SD Standard Drilling : S.D. Standard Drilling Plc - 2018 Annual Report

S.D. Standard Drilling Plc - 2018 Annual Report
16.04.2019 07:10
Limassol 16 April 2019,
Enclosed is the Annual Report 2018 for S.D. Standard Drilling Plc.
The Annual General Meeting ('AGM') of S.D. Standard Drilling Plc will be held on 5 June 2019. Notice for the AGM will be distributed in due time.
For more information contact:
General Manager, Evangelia Panagide at +357 99 77 11 16
