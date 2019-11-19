Log in
Chinese power firm SDIC to press ahead with London listing

11/19/2019 | 08:45am EST
A power station of the State Development & Investment Corporation (SDIC) is reflected in a lake in Tangshan

Chinese power generation group SDIC is pressing ahead with plans to launch an offering of global depositary receipts (GDRs) in London under a link with the Shanghai exchange, defying a dismal season for stock listings in Europe.

The offering would include newly issued GDRs representing underlying "A" shares in the firm, the company said in a statement.

If successful, SDIC will make its London debut in December, becoming the second Chinese firm to float in Britain under the Stock Connect link with the Shanghai exchange.

It would also be a bright spot for the London Stock Exchange, which has seen a number of initial public offerings (IPOs) cancelled or postponed amid market uncertainty.

Indian special effects firm DNEG and Kazakh finance firm Kaspi.kz were the latest companies to pull their London listing plans.

Reuters reported in July that SDIC had hired banks to list in London via the Shanghai-London Stock Connect scheme, in a boost for Britain's status as a financial centre ahead of Brexit.

SDIC Power, which has a market value of $7.9 billion (£6 billion), is looking to raise between $600 and $800 million from the sale, a source familiar with the deal told Reuters.

The proceeds will be used to help expand SDIC's renewable energy business overseas and pay down offshore debt.

Goldman Sachs International, UBS AG London Branch and HSBC Bank plc are acting as joint global co-ordinators and joint bookrunners for the offering which was previously expected to raise as much as $1 billion.

SHANGHAI STOCK LINK

The company, which invests in, constructs and operates electric power plants, has a presence in Britain through its ownership of Red Rock Power, a Scotland-based wind farm operator.

On July 3, SDIC said its board had approved a resolution to sell its GDRs in London.

"Through this offering, we will gain better access to the international capital markets," Chairman Zhu Jiwei said.

Chinese brokerage Huatai Securities finalised its London listing in June, raising more than $1.5 billion, but there had been concerns that not many companies would follow its lead.

Britain wants to offer Chinese companies an attractive trading environment as it sees cooperation with Beijing as critical after Brexit. Earlier this year it launched a much-anticipated link with the Shanghai exchange.

Under the scheme, Chinese companies can list depositary receipts pegged to their Shanghai-listed shares, while British companies can issue shares on the Shanghai Stock Exchange.

By Noor Zainab Hussain and Pamela Barbaglia
Financials (CNY)
Sales 2019 43 092 M
EBIT 2019 11 064 M
Net income 2019 4 947 M
Debt 2019 129 B
Yield 2019 3,15%
P/E ratio 2019 11,4x
P/E ratio 2020 11,0x
EV / Sales2019 4,30x
EV / Sales2020 4,22x
Capitalization 56 120 M
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus BUY
Number of Analysts 10
Average target price 9,07  CNY
Last Close Price 8,27  CNY
Spread / Highest target 31,8%
Spread / Average Target 9,63%
Spread / Lowest Target -5,68%
EPS Revisions
Managers
NameTitle
Ji Wei Zhu General Manager & Director
Gang Hu Chairman
Yue Xiang Niu Chief Financial Officer
Jie Li Member-Supervisory Board
Shao Xiang Luo Deputy Chairman
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
SDIC POWER HOLDINGS CO., LTD.2.98%7 991
NEXTERA ENERGY, INC.33.56%113 474
ENEL S.P.A.36.76%77 749
DOMINION ENERGY, INC.15.56%67 971
SOUTHERN COMPANY41.62%65 525
DUKE ENERGY CORPORATION2.72%64 629
