Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  Equities  >  London Stock Exchange  >  SDL plc    SDL   GB0009376368

SDL PLC

(SDL)
  Report  
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
News SummaryMost relevantAll newsOfficial PublicationsSector newsAnalyst Recommendations

7 Tips for a Smooth Localization Project: Part Two

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
09/12/2019 | 10:02am EDT

When working with a Localization Service Provider (LSP) you know they will be taking care of your project from handoff to delivery. However, with any new project or relationship, there are still some important considerations - what are the SLAs, how do you track quality of translations, and how do you get the most for your budget?

A few weeks ago we embarked on a journey to explore the core elements to creating a smooth localization project - from looking at the basics of setting up the project - and running - to successful localization. Our first blog, Establish your Service Level Agreement (SLA), offered some advice on establishing the right service level agreements (SLA), and here we give tops for getting to know our project manager. In this part, we will be looking at getting to know your project manager, and how best to work with them to get the best out of your project.

Get to know your project manager

In the eyes of localization your Project Manager (PM) is your best friend and is there to make your life easier. They will drive the entire process and coordinate all parties involved, including engineers, DTPers, translators, reviewers, testers and more. They will also watch out for glitches in the process and find solutions.

Keep in mind that your PM can only operate on the information you give them. The more they know upfront, the better they will be able to drive your project to successful completion without bothering you for missing information.

Your SLA extends to your Project Manager. While your SLA with the LSP will dictate contractual obligations, your SLA with your PM will cover process details, such as:

  • Workflow: This will determine the phases of your project and how your internal resources, such as SMEs, will be involved in the query and review processes.
  • Communication: Depending on your needs, you could have daily, scrum-style update meetings or maybe you'd prefer to be informed only when problems arise.
  • Action approval: Would you like to approve every decision and action in your project? Or does your PM have the freedom to do whatever is necessary?

Next time: Learn about providing quality source material for translation. In the meantime, check out our Language Services at SDL.

Published on September 12, 2019 in Language Services
about Liesl LearyLiesl Leary-Perez heads up SDL's internal creative agency and is responsible for the SDL brand, content strategy and creative services for all channels, and all corporate localization.

Disclaimer

SDL plc published this content on 12 September 2019 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 12 September 2019 14:01:04 UTC
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
Latest news on SDL PLC
10:02a7 TIPS FOR A SMOOTH LOCALIZATION PRO : Part Two
PU
09/11SDL : and Bynder Partner to Help Enterprises Manage and Translate Digital Assets..
BU
09/06RETAIL AND INSTITUTIONAL VIEWS ON ES : A Difference of Opinion?
PU
09/03SDL : Content Transformation for Intelligent Content
PU
09/03SDL : Content Assistant Now Available to Help Marketers Quickly Understand Docum..
PU
09/03SDL : Content Assistant Now Available to Help Marketers Quickly Understand Docum..
BU
08/30LOC TALK : Introducing Silvio Scozzari SDL Localization Manager
PU
08/29SDL : Tridion Sites 9.1 Now Available
BU
08/237 TIPS FOR A SMOOTH LOCALIZATION PRO : Part One
PU
08/15SDL CONNECT : A Place to Truly Network
PU
More news
Financials (GBP)
Sales 2019 374 M
EBIT 2019 35,7 M
Net income 2019 21,5 M
Finance 2019 23,7 M
Yield 2019 1,55%
P/E ratio 2019 19,1x
P/E ratio 2020 15,7x
EV / Sales2019 1,08x
EV / Sales2020 0,98x
Capitalization 427 M
Chart SDL PLC
Duration : Period :
SDL plc Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends SDL PLC
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsNeutralNeutralNeutral
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus BUY
Number of Analysts 8
Average target price 637,57  GBp
Last Close Price 470,00  GBp
Spread / Highest target 64,9%
Spread / Average Target 35,7%
Spread / Lowest Target 21,3%
EPS Revisions
Managers
NameTitle
Adolfo Hernandez Chief Executive Officer & Director
David Hugh Clayton Non-Executive Chairman
Xenia Walters Group Chief Financial Officer & Director
Amanda Jane Gradden Independent Non-Executive Director
Alan James McWalter Senior Independent Non-Executive Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
SDL PLC-1.57%526
INTERNATIONAL BUSINESS MACHINES CORPORATION27.61%127 212
ACCENTURE35.71%121 930
TATA CONSULTANCY SERVICES13.78%112 735
AUTOMATIC DATA PROCESSING25.33%69 926
VMWARE, INC.12.62%63 105
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
Premium service
About
Stock Market Quotes Interactive brokers Offre Binck Best of des tweets Stock Market News Börse: Aktien, Kurse und Nachrichten
Copyright © 2019 Superformance. All rights reserved. Market data are provided by Factset, Morningstar and vwd Group