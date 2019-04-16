SD Standard Drilling : S.D. Standard Drilling Plc - 2018 Annual Report

S.D. Standard Drilling Plc - 2018 Annual Report

16.04.2019 07:10

Limassol 16 April 2019,

Enclosed is the Annual Report 2018 for S.D. Standard Drilling Plc.

The Annual General Meeting ('AGM') of S.D. Standard Drilling Plc will be held on 5 June 2019. Notice for the AGM will be distributed in due time.

For more information contact:

General Manager, Evangelia Panagide at +357 99 77 11 16