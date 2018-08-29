Media release

Scout24 completes takeover of FINANZCHECK.de

Federal Cartel Office approves the purchase

Munich, 29 August 2018 - Scout24 AG, a leading operator of digital marketplaces focusing on real estate and cars in Germany and other European countries, took over the FINANZCHECK.de portal in full on 28 August 2018. The Federal Cartel Office has granted the necessary clearance. The acquisition with a transaction volume of 285 million euros was then completed in full. Scout24 had already concluded the purchase agreement for the acquisition of FINANZCHECK.de with the previous owners in mid-July. However, the purchase was still subject to approval by the cartel authorities.

FINANZCHECK.de operates an online platform for consumer financing and offers users a fast and efficient comparison of consumer loans in real time. In addition, FINANZCHECK.de cooperates via its own technology platform for consumer financing with affiliate websites, point-of-sale financing partners and partner networks in Germany. With regard to market share and market positioning in the online comparison of consumer loans, FINANZCHECK.de is one of the top three portals in Germany.

The acquisition of FINANZCHECK.de is of great strategic importance for Scout24 for the expansion of the Scout24 Consumer Services division. Since 2018, Scout24 has bundled individual additional services in this area relating to the purchase of real estate and cars, such as the brokerage of construction and car financing. Together with FINANZCHECK.de, Scout24 is working in future to offer users an outstanding user experience and to support them in saving time and money in their search for the right consumer loan. Banks and financial institutions can also be offered a cost-efficient and scalable way of offering their services to borrowers.

FINANZCHECK.de will continue its business as part of the Scout24 Group at its Hamburg location and under its own brand. Scout24 will support the company in further growth.

