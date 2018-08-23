Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  Equities  >  Stock Exchange of Hong Kong  >  Scud Group Limited    1399   KYG794371024

SCUD GROUP LIMITED (1399)
Add to my list  
My previous session
Most popular
Manage my lists
  Report  
End-of-day quote. End-of-day quote  - 08/22
1.04 HKD   0.00%
01:32pSCUD : Notification of board meeting
PU
08/02SCUD : Notification of board meeting
PU
06/29SCUD : Operational update for may 2018 and update on progress of ful..
PU
SummaryChartsNewsCalendarCompany 
News SummaryMost relevantAll newsofficial PublicationsSector newsTweets

Scud : NOTIFICATION OF BOARD MEETING

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
08/23/2018 | 01:32pm CEST

Hong Kong Exchanges and Clearing Limited and The Stock Exchange of Hong Kong Limited take no responsibility for the contents of this announcement, make no representation as to its accuracy or completeness and expressly disclaim any liability whatsoever for any loss howsoever arising from or in reliance upon the whole or any part of the contents of this announcement.

SCUD GROUP LIMITED 飛毛腿集團有限公司*

(Incorporated in the Cayman Islands with limited liability)

(Stock Code: 01399)

NOTIFICATION OF BOARD MEETING

The board (the "Board") of directors ("Directors") of SCUD Group Limited (the "Company" and, together with its subsidiaries, the "Group") hereby announces that a meeting of the Board will be held on Friday, 31 August 2018 for the purposes of considering and approving the interim results of the Group for the six months ended 30 June 2018 for publication.

Trading in the Company's shares on the Stock Exchange will continue to be suspended pending the fulfilment of all the resumption conditions referred to in the Company's announcements dated 13 July 2015 and 1 August 2018. The Company will make an announcement about status update on fulfilment of resumption conditions when appropriate.

By Order of the Board

SCUD GROUP LIMITED

Fang Jin Chairman

Hong Kong, 23 August 2018

As at the date of this announcement, the Board comprises Mr. Fang Jin, Mr. Guo Quan Zeng and Mr. Feng Ming Zhu being the executive Directors, Mr. Zhang Li and Mr. Hou Li being the non-executive Directors, and Dr. Loke Yu, Mr. Wang Jing Zhong, Mr. Wang Jian Zhang and Mr. Heng Ja Wei Victor being the independent non-executive Directors.

* For identification purpose only

Disclaimer

Scud Group Limited published this content on 23 August 2018 and is solely responsible for the information contained herein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 23 August 2018 11:31:04 UTC
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
Latest news on SCUD GROUP LIMITED
01:32pSCUD : Notification of board meeting
PU
08/02SCUD : Notification of board meeting
PU
06/29SCUD : Operational update for may 2018 and update on progress of fulfillment of ..
PU
06/01SCUD : Operational update for april 2018 and update on progress of fulfillment o..
PU
04/30SCUD : Operational update for first quarter 2018 and update on progress of fulfi..
PU
04/29SCUD : Notification of board meeting
PU
02/01SCUD : Change of name and address of share registrar and transfer agent in the c..
PU
01/31SCUD : Operational update for december 2017 and update on progress of fulfillmen..
PU
01/02SCUD : Operational update for november 2017 and update on progress of fulfillmen..
PU
2017SCUD : Operational update for october 2017 and update on progress of fulfillment..
PU
More news
Chart SCUD GROUP LIMITED
Duration : Period :
Scud Group Limited Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Managers
NameTitle
Quan Zeng Guo Chief Executive Officer & Executive Director
Jin Fang Chairman
Mun Tai Yeung Secretary
Yao Shu Chen Director-Information Management
Jing Zhong Wang Independent Non-Executive Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
SCUD GROUP LIMITED0.00%0
ENERGIZER HOLDINGS INC32.10%3 788
ENERSYS15.48%3 387
SUNWODA ELECTRONIC CO LTD--.--%1 931
VOLTRONIC POWER TECHNOLOGY CORP--.--%1 319
SIMPLO TECHNOLOGY CO LTD--.--%1 266
MarketScreener.com :
About :
Stay Connected :
Partners :
Copyright © 2018 Surperformance. All rights reserved.