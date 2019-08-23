7 Tips for a Smooth Localization Project: Part One

The greatest benefit of working with a Localization Service Provider (LSP) is peace of mind. When you trust your translation projects to a top-level LSP, you know they will be taking care of everything from handoff to delivery. Before embarking on any new project or relationship, there are some important considerations-what are the SLAs, how do you track quality of translations, and how do you get the most for your budget?

Over the coming weeks, we'll explore these topics and more in a seven-part blog series looking at the basics of setting up-and running⁠-a successful localization project. First up, we have some advice-whether you're an industry newbie or veteran-on establishing the right service level agreements (SLA). It's one of the most important factors in any partnership, and gives you peace of mind that your projects won't be delayed.

Tip 1: Establish your Service Level Agreement (SLA) Your SLA is where your relationship with your LSP starts. It will cover all your basic rights and obligations and will serve as the basis of your relationship with your Project Manager. Make sure you read it thoroughly so you know what to expect, especially regarding costs and turnaround times.

A thorough SLA should provide for all common circumstances and issues that might normally arise in a translation project, but should include at least:

Your standard services: Translation only Translation + review Machine translation + post-editing Quality Assurance Purchase Order and invoicing processes Quoting and approval processes Expected turnaround times Prices: For each language and Translation Memory match level Standard turnaround and rush translation Associated costs: engineering, DTP, QA, change implementation Minimum charges (if applicable) Payment and related penalties Remediation options for unsatisfactory delivery Other provisions such as confidentiality, force majeure and liability