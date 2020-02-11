Log in
ScS : Notification of PDMR Transaction

02/11/2020 | 05:18am EST

For Immediate Release

11 February 2020

ScS Group plc

Notification of PDMR Transaction

ScS Group plc (the 'Company') announces that on 11 February 2020, it was informed that Parlour Products Holdings (Lux) S.à r.l ('Parlour') had sold its entire holding of 9,853,024 ordinary shares in the Company at a price of 220 pence per share. Mr Paul Daccus, a non-executive director of the Company, is interested in Parlour.

Enquiries:

ScS Group PLC

David Knight, Chief Executive Officer

Chris Muir, Chief Financial Officer

c/o Buchanan +44 (0)20 7466 5000

Buchanan

Richard Oldworth

Tilly Abraham

Charlotte Slater

Tel: +44 (0)20 7466 5000

scs@buchanan.uk.com

The notification below is provided in accordance with the requirements of the EU Market Abuse Regulation.

1

Details of the person discharging managerial responsibilities / person closely associated

a)

Name

Paul Daccus

2

Reason for Notification

a)

Position/status

Non-Executive Director - Interested in Parlour Products Holdings (Lux) S.à r.l

b)

Initial notification/Amendment

Initial notification

3

Details of the issuer, emission allowance market participant, auction platform, auctioneer or auction monitor

a)

Name

ScS Group plc

b)

LEI

213800LOXNVJIB4C7B98

4

Details of the transaction(s): section to be repeated for (i) each type of instrument; (ii) each type of transaction; (iii) each date; and (iv) each place where transactions have been conducted

a)

Description of the financial instrument, type of instrument

Identification code

Ordinary Shares of 0.1 pence each in ScS Group plc

GB00BRF0TJ56

b)

Nature of the transaction

Sale of shares by Parlour Products Holdings (Lux) S.à r.l

c)

Price(s) and volume(s)

Price(s)

Volume(s)

220 pence

9,853,024 shares

d)

Aggregated information

- Aggregated volume

- Price

Not applicable - single transaction

e)

Date of the transaction

11 February 2020

f)

Place of the transaction

London Stock Exchange (XLON)

Disclaimer

ScS Group plc published this content on 11 February 2020 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 11 February 2020 10:17:03 UTC
