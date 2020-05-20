scPharmaceuticals Inc. : Announces Proposed Underwritten Public Offering of Common Stock

scPharmaceuticals Inc. (Nasdaq: SCPH), a pharmaceutical company focused on developing and commercializing products that have the potential to optimize the delivery of infused therapies, advance patient care, and reduce healthcare costs, today announced that it has commenced an underwritten public offering of shares of its common stock. All shares of common stock to be sold in the offering will be offered by scPharmaceuticals. In addition, the underwriters will have a 30-day option to purchase up to an additional 15% of the shares of common stock offered in the public offering at the public offering price less the underwriting discount. The offering is subject to market and other conditions, and there can be no assurance as to whether or when the offering may be completed, or as to the actual size or terms of the offering.

Jefferies and SVB Leerink are acting as joint book-running managers for the offering.

The shares of common stock are offered pursuant to a shelf registration statement on Form S-3 (File No. 333-229120), including a base prospectus, filed by scPharmaceuticals on January 3, 2019 and declared effective by the Securities and Exchange Commission, or SEC, on February 11, 2019. The offering will be made only by means of a prospectus. A preliminary prospectus supplement related to the offering and a final prospectus supplement related to the offering will be filed with the SEC. When available, copies of the preliminary prospectus supplement and accompanying prospectus relating to the offering can be obtained from Jefferies LLC, Attention: Equity Syndicate Prospectus Departments, 520 Madison Avenue, 2nd Floor, New York, NY 10022; by phone at (877) 821-7388; or by email at Prospectus_Department@Jefferies.com or SVB Leerink LLC, Attention: Syndicate Department, One Federal Street, 37th Floor, Boston, MA 02110; by telephone at (800) 808-7525, ext. 6218; or email: syndicate@svbleerink.com.

This press release shall not constitute an offer to sell or a solicitation of an offer to buy these securities, nor shall there be any offer or sale of these securities in any state or other jurisdiction in which such offer, solicitation or sale would be unlawful prior to the registration or qualification under the securities laws of any such state or other jurisdiction.

About scPharmaceuticals

scPharmaceuticals is a pharmaceutical company focused on developing and commercializing products that are designed to reduce healthcare costs and improve health outcomes. The Company develops, internally and through strategic partnerships, innovative products and solutions that aim to expand and advance the outpatient care of select acute conditions. The Company’s lead programs focus on the subcutaneous, self-administration of IV-strength treatments in heart failure and infectious disease. scPharmaceuticals is headquartered in Burlington, MA.

Forward-Looking Statements

This press release contains “forward-looking statements” within the meaning of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. These forward-looking statements relate to our future expectations, beliefs, plans, strategies, objectives, results, conditions, financial performance, prospects, or other events. Such forward-looking statements include, but are not limited to, those regarding the completion and size of the proposed public offering and our expectation with respect to granting a 30-day option to purchase additional shares of common stock. In some cases, forward-looking statements can be identified by the use of words such as “will,” “may,” “believe,” “expect,” “look forward,” “on track,” “guidance,” “anticipate,” “estimate,” “project” and similar expressions, and the negatives thereof (if applicable).

Our forward-looking statements are based on estimates and assumptions that are made within the bounds of our knowledge of our business and operations and that we consider reasonable. However, our business and operations are subject to significant risks, and, as a result, there can be no assurance that actual results of our research, development and commercialization activities and the results of our business and operations will not differ materially from the results contemplated in such forward-looking statements. Factors that could cause actual results to differ from expectations in our forward-looking statements include the risks and uncertainties described in the “Risk Factors” section of our Annual Report on Form 10-K for the year ended December 31, 2019, which we filed with the Securities and Exchange Commission on March 24, 2020, subsequent filings with the Securities and Exchange Commission and the preliminary prospectus supplement related to this offering.

Forward-looking statements speak only as of the date they are made and are not guarantees of future performance. Accordingly, you should not place undue reliance on forward-looking statements. We do not undertake any obligation to publicly update or revise our forward-looking statements, except as required by law.

