SCYNEXIS : Antimicrobials Working Group Highlights Member Company Participation at IDWeek 2019

WASHINGTON, Oct. 1, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- The Antimicrobials Working Group (AWG), a coalition of companies with the mission to combat drug-resistant infections and spur life-saving innovations, today announced that eleven of its member companies will present data from their clinical and research programs at IDWeek 2019 to be held October 2-6, 2019 in Washington D.C.

IDWeek is the joint annual meeting of the Infectious Diseases Society of America (IDSA), Society for Healthcare Epidemiology of America (SHEA), the HIV Medical Association (HIVMA), and the Pediatric Infectious Diseases Society (PIDS) that brings together infectious disease professionals to present and discuss the latest approaches in prevention, diagnosis, treatment, and epidemiology of infectious diseases.

"AWG members look forward to joining their peers in the scientific community, from around the world, to present and discuss the newest innovations to combat drug-resistant infections," said Evan Loh, M.D., Chief Executive Officer of Paratek Pharmaceuticals and Chairman of the AWG. "AWG companies will highlight progress in their clinical and research programs in antifungal, antibacterial, and non-traditional therapies in 52 presentations during the conference. These efforts underscore the coalition's commitment to developing new antimicrobial medicines for serious and life-threatening infectious diseases."

The following AWG member companies will be presenting at IDWeek 2019: Amplyx Pharmaceuticals, Aridis Pharmaceuticals, Cidara Therapeutics Inc., Entasis Therapeutics Inc., Melinta Therapeutics Inc., Nabriva Therapeutics US Inc., Paratek Pharmaceuticals Inc., Qpex Biopharma, Inc., SCYNEXIS Inc., Summit Therapeutics plc, and VenatoRx Pharmaceuticals, Inc.

For more information on AWG member company presentations and access to specific abstracts, please visit: https://www.antimicrobialsworkinggroup.org/idweek-2019/

About The Antimicrobials Working Group

AWG was founded in 2012 with the vision of utilizing collective power to improve the regulatory, investment, and commercial environment for emerging infectious disease companies. Today, AWG is comprised of thirteen antimicrobials companies: Amplyx Pharmaceuticals, Aridis Pharmaceuticals, Cidara Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ: CDTX), Entasis Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ: ETTX), Iterum Therapeutics Ltd. (NASDAQ: ITRM), Melinta Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ: MLNT), Nabriva Therapeutics US Inc. (NASDAQ: NBRV), Paratek Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ: PRTK), Qpex Biopharma, Inc., SCYNEXIS Inc. (NASDAQ: SCYX), Summit Therapeutics plc (NASDAQ: SMMT; AIM: SUMM), VenatoRx Pharmaceuticals, Inc., and X-Biotix Therapeutics, Inc.

For more information, visit: www.antimicrobialsworkinggroup.org

About The Conafay Group

The Conafay Group, led by Stephen R. Conafay, Principal, is a life-sciences government relations firm based in Washington D.C. that serves as Washington counsel and coalition manager for AWG.

For more information, visit: www.conafaygroup.com

SOURCE Antimicrobials Working Group (AWG)