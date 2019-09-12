7 Tips for a Smooth Localization Project: Part Two

When working with a Localization Service Provider (LSP) you know they will be taking care of your project from handoff to delivery. However, with any new project or relationship, there are still some important considerations - what are the SLAs, how do you track quality of translations, and how do you get the most for your budget?

A few weeks ago we embarked on a journey to explore the core elements to creating a smooth localization project - from looking at the basics of setting up the project - and running - to successful localization. Our first blog, Establish your Service Level Agreement (SLA), offered some advice on establishing the right service level agreements (SLA), and here we give tops for getting to know our project manager. In this part, we will be looking at getting to know your project manager, and how best to work with them to get the best out of your project.