MarketScreener Homepage  >  Equities  >  Xetra  >  Scout24 AG    G24   DE000A12DM80

SCOUT24 AG (G24)
Real-time Quote. Real-time Tradegate - 08/29 04:22:16 pm
45.99 EUR   +0.59%
Scout24 : completes takeover of FINANZCHECK.de

08/29/2018 | 03:52pm CEST

Media release

Scout24 completes takeover of FINANZCHECK.de

Federal Cartel Office approves the purchase

Munich, 29 August 2018 - Scout24 AG, a leading operator of digital marketplaces focusing on real estate and cars in Germany and other European countries, took over the FINANZCHECK.de portal in full on 28 August 2018. The Federal Cartel Office has granted the necessary clearance. The acquisition with a transaction volume of 285 million euros was then completed in full. Scout24 had already concluded the purchase agreement for the acquisition of FINANZCHECK.de with the previous owners in mid-July. However, the purchase was still subject to approval by the cartel authorities.

FINANZCHECK.de operates an online platform for consumer financing and offers users a fast and efficient comparison of consumer loans in real time. In addition, FINANZCHECK.de cooperates via its own technology platform for consumer financing with affiliate websites, point-of-sale financing partners and partner networks in Germany. With regard to market share and market positioning in the online comparison of consumer loans, FINANZCHECK.de is one of the top three portals in Germany.

The acquisition of FINANZCHECK.de is of great strategic importance for Scout24 for the expansion of the Scout24 Consumer Services division. Since 2018, Scout24 has bundled individual additional services in this area relating to the purchase of real estate and cars, such as the brokerage of construction and car financing. Together with FINANZCHECK.de, Scout24 is working in future to offer users an outstanding user experience and to support them in saving time and money in their search for the right consumer loan. Banks and financial institutions can also be offered a cost-efficient and scalable way of offering their services to borrowers.

FINANZCHECK.de will continue its business as part of the Scout24 Group at its Hamburg location and under its own brand. Scout24 will support the company in further growth.

About Scout24

With our leading digital marketplaces ImmobilienScout24 and AutoScout24 in Germany and across Europe we are inspiring people to make their best decisions on finding a home and a car. Additional services, such as credit information, the brokerage of relocation services or construction and car financing, are bundled in the Scout24 Consumer Services business division. More than 1,200 employees are working on the success of our products and services, putting the consumers' needs first in order to create a connected network for living and mobility. Scout24 is listed on the Frankfurt Stock Exchange (ISIN: DE000A12DM80, G24). For further information, please visitwww.scout24.com, ourCorporate BlogandTech Blog, or follow us onTwitterandLinkedIn.

Media contact

Jan Flaskamp

Vice President Communications & Marketing Phone: +49 30 24301 0721

E-mail:mediarelations@scout24.com

Disclaimer

Scout24 AG published this content on 29 August 2018 and is solely responsible for the information contained herein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 29 August 2018 13:51:05 UTC
