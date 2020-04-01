Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  Equities  >  Xetra  >  Scout24 AG    G24   DE000A12DM80

SCOUT24 AG

(G24)
  Report
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
News SummaryMost relevantAll newsPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector news

Scout24 : completes sale of AutoScout24

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
04/01/2020 | 01:35am EDT

DGAP-News: Scout24 AG / Key word(s): Mergers & Acquisitions/Disposal
Scout24 AG completes sale of AutoScout24

01.04.2020 / 07:30
The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.

Scout24 AG completes sale of AutoScout24

  • All closing conditions met
  • Cash received
  • Focus lies now on ImmoScout24

Munich, 1 April 2020 - Scout24 AG announces the closing of the sale of 100% of AutoScout24, FinanceScout24 and Finanzcheck (together "AutoScout24") to affiliates of Hellman & Friedman. Control of the carved-out unit of AutoScout24 is transferred to the buyer as of today, 1 April 2020. Scout24 AG confirms receipt of payment of the purchase price, adjusted by net working capital and net debt, in the amount of EUR 2.84bn.

With the closing of the transaction, Scout24 now initiates a large capital return programme as previously announced. This includes repayment of debt in the amount of up to EUR 780 million. Furthermore, besides the proposed dividend payment of EUR 94.3 million, share buybacks in the amount of up to EUR 1.69bn are planned. The first tranche of up to EUR 490 million will start at short notice.

The divestment of AutoScout24 ends the company's two verticals strategy and Scout24 will now fully focus on ImmoScout24 to build a comprehensive ecosystem for sale, rent, and commercial real estate in Germany and Austria.

++++++++++++++++++++++++++

About Scout24

Scout24 is one of the leading digital companies in Germany. With ImmoScout24, an online platform for residential and commercial real estate, we successfully bring together owners, realtors, tenants, and buyers to make complex decisions easy - and we have been doing so for more than 20 years. With around 14 million users per month, ImmoScout24 is the market leader for digital real estate marketing and search. To digitise the process of real estate transactions, ImmoScout24 is continually developing new products and building up an ecosystem for renting, buying, and commercial real estate in Germany. Since 2012, ImmoScout24 has also been active in the Austrian real estate market, reaching around 3 million users monthly.

Investor Relations
Ursula Querette
Head of Investor Relations
Tel.: +49 89 44456 3278
E-Mail: ir@scout24.com

Media Relations
Jan Flaskamp
Vice President Communications & Marketing
Tel.: +49 30 24301 0721
E-Mail: mediarelations@scout24.com

Disclaimer
All information contained in this document has been carefully prepared. However, no reliance may be placed for any purposes whatsoever on the information contained in this document or on its completeness. No representation or warranty, express or implied, is given by or on behalf of the Company or any of its directors, officers or employees or any other person as to the accuracy and/or completeness of the information contained in this document and no liability whatsoever is accepted by the Company or any of its directors, officers or employees nor any other person for any loss howsoever arising, directly or indirectly, from any use of such information or opinions or otherwise arising in connection therewith.

The information contained in this release is subject to amendment, revision and updating. Certain statements, beliefs and opinions in this document are forward-looking, which reflect the Company's or, as appropriate, senior management's current expectations and projections about future events. By their nature, forward-looking statements involve a number of risks, uncertainties, assumptions and other factors that could cause actual results, including but not limited to the Company's financial position or profitability, to differ materially, also adversely, from those expressed or implied by the forward-looking statements. Statements contained in this document regarding past trends or activities should not be taken as a representation that such trends or activities will continue in the future. The Company does not undertake any obligation to update or revise any information contained in this document (including forward-looking statements), whether as a result of new information, future events or otherwise. You should not place undue reliance on forward-looking statements, which speak only as of the date of this press release.

Scout24 also uses alternative performance measures, not defined by IFRS, to describe the Scout24 Group's results of operations. These should not be viewed in isolation, but treated as supplementary information. The special items used to calculate some alternative performance measures arise from the integration of acquired businesses, restructuring measures, impairments, gains or losses resulting from divestitures and sales of shareholdings, and other expenses and income that generally do not arise in conjunction with Scout24's ordinary business activities. Alternative performance measures used by Scout24 are defined in the "Glossary" section of Scout24's Group Management Report 2019 which is available at www.scout24.com/financial-reports.

Due to rounding, numbers presented throughout this statement may not add up precisely to the totals indicated, and percentages may not precisely reflect the absolute figures for the same reason. Information on the quarterly financials has not been subject to audit and is thus preliminary.


01.04.2020 Dissemination of a Corporate News, transmitted by DGAP - a service of EQS Group AG.
The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.

The DGAP Distribution Services include Regulatory Announcements, Financial/Corporate News and Press Releases.
Archive at www.dgap.de
Language: English
Company: Scout24 AG
Bothestr. 11-15
81675 Munich
Germany
Phone: +49 89 44456 - 0
Fax: +49 89 44456 - 3000
E-mail: ir@scout24.com
Internet: www.scout24.com
ISIN: DE000A12DM80
WKN: A12DM8
Indices: MDAX
Listed: Regulated Market in Berlin, Frankfurt (Prime Standard); Regulated Unofficial Market in Dusseldorf, Hamburg, Hanover, Munich, Stuttgart, Tradegate Exchange; London
EQS News ID: 1012283

 
End of News DGAP News Service

1012283  01.04.2020 

fncls.ssp?fn=show_t_gif&application_id=1012283&application_name=news&site_id=zonebourse

© EQS 2020
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
Latest news on SCOUT24 AG
01:35aSCOUT24 : completes sale of AutoScout24
EQ
03/31SCOUT24 AG : Release according to Article 40, Section 1 of the WpHG [the German ..
EQ
03/26SCOUT24 AG : Scout24 faces the current market turbulence with strength after a s..
EQ
03/25SCOUT24 AG : Share buyback for distribution of capital to shareholders / change ..
EQ
03/23SCOUT24 AG : annual earnings release
03/20SCOUT24 AG SUPPORTS CUSTOMERS WITH A : Survive, Prevent, Accelerate
EQ
03/16SCOUT24 AG : Release according to Article 40, Section 1 of the WpHG [the German ..
PU
03/16SCOUT24 AG : Release according to Article 40, Section 1 of the WpHG [the German ..
EQ
03/11SCOUT24 AG : Preliminary announcement of the publication of financial reports ac..
EQ
03/04SCOUT24 AG : Release according to Article 40, Section 1 of the WpHG [the German ..
EQ
More news
Financials (EUR)
Sales 2020 680 M
EBIT 2020 290 M
Net income 2020 185 M
Debt 2020 673 M
Yield 2020 0,52%
P/E ratio 2020 45,6x
P/E ratio 2021 26,6x
EV / Sales2020 9,43x
EV / Sales2021 8,32x
Capitalization 5 738 M
Chart SCOUT24 AG
Duration : Period :
Scout24 AG Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends SCOUT24 AG
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsNeutralNeutralNeutral
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 13
Average target price 63,43  €
Last Close Price 54,75  €
Spread / Highest target 37,0%
Spread / Average Target 15,9%
Spread / Lowest Target -5,02%
EPS Revisions
Managers
NameTitle
Tobias Hartmann Chief Executive Officer
Hans-Holger Albrecht Chairman-Supervisory Board
Dirk Schmelzer Chief Financial Officer
Peter Schwarzenbauer Member-Supervisory Board
Ciara Smyth Member-Supervisory Board
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
SCOUT24 AG-7.12%6 306
TENCENT HOLDINGS LIMITED1.29%465 826
NETFLIX, INC.16.05%164 772
NASPERS LIMITED2.74%63 056
UBER TECHNOLOGIES, INC.-6.12%48 226
SPOTIFY TECHNOLOGY S.A.-18.80%22 560
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
SOLUTIONS
About
Stock Market Quotes Interactive brokers Offre Binck Best of des tweets Stock Market News Börse: Aktien, Kurse und Nachrichten
Copyright © 2020 Surperformance. All rights reserved. Market data are provided by Factset, Morningstar,S&P Capital IQ and vwd Group