Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

4-Traders Homepage  >  Equities  >  London Stock Exchange  >  SCS Group PLC    SCS   GB00BRF0TJ56

SCS GROUP PLC (SCS)
Add to my list  
My previous session
Most popular
Manage my lists
  Report  
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsAnalysisCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
News SummaryMost relevantAll newsofficial PublicationsSector newsTweets

SCS : Furniture retailer SCS says sales dented by heatwave

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
08/08/2018 | 09:22am CEST

LONDON (Reuters) - Furniture and floorings retailer SCS Group on Wednesday reported a fall in second half sales, blaming a softer trading environment and extremely warm weather in June and July for the shortfall.

An industry survey published on Tuesday had highlighted weak non-food retail sales in July, with furniture sales notably poor. The survey found consumer confidence remained fragile particularly around bigger ticket items.

SCS said like-for-like order intake in its second half to July 28 fell 2.6 percent, having increased 2.2 percent in the first half.

For the full year, the group therefore achieved an overall like-for-like order intake increase of 0.2 percent - which it said was in line with the board's expectations.

SCS said the outcome was encouraging given the UK's tough retail environment.

"We believe this demonstrates the increasingly resilient nature of our business and the success of our value proposition," said Chief Executive David Knight.

Shares in SCS, up 35 percent over the last year, closed Tuesday at 214.5 pence, valuing the business at 86 million pounds.

Shore Capital maintained its 2018 adjusted pretax profit forecast for SCS of 12.5 million pounds.

(Reporting by James Davey; editing by Kate Holton)

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
Latest news on SCS GROUP PLC
09:22aSCS : Furniture retailer SCS says sales dented by heatwave
RE
05/22SCS : Purchase of Shares by Employee Benefit Trust
PU
03/16SCS GROUP PLC : half-yearly earnings release
2017SCS : AGM Statement
PU
2017SCS : Proposed Final Dividend
PU
2017SCS : Annual Report and Notice of AGM
PU
2017SCS : Grant of Awards
PU
2017SCS : Preliminary Results
PU
2017SCS GROUP PLC : annual earnings release
2017SCS : Town house plan calls time on derelict pub
AQ
More news
News from SeekingAlpha
2015DIVIDEND CHALLENGERS (AND NEAR-CHALL : 67 Increases Expected By April 30 
Financials (GBP)
Sales 2018 351 M
EBIT 2018 12,4 M
Net income 2018 9,60 M
Finance 2018 40,6 M
Yield 2018 7,41%
P/E ratio 2018 9,15
P/E ratio 2019 8,96
EV / Sales 2018 0,13x
EV / Sales 2019 0,12x
Capitalization 86,8 M
Chart SCS GROUP PLC
Duration : Period :
SCS Group PLC Technical Analysis Chart | 4-Traders
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends SCS GROUP PLC
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBearishNeutralBullish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus BUY
Number of Analysts 3
Average target price 2,14  GBP
Spread / Average Target -0,08%
EPS Revisions
Managers
NameTitle
David Knight Chief Executive Director & Executive Director
Alan Frank Smith Non-Executive Chairman
Christopher James Russell Muir Chief Financial Officer & Executive Director
Ronald Thomas McMillan Senior Independent Non-Executive Director
Paul D. Daccus Non-Independent Non-Executive Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
SCS GROUP PLC2.75%113
NITORI HOLDINGS CO LTD0.58%16 767
WILLIAMS-SONOMA, INC.13.40%4 814
RH62.41%2 996
BED BATH & BEYOND INC.-15.51%2 599
AT HOME GROUP INC11.91%2 092
4-traders.com :
About :
Stay Connected :
Partners :
Copyright © 2018 Surperformance. All rights reserved.