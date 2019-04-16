Log in
SD Standard Drilling : S.D. Standard Drilling Plc - 2018 Annual Report

04/16/2019 | 04:13am EDT

S.D. Standard Drilling Plc - 2018 Annual Report

16.04.2019 07:10

Limassol 16 April 2019,

Enclosed is the Annual Report 2018 for S.D. Standard Drilling Plc.

The Annual General Meeting ('AGM') of S.D. Standard Drilling Plc will be held on 5 June 2019. Notice for the AGM will be distributed in due time.

For more information contact:

General Manager, Evangelia Panagide at +357 99 77 11 16

Disclaimer

S.D. Standard Drilling plc published this content on 16 April 2019 and is solely responsible for the information contained herein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 16 April 2019 08:12:02 UTC
