ScS : Notification of PDMR Transaction

For Immediate Release
11 February 2020
ScS Group plc
Notification of PDMR Transaction
ScS Group plc (the 'Company') announces that on 11 February 2020, it was informed that Parlour Products Holdings (Lux) S.à r.l ('Parlour') had sold its entire holding of 9,853,024 ordinary shares in the Company at a price of 220 pence per share. Mr Paul Daccus, a non-executive director of the Company, is interested in Parlour.
Enquiries:
ScS Group PLC
David Knight, Chief Executive Officer
Chris Muir, Chief Financial Officer
c/o Buchanan +44 (0)20 7466 5000
Buchanan
Richard Oldworth
Tilly Abraham
Charlotte Slater
Tel: +44 (0)20 7466 5000
scs@buchanan.uk.com
The notification below is provided in accordance with the requirements of the EU Market Abuse Regulation.
1
Details of the person discharging managerial responsibilities / person closely associated
a)
Name
Paul Daccus
2
Reason for Notification
a)
Position/status
Non-Executive Director - Interested in Parlour Products Holdings (Lux) S.à r.l
b)
Initial notification/Amendment
Initial notification
3
Details of the issuer, emission allowance market participant, auction platform, auctioneer or auction monitor
a)
Name
ScS Group plc
b)
LEI
213800LOXNVJIB4C7B98
4
Details of the transaction(s): section to be repeated for (i) each type of instrument; (ii) each type of transaction; (iii) each date; and (iv) each place where transactions have been conducted
a)
Description of the financial instrument, type of instrument
Identification code
Ordinary Shares of 0.1 pence each in ScS Group plc
GB00BRF0TJ56
b)
Nature of the transaction
Sale of shares by Parlour Products Holdings (Lux) S.à r.l
c)
Price(s) and volume(s)
Price(s)
Volume(s)
220 pence
9,853,024 shares
d)
Aggregated information
- Aggregated volume
- Price
Not applicable - single transaction
e)
Date of the transaction
11 February 2020
f)
Place of the transaction
London Stock Exchange (XLON)
Disclaimer
ScS Group plc published this content on 11 February 2020 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 11 February 2020 10:17:03 UTC