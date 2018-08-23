Scud : NOTIFICATION OF BOARD MEETING

Hong Kong Exchanges and Clearing Limited and The Stock Exchange of Hong Kong Limited take no responsibility for the contents of this announcement, make no representation as to its accuracy or completeness and expressly disclaim any liability whatsoever for any loss howsoever arising from or in reliance upon the whole or any part of the contents of this announcement.

SCUD GROUP LIMITED 飛毛腿集團有限公司*

(Incorporated in the Cayman Islands with limited liability)

(Stock Code: 01399)

NOTIFICATION OF BOARD MEETING

The board (the "Board") of directors ("Directors") of SCUD Group Limited (the "Company" and, together with its subsidiaries, the "Group") hereby announces that a meeting of the Board will be held on Friday, 31 August 2018 for the purposes of considering and approving the interim results of the Group for the six months ended 30 June 2018 for publication.

Trading in the Company's shares on the Stock Exchange will continue to be suspended pending the fulfilment of all the resumption conditions referred to in the Company's announcements dated 13 July 2015 and 1 August 2018. The Company will make an announcement about status update on fulfilment of resumption conditions when appropriate.

By Order of the Board

SCUD GROUP LIMITED

Fang Jin Chairman

Hong Kong, 23 August 2018

As at the date of this announcement, the Board comprises Mr. Fang Jin, Mr. Guo Quan Zeng and Mr. Feng Ming Zhu being the executive Directors, Mr. Zhang Li and Mr. Hou Li being the non-executive Directors, and Dr. Loke Yu, Mr. Wang Jing Zhong, Mr. Wang Jian Zhang and Mr. Heng Ja Wei Victor being the independent non-executive Directors.

* For identification purpose only