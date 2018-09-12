Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  Equities  >  Oslo Bors  >  SD Standard Drilling Plc    SDSD   CY0101550917

SD STANDARD DRILLING PLC (SDSD)
Add to my list  
My previous session
Most popular
Manage my lists
  Report  
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsAnalysisCalendarCompanyFinancialsRevisions 
News SummaryMost relevantAll newsOfficial PublicationsSector newsTweets

SD Standard Drilling : SDSD- Presents at the Pareto Oil and Offshore Conference

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
09/12/2018 | 09:48am CEST
SDSD- Presents at the Pareto Oil and Offshore Conference
12.09.2018 07:07

Sd Standard Drilling Plc will present at the Pareto Oil and Offshore Conference on 12 September 2018 in Oslo, Norway. A copy of the presentation is attached and will be available on the SDSD's website.

Disclaimer

S.D. Standard Drilling plc published this content on 12 September 2018 and is solely responsible for the information contained herein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 12 September 2018 07:47:05 UTC
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
Latest news on SD STANDARD DRILLING PLC
09:48aSD STANDARD DRILLING : SDSD- Presents at the Pareto Oil and Offshore Conference
PU
08/31SD STANDARD DRILLING : Sdsd - second quarter 2018 financial results
AQ
08/28SDSD : Second quarter 2018 financial results
AQ
06/05SD STANDARD DRILLING : SDSD- Minutes from Annual General Meeting in S.D. Standar..
PU
05/15SD STANDARD DRILLING : Sdsd-annual general meeting
PU
05/15SDSD : First quarter 2018 financial results
AQ
04/23SDSD : Approved prospectus and listing of shares
PU
04/20SD STANDARD DRILLING : S.D. Standard Drilling Plc - 2017 Annual Report
AQ
03/15SD STANDARD DRILLING : S.D Standard Drilling Plc ("Company" or "SDSD") invest US..
AQ
02/27SDSD : Fourth quarter 2017 financial results
AQ
More news
News from SeekingAlpha
08/20STANDARD DRILLING : A Low Cost Investment Vehicle For Platform Supply Vessels 
Financials ($)
Sales 2018 16,5 M
EBIT 2018 1,00 M
Net income 2018 1,00 M
Finance 2018 19,5 M
Yield 2018 -
P/E ratio 2018 -
P/E ratio 2019 8,66
EV / Sales 2018 4,81x
EV / Sales 2019 3,00x
Capitalization 98,9 M
Chart SD STANDARD DRILLING PLC
Duration : Period :
SD Standard Drilling Plc Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends SD STANDARD DRILLING PLC
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBearishBearishNeutral
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus BUY
Number of Analysts 2
Average target price 0,31 $
Spread / Average Target 78%
Managers
NameTitle
Evangelia Panagide General Manager
Martin Nes Chairman
Christos Neocleous Chief Financial Officer
George Crystallis Independent Non-Executive Director
Constantinos Pandelides Non-Executive Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
SD STANDARD DRILLING PLC3.60%99
HELMERICH & PAYNE-0.03%6 902
CHINA OILFIELD SERVICES LIMITED4.26%6 001
TRANSOCEAN LTD3.46%5 025
SINOPEC OILFIELD SERVICE CORP-26.22%4 456
PATTERSON-UTI ENERGY, INC.-26.47%3 560
MarketScreener.com :
About :
Stay Connected :
Partners :
Copyright © 2018 Surperformance. All rights reserved.