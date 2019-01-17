Log in
SCYNEXIS INC (SCYX)
SCYNEXIS : Antimicrobials Working Group Announces Updates to Leadership Team

01/17/2019 | 10:01am EST

WASHINGTON, Jan. 17, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- The Antimicrobials Working Group (AWG) announced today the appointment of a new Chairman, Evan Loh, M.D., President, Chief Operating Officer and Chief Medical Officer of Paratek Pharmaceuticals, Inc. Dr. Loh replaces Jeffrey Stein, Ph.D., President and Chief Executive Officer of Cidara Therapeutics, whose two-year term as Chairman of AWG has expired. Dr. Stein will remain on the AWG Executive Committee. The AWG also announced that Ciara Kennedy, Ph.D., President and Chief Executive Officer of Amplyx Pharmaceuticals, Inc. has been appointed as Vice Chair, joining Vice Chair Michael Dunne, M.D., Chief Scientific Officer of Iterum Therapeutics. Additionally, Ted Schroeder, Chief Executive Officer of Nabriva Therapeutics has joined the AWG Executive Committee.

"On behalf of the AWG I would like to thank Jeff for his leadership over the past two years," said Dr. Evan Loh, incoming chairman. "Jeff has been an integral part of AWG since the coalition's inception in 2012 and has worked tirelessly to advance AWG's mission of improving the regulatory, investment, and commercial environment for antimicrobial drug and diagnostic device development companies. I look forward to working with the AWG Executive Committee and Board as we push to drive legislation and public policy that will encourage reinvestment in the development of new antimicrobials during this critical time in the fight against drug resistant pathogens."

About The Antimicrobials Working Group
AWG was founded in 2012 with the vision of utilizing collective power to improve the regulatory, investment, and commercial environment for emerging infectious disease companies. Today, AWG is comprised of fourteen antimicrobials companies: Amplyx Pharmaceuticals, Aridis Pharmaceuticals, Cidara Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ: CDTX), ContraFect Corporation (NASDAQ: CFRX), Entasis Therapeutics Inc., Iterum Therapeutics Ltd. (NASDAQ: ITRM), Melinta Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ: MLNT), Motif Bio PLC (AIM/NASDAQ: MTFB) , Nabriva Therapeutics US Inc. (NASDAQ: NBRV), Paratek Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ: PRTK), Qpex Biopharma, Inc., SCYNEXIS Inc. (NASDAQ: SCYX), Summit Therapeutics plc (NASDAQ: SMMT) (AIM: SUMM), and VenatoRx Pharmaceuticals, Inc.

For more information, visit: www.antimicrobialsworkinggroup.org

About The Conafay Group
The Conafay Group, led by Stephen R. Conafay, Principal, is a life-sciences government relations firm based in Washington D.C. that serves as Washington counsel and coalition manager for AWG.

For more information, visit: www.conafaygroup.com

Cision
View original content:http://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/antimicrobials-working-group-announces-updates-to-leadership-team-300779009.html

SOURCE Antimicrobials Working Group (AWG)


© PRNewswire 2019
