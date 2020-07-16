REFILE-Japanese shares surrender early gains on coronavirus worries

TOKYO, July 17 (Reuters) - Japanese shares gave up early
gains on Friday as the relentless spread of the coronavirus
prompted some investor scepticism about a swift economic
recovery.
The benchmark Nikkei share average was up 0.02% at
22,773.95 by the midday break, with 75 advancers against 148
decliners.
The broader Topix added 0.05% to 1,579.90, with
nearly a third of the 33 sector sub-indexes on the Tokyo
exchange trading in positive territory.
Japanese stocks opened modestly higher, taking cues from
E-Mini futures for the S&P 500, which gained 0.34% on
COVID-19 vaccine and U.S. stimulus hopes. Stronger Shanghai
shares also provided a tailwind for the market.
The market pulled back as investors worried about Japan's
COVID-19 cases, which exceeded 600 on Thursday, the highest
one-day increase in three months, with Tokyo registering more
than 280.
Among sectors, electric and gas, pharmaceutical
, and information and telecoms were the
three top gainers on the main bourse, up 1.18%, 0.93% and 0.82%,
respectively.
Industrial conglomerate Hitachi Ltd gained the most
among the top 30 core Topix names, jumping 4.08% on a weaker
yen.
Semiconductor-related shares also advanced after Taiwan
Semiconductor Manufacturing Co Ltd posted a record
quarterly net profit jump of 81% and forecast a revenue growth
above 20% for this year.
Advantest Corp climbed 1.97%, while Screen Holdings
Co Ltd and Alps Alpine Co Ltd added 1.89% and
1.42%, respectively.
The index of Mothers start-up market dipped 1.94% to
983.37, a level unseen since July 6, with biotech AnGes
falling 5.61%.
(Reporting by Eimi Yamamitsu; Editing by Subhranshu Sahu)