Limassol, 18 October 2018

New World Supply Ltd ("NWS"), where SDSD has an ownership of 26.2%, has

completed a sale of two of its six medium sized platform supply vessels (PSVs).

The vessels, "World Sapphire" and "World Emerald", have been in lay-up in Spain

since October and November 2016. The purchase price, which remains confidential,

has been fully paid for both vessels. The transaction is done at a level that

reflect significantly higher vessel value compared to SDSD's book value and

acquisition price of the shares in New World Supply Ltd.

As previously stated, SDSD consider its holding in NWS as a financial

investment. Following the above mentioned transaction, NWS owns four medium

sized PSV vessels built in 2013.

Northern Supply AS (previously PSV Opportunity AS and Northern PSV AS), where

SDSD has an ownership of 25.5%, has completed a sale- lease back contract for FS

Arendal (2006). FS Arendal was sold for USDm 2.8. Northern Supply AS has entered

into a one year bare-boat contract (1+1 year option) with the buyer at day rate

USD 0 per day and with a 50/50 profit split at net hire between GBP 5100-10 000

per day. Northern Supply AS has received the total transaction price. The buyer

is responsible to carry out and pay for Special Survey/Engine overhaul/DP 2, a

cost estimated to be approximately USDm 1.4 (at buyers risk). This transaction

increases the gross cash in Northern Supply AS with USDm 4.2 compared to not

executing this transaction.

"These transactions are in line with our expectations of an increase in the

value of our assets. In addition, these transactions strengthen the cash

position in the company structure, still with no debt, and further enables

Standard Drilling to pursue other attractive opportunities within the market the

Company operates" says Martin Nes, Chairman of the Board in SDSD.

After the transactions SDSD has a 100% ownership of five large sized PSV's and

~26% ownership of 12 medium sized PSV's.

Further SDSD has economic exposure in 18 PSVs in total (including the sale-lease

back of FS Arendal), where of the 4 medium sized PSV's owned by NWS are

considered as a financial asset. SDSD has no debt.

For further information please contact:

Chairman of the Board Martin Nes at +47 92 01 48 14, or

General Manager Evangelia Panagide at +357 99 77 11 16