SD Standard Drilling Plc

SD STANDARD DRILLING PLC

(SDSD)
  Report  
News 
News SummaryMost relevantAll newsOfficial PublicationsSector newsAnalyst Recommendations

SD Standard Drilling : SDSD- Presents at the Pareto Oil and Offshore Conference

0
09/12/2019 | 03:27am EDT

SDSD- Presents at the Pareto Oil and Offshore Conference

12.09.2019 08:00

Sd Standard Drilling Plc will present at the Pareto Oil and Offshore Conference on 12 September 2019 in Oslo, Norway. A copy of the presentation is attached and will be available on the SDSD's website.

Disclaimer

S.D. Standard Drilling plc published this content on 12 September 2019 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 12 September 2019 07:26:02 UTC
Financials (USD)
Sales 2018 17,1 M
EBIT 2018 -0,55 M
Net income 2018 -3,05 M
Finance 2018 18,9 M
Yield 2018 -
P/E ratio 2018 -25,0x
P/E ratio 2019 6,25x
EV / Sales2018 3,11x
EV / Sales2019 1,25x
Capitalization 72,1 M
Chart SD STANDARD DRILLING PLC
Duration : Period :
SD Standard Drilling Plc Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends SD STANDARD DRILLING PLC
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsNeutralBearishBearish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus BUY
Number of Analysts 1
Average target price 0,29  $
Last Close Price 0,13  $
Spread / Highest target 132%
Spread / Average Target 132%
Spread / Lowest Target 132%
EPS Revisions
Managers
NameTitle
Evangelia Panagide General Manager
Martin Nes Chairman
Christos Neocleous Chief Financial Officer
George Crystallis Independent Non-Executive Director
Constantinos Pandelides Non-Executive Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
SD STANDARD DRILLING PLC8.95%72
CHINA OILFIELD SERVICES LIMITED49.88%7 594
SINOPEC OILFIELD SERVICE CORP31.69%5 185
HELMERICH & PAYNE-12.06%4 614
TRANSOCEAN LTD-16.43%3 359
PATTERSON-UTI ENERGY, INC.-6.76%1 954
