held by them (if any).

Scout24 Chairman, Hans-Holger Albrecht, says: "We believe this is an attractive offer with a substantial premium, high transaction certainty and a strategic value-add for the company." Commenting on the Takeover Offer, Tobias Hartmann, Scout24 CEO says: "Hellman & Friedman and Blackstone are known to Scout24 as trusted and long-term partners given their prior ownership and familiarity with the company. The terms of the offer represent an attractive opportunity for a highly strategic partnership that recognises the quality of the Scout24 platform, its employees, customers and partners. I am delighted about our joint long-term vision and ambition to turn Scout24 into a leading European digital player."

The offer document (once available) and other information relating to the public takeover offer will be made available by BidCo on the following website: www.scout24-offer.com.

Morgan Stanley as financial advisor and Allen & Overy as legal advisor are advising the Management Board of Scout24. Citigroup as financial advisor and Gleiss Lutz as legal advisor are advising the Supervisory Board of Scout24.

About Scout24

With our leading digital marketplaces ImmobilienScout24 in Germany and AutoScout24 across Europe we are inspiring people to make their best decisions on finding a home and a car. Additional services, such as credit information, the brokerage of relocation services or construction and car financing, are bundled in the Scout24 Consumer Services business division. More than 1,200 employees are working on the success of our products and services, putting the consumers' needs first in order to create a connected network for living and mobility. Scout24 is listed on the Frankfurt Stock Exchange (ISIN: DE000A12DM80, G24). For further information, please visit www.scout24.com , our Corporate Blog and Tech Blog or follow us on Twitter and LinkedIn .

Investor relations



Britta Schmidt

Vice President Investor Relations & Controlling

Tel.: +49 89 44456 3278

Email: ir@scout24.com

Media relations



Jan Flaskamp

Vice President Communications & Marketing

Tel.: +49 30 24301 0721

Email: mediarelations@scout24.com



