SCREEN Holdings Co., Ltd.    7735   JP3494600004

SCREEN HOLDINGS CO., LTD.

(7735)
  Report
End-of-day quote. End-of-day quote Tokyo Stock Exchange - 07/16
5290 JPY   -4.17%
Summary 
News Summary

REFILE-Japanese shares surrender early gains on coronavirus worries

07/16/2020 | 11:58pm EDT

TOKYO, July 17 (Reuters) - Japanese shares gave up early gains on Friday as the relentless spread of the coronavirus prompted some investor scepticism about a swift economic recovery.

The benchmark Nikkei share average was up 0.02% at 22,773.95 by the midday break, with 75 advancers against 148 decliners.

The broader Topix added 0.05% to 1,579.90, with nearly a third of the 33 sector sub-indexes on the Tokyo exchange trading in positive territory.

Japanese stocks opened modestly higher, taking cues from E-Mini futures for the S&P 500, which gained 0.34% on COVID-19 vaccine and U.S. stimulus hopes. Stronger Shanghai shares also provided a tailwind for the market.

The market pulled back as investors worried about Japan's COVID-19 cases, which exceeded 600 on Thursday, the highest one-day increase in three months, with Tokyo registering more than 280.

Among sectors, electric and gas, pharmaceutical , and information and telecoms were the three top gainers on the main bourse, up 1.18%, 0.93% and 0.82%, respectively.

Industrial conglomerate Hitachi Ltd gained the most among the top 30 core Topix names, jumping 4.08% on a weaker yen.

Semiconductor-related shares also advanced after Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Co Ltd posted a record quarterly net profit jump of 81% and forecast a revenue growth above 20% for this year.

Advantest Corp climbed 1.97%, while Screen Holdings Co Ltd and Alps Alpine Co Ltd added 1.89% and 1.42%, respectively.

The index of Mothers start-up market dipped 1.94% to 983.37, a level unseen since July 6, with biotech AnGes falling 5.61%. (Reporting by Eimi Yamamitsu; Editing by Subhranshu Sahu)
Stocks mentioned in the article
ChangeLast1st jan.
ADVANTEST CORPORATION -2.65% 6610 End-of-day quote.7.31%
ALPS ALPINE CO., LTD. -2.08% 1411 End-of-day quote.-43.38%
ANGES, INC. -2.64% 1623 End-of-day quote.153.99%
DJ INDUSTRIAL -0.50% 26734.71 Delayed Quote.-6.32%
HITACHI, LTD. -0.64% 3431 End-of-day quote.-25.83%
NASDAQ 100 -0.70% 10626.460161 Delayed Quote.22.40%
NASDAQ COMP. -0.73% 10473.828758 Delayed Quote.17.59%
NIKKEI 225 -0.76% 22770.36 Real-time Quote.-3.01%
S&P 500 -0.34% 3215.57 Delayed Quote.-0.13%
SCREEN HOLDINGS CO., LTD. -4.17% 5290 End-of-day quote.-29.37%
TAIWAN SEMICONDUCTOR MANUFACTURING COMPANY LIMITED -1.52% 357.5 End-of-day quote.8.01%
Latest news on SCREEN HOLDINGS CO., LTD.
Financials
Sales 2021 316 B 2 945 M 2 945 M
Net income 2021 15 257 M 142 M 142 M
Net Debt 2021 17 984 M 168 M 168 M
P/E ratio 2021 16,1x
Yield 2021 1,62%
Capitalization 247 B 2 305 M 2 301 M
EV / Sales 2020
EV / Sales 2021 0,84x
Nbr of Employees 6 074
Free-Float 85,6%
Chart SCREEN HOLDINGS CO., LTD.
Duration : Period :
SCREEN Holdings Co., Ltd. Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends SCREEN HOLDINGS CO., LTD.
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBullishNeutralNeutral
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus HOLD
Number of Analysts 15
Average target price 6 028,33 JPY
Last Close Price 5 290,00 JPY
Spread / Highest target 69,1%
Spread / Average Target 14,0%
Spread / Lowest Target -16,3%
EPS Revisions
Managers
NameTitle
Toshio Hiroe President, CEO & Representative Director
Eiji Kakiuchi Chairman
Yoichi Kondo Chief Financial Officer & Managing Director
Soichi Nadahara Managing Director & Chief Technology Officer
Yoshio Tateisi Independent Outside Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
SCREEN HOLDINGS CO., LTD.-29.37%2 305
ASML HOLDING N.V.25.79%157 649
LAM RESEARCH CORPORATION17.95%49 823
TOKYO ELECTRON LIMITED18.87%42 463
QORVO, INC.-3.91%12 912
ASE TECHNOLOGY HOLDING CO., LTD.-16.23%10 207
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
SOLUTIONS
About
