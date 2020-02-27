Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  Equities  >  London Stock Exchange  >  SDL plc    SDL   GB0009376368

SDL PLC

(SDL)
  Report
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
News SummaryMost relevantAll newsPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector newsAnalyst Recommendations

SDL : Enterprises Still Failing to Adopt Digital-first Globalization Strategies Despite Customer Engagement Benefits and Opportunities, SDL Research Reveals

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
02/27/2020 | 03:01am EST

80% of respondents have global expansion plans over the next three years, but only a third would deploy a digital-first strategy

A report published today by SDL (LSE: SDL), a global leader in content creation, translation and delivery, reveals the majority of brands are still ignoring the benefits of a digital-first globalization strategy, and instead focus their efforts on deploying a local sales team when entering new markets.

Responses to SDL’s ‘Digital-First Globalization Strategies’ research showed that 80% of companies surveyed have global expansion plans over the next two to three years - approximately a third of companies are planning to expand into up to three countries, while another 30% plan to expand into up to as many as six countries.

The report highlights that while many companies see the benefits of a digital-first globalization strategy, which is considered less risky in terms of execution and can result in accelerated growth in a new market, two thirds of respondents prioritized deploying local sales representation first. This is despite the clear value respondents placed on content with the majority stating it leads to better customer satisfaction and retention, contributes to better customer experience, and increases brand consistency and revenue.

“Global enterprises are hindering their expansion plans by focusing on a sales-first approach, before understanding their customers’ needs. In a digital world, improving customer experience and reach through relevant, culturally nuanced and localized content, wherever the customer is located, is critical to business success,” said Thomas Labarthe, Chief Revenue Officer, SDL. “However, many companies have yet to implement digital-first globalization strategies and risk losing the huge benefits of using personalized content in the customers’ own language to build up their sales pipeline in new markets.”

More content, more languages, less time

In the research, three main content strategies modern global enterprises deploy emerged: increasing content production; translating into more languages; and translating more content faster. 40% of respondents believe content volumes will increase by more than 30% in the next two years. Approximately 40% of a company’s content is expected to be translated within 24 hours and the demand for turnaround times in the legal, advertising and marketing sectors is higher than other types of content.

Further illustrating the difficulty enterprises face, the research highlighted that of the companies questioned, on average they produce external digital content in approximately 15 languages, and companies with revenues between $500m-$1b deliver it in 21 languages. Companies from regulated sectors, where the rigorous requirements continue to evolve and expand, deliver external digital content in more languages than non-regulated industries. For internal digital content, on average, companies deliver it in more than 12 languages. And on average, companies use more than 14 content repositories to fulfil their requirements.

Almost three-quarters (70%) of companies said they can personalize content based on demographic, 64% can personalize based on behavioral segmentation and 55% personalize on employee-based data.

In more than 70% of cases, the decision to go global is taken by the executive leadership team. However, a clear disconnect exists between executive management, where 60% of respondents believed there is consistent content delivery across the enterprise, and those executing the strategy on the ground, VP and C-level respondents, where only 45% thought that was the case.

“Building autonomous content supply chains capable of delivering personalized content across multiple languages and to any device is a key component of a global growth strategy. However, enterprises appear to struggle to execute their plans if they do not have adequate digital globalization plans and support. Too often the customer experience is disjointed across different platforms and different regions,” said Thomas Labarthe, Chief Revenue Officer, SDL. “By investing in machine translation and automation technologies, alongside services that enable nuanced content, global companies can rapidly translate and personalize content to ensure they are maximizing the impact of their content on a global scale.”

Kantar conducted the research on behalf of SDL with more than 300 executives, seeking their insights about the evolving digital-first environment. These business leaders were asked to assess their strategies, the strengths and weaknesses of their organizations, and to describe the trends that are defining their digital future. The interviewees worked in marketing, localization, IT or digital transformation across a variety of industries.

The full report can be accessed here.

About SDL

SDL (LSE: SDL) is the global leader in content creation, translation and delivery. For over 27 years we've helped companies communicate with confidence and deliver transformative business results by enabling powerful experiences that engage customers across multiple touchpoints worldwide. Are you in the know? Find out why 90 of the top 100 global companies work with and trust us on SDL.com. Follow us on Twitter, LinkedIn and Facebook.


© Business Wire 2020
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
Latest news on SDL PLC
03:01aSDL : Enterprises Still Failing to Adopt Digital-first Globalization Strategies ..
BU
02/24SDL RESPONSE TO THE CORONAVIRUS : How We Are Supporting Business Continuity for ..
PU
02/21SDL : Second Price Monitoring Extn
PU
02/21SDL : Price Monitoring Extension
PU
02/053 PILLARS TO BUSINESS GROWTH : Integration, Co-operation and Communication Betwe..
PU
02/05SDL : Regulatory and Compliance Demands Flagged as Top Challenge for Digital-fir..
PU
2019SDL : Tridion Sites Named Most Scalable Web Content Management Platform
BU
2019SDL : Tridion Docs Named Industry's #1 Component Content Management System
BU
2019SDL : The Global Data Explosion in the Legal Industry
PU
2019SDL : Remaining Competitive in Challenging Times
PU
More news
Financials (GBP)
Sales 2019 374 M
EBIT 2019 35,5 M
Net income 2019 21,1 M
Finance 2019 24,1 M
Yield 2019 1,26%
P/E ratio 2019 24,9x
P/E ratio 2020 20,4x
EV / Sales2019 1,39x
EV / Sales2020 1,28x
Capitalization 542 M
Chart SDL PLC
Duration : Period :
SDL plc Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends SDL PLC
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsNeutralBullishBullish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 8
Average target price 672,86  GBp
Last Close Price 596,00  GBp
Spread / Highest target 30,0%
Spread / Average Target 12,9%
Spread / Lowest Target -1,85%
EPS Revisions
Managers
NameTitle
Adolfo Hernandez Chief Executive Officer & Director
David Hugh Clayton Non-Executive Chairman
Xenia Walters Group Chief Financial Officer & Director
Amanda Jane Gradden Independent Non-Executive Director
Alan James McWalter Senior Independent Non-Executive Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
SDL PLC0.00%701
ACCENTURE-7.08%124 250
INTERNATIONAL BUSINESS MACHINES CORPORATION4.26%124 155
TATA CONSULTANCY SERVICES-0.26%111 325
AUTOMATIC DATA PROCESSING, INC.-1.95%71 814
VMWARE, INC.-3.13%59 138
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
SOLUTIONS
About
Stock Market Quotes Interactive brokers Offre Binck Best of des tweets Stock Market News Börse: Aktien, Kurse und Nachrichten
Copyright © 2020 Surperformance. All rights reserved. Market data are provided by Factset, Morningstar,S&P Capital IQ and vwd Group