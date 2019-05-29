Scud : DISCLOSEABLE TRANSACTION CONSTRUCTION OF BASEMENT IN SCUD BATTERY INDUSTRIAL PARK

the remaining 3% of the total consideration shall be paid within 28 days after a period of 2 years from the completion of the Construction to the satisfaction of the relevant governmental authorities and Scud Battery.

The consideration for the Construction was determined after arm's length negotiation between Scud Battery and Fuzhou Tingjia based on the architectural design and standard framework of the Construction.

REASONS FOR AND BENEFITS OF ENTERING INTO THE CONSTRUCTION AGREEMENT

The Group regularly reviews its production capacities as part of its business development planning in order to determine whether new production facilities may be required for new products from time to time. The Directors believe that the construction of the basement in Zone 1 of Phase 2 of the Scud Battery Industrial Park as parking spaces underground would create greater flexibility for the use of spaces by way of creating more space for possible construction of new production facilities in the future. Such Basement could serve as supporting facilities for such possible new production facilities (facilitating generally in receiving staff and visitors, such as customers and suppliers) and better utilise such land owned by Scud Battery on which the Scud Battery Industrial Park is located.

The Directors are of the view that the terms of the Construction Agreement are fair and reasonable and the transactions contemplated thereunder, including the Construction, are in the interests of the Company and the shareholders of the Company as a whole.

The Group will continue to review its production capacities as part of its business development planning and consider plans for expanding the Scud Battery Industrial Park as and when necessary.

INFORMATION ON SCUD BATTERY, THE GROUP AND FUZHOU TINGJIA

The Group's principal business is its original design manufacturing business which mainly supplies lithium-ion battery modules to manufacturers of well-known telecommunication brands at home and abroad. For more information, please visit the Group's website at www.scudgroup.com.

Fuzhou Tingjia's principal business is building construction. To the best of the Directors' knowledge, information and belief having made all reasonable enquiry, Fuzhou Tingjia and its ultimate beneficial owner(s) are third parties independent of the Company and its connected persons.

LISTING RULES IMPLICATIONS

As one or more of the applicable percentage ratios in respect of the Construction is more than 5% but less than 25%, the Construction constitutes a discloseable transaction of the Company and is subject to the reporting and announcement requirements under Chapter 14 of the Listing Rules.