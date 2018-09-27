Log in
SDL PLC (SDL)
SDL : Helps Aero Vodochody Comply with S1000D Documentation Standard for Next-Generation Military Aircraft

09/27/2018

SDL (LSE: SDL), a leader in global content management, translation and digital experience, today announces that Aero Vodochody has selected SDL Contenta Publishing Suite to manage the creation and publication of technical content and documentation for the L-39NG, its next generation military jet aircraft.

A new highly efficient trainer and light aircraft, Aero Vodochody's L-39NG is being manufactured with the latest technologies and systems available. Pre-production started in January, first flights are expected in late 2018 and customer deliveries expected by 2020. Each aircraft comes with a range of technical, operational and maintenance documentation - all of which needs to be created, published and comply with the S1000D standard, an international specification for the production of technical publications.

Aero Vodochody required a turn-key solution to support the introduction of the S1000D standard, both for software and hardware, but also highly tailored for its complex content environment and the L-39NG project. This includes initial training and follow on guidance for managing the entire content management process, from definition phase up to the formal delivery of the first L-39NG aircraft to a customer.

'We were looking for a comprehensive end-to-end solution to manage our content supply chain, and our aim was to find the right business partnerships to help deliver our most complex projects. Based on those requirements, we decided that SDL, and its partner Etteplan, could provide the best solution for our S1000D project,' said Marco Venanzetti, Executive Vice President for the L-39NG program at Aero Vodochody. 'We look forward to building on the relationship as we deploy and utilize the SDL Contenta Publishing Suite and adopt the S1000D specification.'

SDL partner Etteplan will also provide S1000D consulting services and technical assistance for Aero Vodochody's ongoing deployment of SDL Contenta Publishing Suite.

'We're delighted to work closely with Aero Vodochody on such an innovative project. Companies like Aero Vodochody face tough standards when dealing with government organizations, and we're always looking for secure and simplified ways to help customers manage their complex projects,' said Thomas Labarthe, Chief Revenue Officer, SDL. 'We look forward to working with Aero Vodochody over the years, helping them to overcome the very unique content management challenges facing them and their industry.'

The S1000D standard is maintained by the S1000D Steering Committee which includes members from Aerospace and Defense Industries Association of Europe (ASD), the United States' Aerospace Industries Association (AIA), the Air Transport Association (ATA), and industry and defense leaders from around the world. The solution also complies with the European Military Airworthiness Certification Criteria (EMACC) for data and publication requirements.

About AERO Vodochody AEROSPACE
AERO Vodochody AEROSPACE a.s. focuses on design and manufacturing of both military and civil aircraft. It is the largest aircraft manufacturer in the Czech Republic and one of the oldest aerospace companies in the world. With a vast fleet of the L-39s still in operation and a brand new L-39NG aircraft, Aero manages to maintain its strong position of a leader in the military light jet market. Additionally, Aero has been a reliable long-term partner to many of the world's air forces in the area of military pilot training. In the field of civil aviation, Aero partners with many of the world's largest manufacturers in a diverse range of projects and even several risk-sharing programs, taking responsibility not only for the production of structures but also for their development.

About L-39NG
The L-39NG aircraft is a modern and effective trainer designed as a unified, comprehensive training system for modern air forces. The L-39NG is based on the aerodynamic concept of the current L-39, but utilizes the latest technologies and equipment. Power is provided by the modern FJ44-4M engine supplied with the TAP Blue engine support service to ensure unprecedented airworthiness and predictable maintenance costs. The aircraft's avionics are prepared to train future pilots of 4th and 5th generation aircraft and can be tailored to the customer's requirements. The L-39NG is equipped with five hard-points for weapons. The aircraft also features a broad range of simulation technologies, including the integration into high-tech tactical simulation centres with the goal to increase training efficiency. Strategic partner in the L-39NG project is Czech company Omnipol. For more information, visit www.l-39ng.aero

Disclaimer

SDL plc published this content on 27 September 2018 and is solely responsible for the information contained herein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 27 September 2018 07:06:06 UTC
