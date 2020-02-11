ScS : Notification of PDMR Transaction

For Immediate Release 11 February 2020

ScS Group plc

Notification of PDMR Transaction

ScS Group plc (the 'Company') announces that on 11 February 2020, it was informed that Parlour Products Holdings (Lux) S.à r.l ('Parlour') had sold its entire holding of 9,853,024 ordinary shares in the Company at a price of 220 pence per share. Mr Paul Daccus, a non-executive director of the Company, is interested in Parlour.

Enquiries:

ScS Group PLC David Knight, Chief Executive Officer Chris Muir, Chief Financial Officer c/o Buchanan +44 (0)20 7466 5000 Buchanan Richard Oldworth Tilly Abraham Charlotte Slater Tel: +44 (0)20 7466 5000 scs@buchanan.uk.com

The notification below is provided in accordance with the requirements of the EU Market Abuse Regulation.