Scout24 : ?Tobias Hartmann appointed new CEO of Scout24 AG

25.09.2018

Tobias Hartmann appointed new CEO of Scout24 AG

- More than 20 years management experience in launching, developing and growing consumer product and platform solutions businesses

- Supervisory board and Hartmann confirm successfull growth strategy

- Gregory Ellis to leave the company by end of the year

Berlin / Munich, 25. September 2018 - Tobias Hartmann, currently member of the Management Board of HelloFresh SE and responsible for business in the USA, will be the new Chairman of the Management Board of Scout24 AG. The 46-year-old will take office on 1 January 2019 or earlier. The current CEO of Scout24, Gregory Ellis, is leaving the company on 31 December 2018. As already announced, Ellis is leaving for personal reasons and at his own request.

Hans-Holger Albrecht, Chairman of the Supervisory Board of Scout24 AG, says: "We are delighted to have Tobias Hartmann as the new CEO of Scout24. Together with him, we want to reach the next stage of long-term growth. The aim is to further strengthen and expand the Scout24 marketplaces on the basis of the existing strategy. I would like to thank Gregory Ellis for his great commitment and very successful work over the past few years. The Supervisory Board, management and employees of Scout24 wish him all the best for the future, both professionally and privately".

Tobias Hartmann comments on his appointment to the new office: "Scout24 is a highly profitable company with a very good market position. I look forward to developing Scout24 decisively together with the team and to leveraging the enormous growth potential of the marketplaces in the areas of housing and mobility."

Tobias Hartmann has more than two decades of international management experience in launching, developing and growing consumer product and platform solutions businesses. He has worked for both privately held and publicly listed companies in Europe and the USA. Currently, he is a member of the executive management board and president US at HelloFresh SE, the world's leading meal kit company. During his tenure, the company became market leader in the USA in 2018. Previously, Tobias Hartmann was president of US-based Radial Inc., a multi-national provider of Omni-Channel eCommerce solutions formerly part of eBay Inc. Born in Augsburg, he was also a member of the executive management team at Loyalty Partner GmbH to launch "Payback", one of the world's leading loyalty platforms.

In the course of the personnel changes in the Management Board, Chief Financial Officer Christian Gisy informed the Supervisory Board that he will not be available to extend his contract as Chief Financial Officer, which expires in September 2019.



About Scout24



With our leading digital marketplaces ImmobilienScout24 in Germany and AutoScout24 across Europe we are inspiring people to make their best decisions on finding a home and a car. Additional services, such as credit information, the brokerage of relocation services or construction and car financing, are bundled in the Scout24 Consumer Services business division. More than 1,200 employees are working on the success of our products and services, putting the consumers' needs first in order to create a connected network for living and mobility. Scout24 is listed on the Frankfurt Stock Exchange (ISIN: DE000A12DM80, G24). In June 2018, Scout24 AG was included in the MDAX. For further information, please visit www.scout24.com, our Corporate Blog and Tech Blog, or follow us on Twitter and LinkedIn.





Investor Relations



Britta Schmidt

Vice President Investor Relations & Controlling

Tel: +49 89 44456 3278

Email: ir@scout24.com





Media Relations



Jan Flaskamp

Vice President Communications & Marketing

Tel: +49 30 24301 0721

Email: mediarelations@scout24.com



Disclaimer:



All information contained in this document has been carefully prepared. However, no reliance may be placed for any purposes whatsoever on the information contained in this document or on its completeness. No representation or warranty, express or implied, is given by or on behalf of the Company or any of its directors, officers or employees or any other person as to the accuracy or completeness of the information or opinions contained in this document and no liability whatsoever is accepted by the Company or any of its directors, officers or employees nor any other person for any loss howsoever arising, directly or indirectly, from any use of such information or opinions or otherwise arising in connection therewith.



The information contained in this release is subject to amendment, revision and updating. Certain statements, beliefs and opinions in this document are forward-looking, which reflect the Company's or, as appropriate, senior management's current expectations and projections about future events. By their nature, forward-looking statements involve a number of risks, uncertainties and assumptions that could cause actual results or events to differ materially from those expressed or implied by the forward-looking statements. These risks, uncertainties and assumptions could adversely affect the outcome and financial effects of the plans and events described herein. Statements contained in this document regarding past trends or activities should not be taken as a representation that such trends or activities will continue in the future. The Company does not undertake any obligation to update or revise any information contained in this press release (including forward-looking statements), whether as a result of new information, future events or otherwise. You should not place undue reliance on forward-looking statements, which speak only as of the date of this document.

